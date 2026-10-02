Marrying In Turkey As A Foreign National

This article examines the legal preparation required when a foreign national marries in Turkey. It distinguishes marriage capacity and substantive conditions from the formal requirements of the ceremony, and the validity of a foreign marriage from its notification and registration

Abstract

This article examines the legal preparation required when a foreign national marries in Turkey. It distinguishes marriage capacity and substantive conditions from the formal requirements of the ceremony, and the validity of a foreign marriage from its notification and registration. The discussion addresses previous marriages, foreign-document authentication, the 300-day waiting period, religious ceremonies, personal consent and interpretation. It considers the two Constitutional Court decisions discussed in the article and the separate questions of residence permission, citizenship and matrimonial property. The analysis emphasises a coordinated documentary approach: establishing each partner’s civil status, identifying the competent authority and resolving inconsistencies before committing to a ceremony date.

Introduction

For an international couple planning to marry in Turkey, the ceremony is only one part of the legal preparation. The more difficult questions may concern an earlier divorce, inconsistent identity documents, the law governing capacity to marry or the use of the marriage certificate in another country. These matters should be resolved before a wedding date becomes a fixed financial commitment.

Three questions need separate answers: can the couple lawfully marry, what documents will the competent officer accept, and what must happen afterwards for their records and applications in other countries? This guide addresses those questions, including remarriage, religious ceremonies, residence and the practical role of a Turkish lawyer.

Which law applies, and where can foreigners marry?

Article 13 of Law No. 5718 distinguishes capacity from form. Each person’s capacity and substantive conditions for marriage are governed by their national law at the time of marriage; the form is governed by the law of the country of celebration. Turkish public-policy and overriding mandatory rules remain relevant. A Turkish venue does not make every aspect of both partners’ legal status exclusively Turkish.1

A Turkish citizen and a foreign national, or two foreigners of different nationalities, may marry before the competent Turkish marriage officer. Two foreigners with the same nationality may also have a consular route if their national law permits it. The Directorate General of Population and Citizenship Affairs identifies municipal marriage offices and population registry directors as competent where one party is foreign.2

Before collecting documents, give the proposed office both partners’ nationalities, current civil status and intended ceremony date. Ask for its written checklist. A checklist supplied for a different nationality or a different municipality is a useful starting point, not confirmation that your own file will be accepted.

Marriage age, consent and an existing marriage

Under Turkish law, an adult aged 18 normally marries without parental permission. Article 124 sets 17 as the ordinary minimum marriage age, but a minor also requires the consent contemplated by Article 126. Judicial permission at 16 is exceptional and requires extraordinary circumstances and a very important reason. Capacity, guardianship and prohibited relationships require separate assessment.3

An existing marriage prevents a new Turkish civil marriage. Separation, an agreement to divorce or a pending divorce petition is not proof that the earlier marriage has ended. Obtain the final divorce or annulment decision, or the former spouse’s death certificate, and establish what must be reflected in the relevant civil records.4

A divorce obtained abroad deserves particular attention where a Turkish civil record still shows the person as married. Counsel should assess whether administrative registration under Article 27/A of Law No. 5490 is available or judicial recognition is needed. An apostille authenticates a document; it is not a substitute for the legal effect that must be given to a foreign judgment.5

Documents for a foreign national’s marriage application

The file normally includes the marriage declaration, passports or accepted identity documents, photographs, a marriage-capacity certificate and the required medical report. A birth certificate may be needed where the capacity document lacks essential identity details. Previous-marriage documents, parental consent or a court order must be added where relevant. Confirm the permitted issuing authority and document format before arranging translations.6

A certificate described abroad as proof of single status is not necessarily sufficient. It should establish the relevant identity and absence of an impediment to marriage in a form the Turkish authority accepts. Compare the spelling of names, dates and places of birth, parents’ details and earlier surnames across the passport and civil-status documents. A discrepancy should be explained with official evidence, not silently altered in translation.

