International Divorce In Turkey - Cross-Border Family Law

International divorce cases in Turkey involve complex jurisdictional questions when spouses have different nationalities, live in different countries, or hold assets across multiple jurisdictions. Understanding which court has authority, what law applies, and how foreign decisions are recognized becomes essential for foreign nationals, expatriates, and Turkish citizens abroad navigating divorce proceedings.

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An international divorce may involve spouses with different nationalities, couples living in different countries, children residing abroad or assets located across several jurisdictions. These cases require more than an assessment of the grounds for divorce. Jurisdiction, applicable law, international service of documents and the recognition of court decisions must also be considered.

A marriage celebrated outside Turkey may, under appropriate circumstances, be dissolved before a Turkish court. Likewise, living abroad does not necessarily prevent a Turkish citizen or foreign national from initiating or participating in divorce proceedings in Turkey. However, the correct procedure depends on the spouses’ nationality, residence, habitual residence and individual circumstances.

Aslan & Duran Law Firm advises foreign nationals, expatriates, Turkish citizens living abroad and international families on divorce and related family law matters in Turkey. General information about our services is available on our Turkish divorce lawyer page.

What Is an International Divorce?

An international divorce is a divorce case that has a material connection with more than one country. This connection may arise where:

The spouses have different nationalities.

One or both spouses live outside Turkey.

The marriage took place in another country.

The spouses have children who habitually reside abroad.

Property or financial interests are located in different countries.

Divorce proceedings have already commenced before a foreign court.

A foreign divorce decision needs to be recognised or enforced in Turkey.

The existence of an international element does not automatically determine which country’s courts will hear the case or which law will apply. Jurisdiction and applicable law are separate legal questions and should be examined before proceedings are commenced.

Can Foreign Nationals File for Divorce in Turkey?

Foreign nationals may be able to file for divorce in Turkey if the Turkish courts have international and territorial jurisdiction over the case. The fact that one spouse is a Turkish citizen or that the marriage took place in Turkey may be relevant, but neither factor should be considered alone.

The assessment may include:

The nationality of each spouse

Their current and previous places of residence

Their habitual residence

The location of the marital home

The existence of children and where they live

Whether proceedings are already pending in another country

The legal and practical effects expected from the Turkish judgment

A marriage certificate issued abroad may be used in Turkish proceedings if it is submitted in the legally required form. Depending on the issuing country, an apostille or another legalisation procedure and a sworn Turkish translation may be required.

The fact that proceedings take place before a Turkish court does not always mean that every issue will automatically be governed by Turkish substantive law.

Under the Turkish International Private and Procedural Law, divorce and separation are generally governed first by the spouses’ common national law. If the spouses do not have a common nationality, their common habitual residence may become relevant. In the absence of both, Turkish law may apply.

Different legal rules may need to be examined for matters such as:

The grounds for divorce

Alimony between former spouses

Child custody and parental responsibility

Division of marital property

Ownership of assets located abroad

Recognition and enforcement of court decisions

Applicable-law questions can be particularly important when the spouses have changed nationality or residence during the marriage. The result may also differ according to the particular claim being examined.

The principal statutory framework is contained in Turkey’s International Private and Procedural Law.

Which Turkish Court Has Jurisdiction?

A divorce case must be filed before a court that has both international and territorial jurisdiction. International jurisdiction is generally determined by reference to the domestic jurisdiction rules, subject to special provisions applicable to certain cases involving Turkish citizens.

The spouses should not assume that they can select any family court in Turkey. Their residence, last shared residence and other jurisdictional connections should be examined before filing.

If a case is filed before a court without jurisdiction, this may lead to procedural objections, additional costs and delay. Jurisdiction should therefore be addressed during the initial legal assessment rather than after the proceedings have commenced.

Can Divorce Proceedings Be Managed From Abroad?

Living outside Turkey does not necessarily prevent a person from filing or defending a divorce case in Turkey. A Turkish lawyer may be authorised through a properly prepared power of attorney to submit petitions, provide evidence, attend hearings and undertake authorised procedural steps.

Turkish citizens living abroad may issue the power of attorney through a Turkish consulate. Documents prepared before a foreign notary may require an apostille or other legalisation and a sworn Turkish translation. The lawyer handling the case should provide the required wording before the power of attorney is issued.

Personal attendance depends on the type and circumstances of the proceedings.

In a contested divorce, a lawyer may manage many stages of the case, although the court may still require a party to attend, give a personal statement or complete another procedural act.

In an uncontested divorce, both spouses must personally appear before the judge and confirm that their agreement reflects their free will. A power of attorney does not replace this statutory requirement.