Authentication depends on the issuing country, authority and applicable treaty. An apostille may replace consular legalisation for a qualifying foreign public document. Certain treaty-compliant multilingual civil-status documents can be accepted without further authentication or translation. Consular certificates follow a different route and should not automatically be sent for an apostille. Where no exemption applies, complete the required legalisation and Turkish translation.7

For specified stateless persons and people holding or seeking international or temporary protection, NVI describes a capacity-certificate procedure through the provincial migration directorate’s records. An adviser should check that route before instructing a protected person to contact their country-of-origin authorities.8

Remarriage and the 300-day waiting period

Article 132 of the Turkish Civil Code continues to provide a 300-day waiting period for a woman after her previous marriage ends. Childbirth ends the period. A court removes it where she is not pregnant from the former marriage or where the former spouses wish to marry each other again. For a Turkish divorce, the relevant starting point is the date the decision becomes final, not the day the petition was filed.9

In a foreign-national case, first identify the applicable law under Article 13 of Law No. 5718. Neither automatic application of the Turkish waiting period to every foreign woman nor automatic exemption because she is foreign is a safe starting assumption. Resolve the capacity issue with the officer and, where necessary, the competent court before fixing the remarriage date.10

In its decision of 10 September 2025, E. 2024/233, K. 2025/181, the Constitutional Court examined Article 132 specifically in the context of former spouses wishing to remarry each other. The majority rejected the constitutional challenge within that limited scope, noting that the court must lift the period when that situation is established. Four members dissented. The judgment did not abolish the waiting period and should not be described as deciding every possible application of it.11

Where a lifting order is required, obtain it through the proper court procedure. A medical document presented at the marriage counter should not be treated as an automatic replacement for that order. The necessary evidence and likely timetable should be assessed for the individual file rather than promised as a same-day formality.

Religious ceremonies: the civil rule and the criminal-law distinction

A private religious ceremony does not replace the Turkish civil marriage process. Article 143 states that the family book must be shown before the religious marriage ceremony, while civil validity does not depend on a religious ceremony. Couples should distinguish that statutory sequencing rule from the separate question of criminal punishment.12

On 27 May 2015, the Constitutional Court, E. 2014/36, K. 2015/51, annulled Article 230(5) and (6) of the Criminal Code. Those paragraphs had criminalised arranging a religious marriage ceremony without a civil marriage and conducting the ceremony without verifying the civil marriage. The Court found the criminal sanctions disproportionate. That annulment did not itself repeal Civil Code Article 143 or turn a private religious ceremony into a civil marriage.13

The position of a marriage celebrated abroad is a different question. The legal effect of that ceremony depends on the applicable capacity, form and public-policy rules, not simply on whether the event was described as religious. Foreign documents should therefore be reviewed before advising that a second ceremony is necessary.

The ceremony, interpreters and marriage certificate

The spouses must give their own consent before the authorised officer and two competent adult witnesses. A ceremony may take place at another approved location, but the venue does not dispense with the officer or the formalities. Where a partner does not understand Turkish, arrange an interpreter acceptable to the office in advance.14

A specially authorised representative can assist with the application where the Marriage Regulation permits it, but cannot stand in for a spouse at the ceremony. The family book is issued after the marriage. Check both names and other details before leaving, then confirm completion of the applicable registration and the form of certificate needed abroad.15

A marriage performed abroad: validity is not the same as registration

A foreign marriage is not necessarily without legal effect in Turkey until it is entered in a Turkish register. Its validity is assessed under the applicable rules, including Article 13 of Law No. 5718. Registration records the event; it does not automatically cure an invalid marriage or create a marriage that was never lawfully concluded.16

Where a Turkish citizen marries before a competent foreign authority, the overseas-reporting rules generally require notification within 30 days to the relevant Turkish mission. NVI also describes a domestic population-office route where notification through the mission was unavailable. The certificate, translation and authentication requirements must be checked for the particular country and document.17

Two foreign spouses should not assume that the same Turkish-citizen registration procedure applies to them. Identify the receiving authority and the purpose for which the marriage must be proved. A residence application, civil-status update and inheritance file may require different documents. The practical objective is a consistent, usable record across the countries concerned, not repeated ceremonies to solve a paperwork problem.

Marriage, residence permission and Turkish citizenship

Marriage is not itself a residence permit. Family residence permission is governed by Articles 34-37 of Law No. 6458 and depends on the applicable sponsor and applicant conditions. These include evidence of family life and conditions concerning accommodation, insurance and resources. The family-permit rules separately require each spouse to have reached 18, so eligibility to marry and eligibility for that permit are not identical.18

Keep the immigration assessment separate from the wedding appointment. Check the current permission to stay, application route and any outstanding immigration decision. Do not treat a marriage certificate as a substitute for resolving an expired permission or obtaining the necessary administrative decision.

Marriage to a Turkish citizen also does not confer citizenship automatically. Article 16 of Law No. 5901 allows an application after at least three years of marriage while the marriage continues, subject to the statutory conditions. These include family unity, conduct compatible with the marriage and the absence of a national-security or public-order impediment. Eligibility to apply is not a promise of approval.19

Property arrangements and legal advice before the wedding

A Turkish wedding does not automatically place every asset under Turkish matrimonial property law. Article 15 of Law No. 5718 contains its own applicable-law rules. Where Turkish substantive law applies, the default regime is participation in acquired property, subject to a valid alternative arrangement. A foreign prenuptial agreement should be checked for applicable law, form and intended effect rather than assumed to settle every Turkish issue.20

Before instructing counsel, identify the work actually needed: document review, correspondence with the marriage office, a waiting-period application, recognition of an earlier divorce, or separate immigration and property advice. Ask who will handle each task, whether foreign counsel is needed and which matters fall outside the quoted fee. Translation, authentication, court costs and municipal charges should be distinguished from professional fees.

The lawyer should receive complete civil-status documents, both nationalities and any prior refusals, not only photographs of passport pages. Ask for a written explanation of any obstacle and the evidence needed to address it. Where financial agreements are involved, clarify whom the lawyer represents and whether each partner needs independent advice. An assured wedding date before the papers have been examined is not a reliable legal assessment.

What happens if the marriage application is refused?

Articles 137 and 138 of the Civil Code provide for written notification of a refusal and recourse to a court. Obtain the actual reason before deciding on the response. Missing authentication calls for a different solution from a disputed capacity rule or an earlier marriage still appearing in the register. Keep the submitted documents, correspondence and refusal together for review.21

Frequently asked questions

Can two foreigners marry in Turkey?

Yes, provided the applicable requirements are met. Nationality affects the route: foreigners of different nationalities use the competent Turkish authority, while couples sharing a nationality may also have an authorised consular option. Confirm the competent office before obtaining documents.

Is a religious ceremony enough to make us legally married?

Not as a substitute for the Turkish civil process. The 2015 Constitutional Court judgment removed the specified criminal sanctions, not the civil-marriage formalities. A marriage celebrated abroad requires a separate validity assessment.

Does every foreign document need an apostille?

No. The issuing authority and relevant treaty determine the route. Some documents benefit from exemptions; others require apostille or consular legalisation. Certificates issued by consulates require particular care. Confirm the route before paying for authentication or translation.

Must every divorced foreign woman wait 300 days?

Do not decide that question solely from the wedding location. First establish the applicable law. Where Article 132 applies, childbirth ends the period and the court can remove it in the statutory circumstances. The 2025 Constitutional Court judgment did not abolish the rule.

Can a lawyer attend the wedding instead of me?

No. Assistance with an application is different from giving personal consent at the ceremony. Arrange personal attendance, witnesses and any required interpreter before travel.

We married abroad. Must we marry again in Turkey?

Not merely because Turkish registration has not been completed. First assess the existing marriage and the necessary reporting or proof. Repeating the ceremony is not the usual solution to an unrecorded but valid foreign marriage.