Clients living abroad may review our English-speaking lawyer in Turkey services for further information about communication and remote case management.

Contested and Uncontested International Divorce

An international divorce in Turkey may proceed as either contested or uncontested.

Uncontested International Divorce

An uncontested divorce may be possible where:

The marriage has lasted for at least one year.

Both spouses agree to divorce.

The spouses agree on the legal and financial consequences.

A written divorce protocol is prepared.

Both spouses personally confirm the agreement before the judge.

The judge considers the arrangements concerning the spouses and children appropriate.

The protocol may address child custody, visitation, child support, spousal maintenance, compensation and relevant financial arrangements. Particular care is required where the agreement concerns foreign assets, children living abroad or obligations expected to be enforced in another country.

Further information is available in our guide to uncontested divorce in Turkey.

Contested International Divorce

A contested divorce may be necessary where one spouse opposes the divorce or where the parties cannot agree on custody, alimony, compensation, property or other consequences.

International cases may require evidence to be obtained from abroad, documents to be translated and foreign witnesses or financial records to be considered. The legality, relevance and admissibility of each item of evidence should be assessed before submission.

Read more about contested divorce in Turkey.

International Service of Court Documents

Formal service is an essential part of divorce proceedings. A petition or court decision cannot simply be sent to a spouse abroad by ordinary email or private message and treated as legally served.

The method of service depends on:

The country where the recipient resides

The international conventions in force

Any applicable bilateral agreement

The recipient’s nationality

Whether a valid address is available

The nature of the document being served

Service may be completed under an international convention or through diplomatic and consular channels. Incorrect or incomplete address information can significantly delay the case.

International service should be planned from the beginning, particularly where there is a concern that the other spouse may avoid service or frequently change address.

Evidence and Documents Located Abroad

International divorce cases often involve documents issued or retained outside Turkey. These may include:

Foreign marriage and birth certificates

Residence and immigration records

Foreign court decisions

Employment and income documents

Bank and investment records

Company ownership documents

Property records

School and medical records relating to children

Travel and border entry records

Foreign public documents may require an apostille or legalisation and a sworn Turkish translation. Evidence should be obtained lawfully. Unauthorised access to private communications, cloud accounts, devices or personal data may create separate legal problems and may affect whether the material can be used.

Child Custody in International Divorce

International custody disputes require particular attention to the child’s habitual residence, existing court decisions and connections with each country.

Turkish courts consider the best interests and welfare of the child when deciding custody and visitation. Relevant factors may include the child’s age, health, education, living conditions, relationship with each parent and need for stability.

A parent planning to relocate permanently with a child should obtain legal advice before travelling. Moving or retaining a child in another country without the required consent or legal authority may lead to urgent return proceedings.

Turkey is a party to the 1980 Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction. Proceedings under the Convention generally focus on whether a child who has been wrongfully removed or retained should be returned to the country of habitual residence; they do not simply determine which parent should ultimately receive custody. Turkey’s participation is recorded in the HCCH status table.

Further information is available on our child custody and international child abduction page.

Alimony and Financial Claims

International divorce proceedings may involve temporary maintenance, child support, post-divorce maintenance and compensation claims.

The assessment may require consideration of:

Each spouse’s income and financial capacity

Employment and regular living expenses

The needs of the children

The standard of living during the marriage

The parties’ degree of fault where relevant

Income or assets held outside Turkey

The practical enforceability of a Turkish order abroad

An order issued by a Turkish court may require recognition or enforcement before it can be executed against income or property located in another country. The law and international agreements applicable in that country should therefore be considered.

Division of Property Located in Different Countries

Property division is legally distinct from the divorce itself and is generally addressed in separate proceedings.

The applicable matrimonial property regime, the acquisition date of each asset, the source of the funds used and any personal property claims must be examined. Assets acquired during the marriage are not automatically divided without considering their legal classification.

International property disputes may involve:

Real estate located in Turkey or abroad

Foreign bank and investment accounts

Company shares and business interests

Vehicles and other registered assets

Inheritances and gifts

Assets transferred before or during the divorce

Loans, mortgages and other liabilities

A Turkish court decision may not automatically transfer or affect real estate or another registered asset located abroad. Coordination with a lawyer in the country where the asset is situated may be necessary.

Read more about division of marital property in Turkey.

Parallel Divorce Proceedings in Different Countries

In some international marriages, proceedings may be commenced in more than one country. This does not necessarily mean that the first decision issued will automatically be effective everywhere.

Parallel proceedings may create questions concerning:

The jurisdiction of each court

The applicable law

Service and the right of defence

Conflicting custody or maintenance orders

Recognition of the first judgment

Enforcement against assets in another country

Before commencing a second case, the existing foreign proceedings and the likely recognition of any resulting judgment should be examined. Filing in multiple countries without a coordinated strategy may increase costs and create inconsistent outcomes.

Recognition of Foreign Divorce Decisions in Turkey

A divorce decision issued abroad does not necessarily update Turkish civil registry records automatically.

Depending on the circumstances, a foreign divorce may be registered through an administrative procedure or recognised by a Turkish court. Court enforcement may additionally be required if the decision contains obligations concerning maintenance, compensation, custody or property that must be executed in Turkey.

Documents commonly required include:

The original or an officially certified copy of the foreign judgment

A document showing that the judgment is final

An apostille or other required legalisation

Sworn Turkish translations

Passport or identity documents

A special power of attorney where a lawyer will act

The administrative route may not be available in every case. If its requirements are not satisfied, judicial recognition may still be considered.

For detailed information, see our guide to the recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments in Turkey.

Main Stages of an International Divorce in Turkey

Although every case is different, the process may include:

Reviewing nationality, residence and habitual residence Determining international and territorial jurisdiction Identifying the law applicable to each claim Reviewing any pending proceedings or decisions abroad Preparing the petition or uncontested divorce protocol Obtaining the necessary power of attorney Translating and legalising foreign documents Filing the case before the competent family court Completing domestic or international service Submitting evidence and attending hearings Obtaining and finalising the court decision Completing civil registry, recognition or foreign enforcement procedures

Not all international divorce cases require every stage. The process should be adapted to the facts and intended legal outcome.

How Long Does an International Divorce Take?

There is no standard duration for an international divorce in Turkey.

An uncontested divorce is generally shorter when the legal conditions are satisfied, the protocol is complete and both spouses attend the hearing as required. A contested case may take longer because of disputed claims, evidence gathering, expert examinations, international service and appeals.

International service is often one of the most important timing factors. Delays may also arise where documents lack an apostille, finalisation record or proper Turkish translation.

For these reasons, a specific completion date should not be guaranteed before the jurisdiction, documents and disputed issues have been reviewed.

Documents Commonly Required

Depending on the case, the initial review may require:

Passport or identity documents

Marriage certificate

Current addresses of both spouses

Nationality and residence information

Birth certificates for children

Existing custody or maintenance decisions

Evidence supporting the grounds for divorce

Income and financial records

Property and company documents

Details of proceedings pending abroad

Foreign court decisions

Apostille and finalisation documents

Sworn Turkish translations

A properly prepared power of attorney

Clients should initially send copies rather than original documents unless specifically instructed otherwise.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can two foreign nationals divorce in Turkey?

Two foreign nationals may be able to divorce in Turkey if the Turkish courts have jurisdiction. Nationality, residence, habitual residence and the connection between the case and Turkey must be assessed.

Does marrying in Turkey mean the divorce must also take place in Turkey?

No. The place of marriage does not, by itself, require the divorce to take place in the same country. Jurisdiction and recognition should be considered separately.

Can a Turkish citizen living abroad file for divorce in Turkey?

A Turkish citizen living abroad may be able to file in Turkey under the applicable international and domestic jurisdiction rules. Any pending foreign proceedings should be disclosed during the initial assessment.

Can my lawyer attend the divorce hearing instead of me?

A lawyer may attend and manage many procedural stages. However, personal attendance may still be ordered. Both spouses must be heard personally in an uncontested divorce.

Which country’s law applies to the divorce?

Applicable law depends on factors including the spouses’ common nationality and common habitual residence. Different legal questions may also be governed by different rules.

What happens if divorce cases are filed in two countries?

The existence of parallel proceedings must be assessed according to the jurisdiction and procedural law of each country. Neither case should be ignored, and recognition of the resulting judgments should be considered.

Can a Turkish custody decision be enforced abroad?

A Turkish decision is not automatically enforceable in every country. Recognition or enforcement may be required under the law and international agreements applicable in the other country.

Is a foreign divorce automatically recorded in Turkey?

Not necessarily. Administrative registration or court recognition may be required before Turkish civil registry records can be updated.

Legal Assistance for International Divorce in Turkey

International divorce cases require early consideration of jurisdiction, applicable law, international service, children, assets and the recognition of judgments.

Aslan & Duran Law Firm provides English-language legal assistance to foreign nationals, expatriates, Turkish citizens living abroad and international families with legal connections to Turkey.

To request an initial assessment, contact our family and divorce law team.

Discuss Your International Divorce Case in Turkey

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.