Will marriage let me stay in Turkey or obtain citizenship immediately?

No. Residence and citizenship are separate applications. The citizenship-by-marriage route normally requires at least three years of an ongoing marriage and satisfaction of additional conditions; a marriage certificate alone is insufficient.

How long will the process take, and what should a lawyer quote for?

There is no responsible universal completion time. Ask for a timetable tied to document readiness, authentication, appointments and any court work. The engagement should separate preparation of the marriage file from litigation, translations and later immigration applications.

Conclusion

For an international couple, reliable preparation means more than obtaining a ceremony slot. Establish both partners’ legal capacity, resolve previous-marriage records, select the correct document route and identify the steps required after the wedding. The strongest file is one in which the marriage officer, the immigration authority and the relevant foreign registry can work from consistent evidence. Addressing those issues early protects the couple’s plans without making promises that a marriage certificate cannot fulfil.

The central distinction is between a valid marriage, proof of that marriage and the separate legal consequences the couple hopes to obtain. Registration, residence permission, citizenship and property arrangements should therefore be planned as connected but distinct matters. A clearly defined legal engagement can identify the necessary documents, any court application and the responsibilities that continue after the ceremony.

Bibliography

Legislation and Treaties

Code on Private International Law and International Civil Procedure (Milletlerarası Özel Hukuk ve Usul Hukuku Hakkında Kanun), Law No. 5718, adopted 27 November 2007, arts. 4-6, 13, 15 and 50-59. Ministry of Justice statutory text. https:/​/​mgm.adalet.gov.tr/​Resimler/​SayfaDokuman/​181020191033445718%20M%C4%B0LLETLERARASI%20%C3%96ZEL%20HUKUK%20VE%20USUL%20HUKUKU.pdf.

Convention of 5 October 1961 Abolishing the Requirement of Legalisation for Foreign Public Documents, arts. 1-3. Hague Conference on Private International Law, official treaty text. https:/​/​www.hcch.net/​en/​instruments/​conventions/​full-​text/​?​cid=​41.

Law on Foreigners and International Protection No. 6458, arts. 34-37. Family residence-permit provisions reproduced and explained in the Presidency of Migration Management’s official guidance. https:/​/​en.goc.gov.tr/​residence-​permit-​types.

Marriage Regulation (Evlendirme Yönetmeliği), arts. 17 and 27. Provisions on the application and personal attendance, reproduced in Muratpaşa Municipality’s official procedural guidance. https:/​/​muratpasa-​bld.gov.tr/​hizmet-​standartlari/​detay/​yazi-​isleri-​mudurlugu.

Population Services Law (Nüfus Hizmetleri Kanunu), Law No. 5490, arts. 24 and 27/A, as amended. TBMM enacted text for art. 24; the later administrative-registration route is addressed in the consular material cited below. https:/​/​cdn.tbmm.gov.tr/​KKBSPublicFile/​D22/​Y4/​T1/​KanunMetni/​2725bc7f-​6bea-​4b6a-​9df8-​5c4807375c48.html.

Turkish Citizenship Law (Türk Vatandaşlığı Kanunu), Law No. 5901, art. 16. Citizenship by marriage, reproduced and explained by the Directorate General of Population and Citizenship Affairs. https:/​/​www.nvi.gov.tr/​turk-​vatandasliginin-​kazanilmasi.

Turkish Civil Code (Türk Medenî Kanunu), Law No. 4721, arts. 11, 124-132, 136-138, 141-145 and 202-205. Official statutory reproduction, Ministry of Family and Social Services. https:/​/​www.aile.gov.tr/​uploads/​ksgm/​uploads/​pages/​mevzuat/​turk-​medeni-​kanunu.pdf.

Judicial Decisions

Constitutional Court of the Republic of Türkiye, E. 2014/36, K. 2015/51, 27 May 2015. Annulment of Criminal Code art. 230(5)-(6). Official English judgment summary. https:/​/​www.anayasa.gov.tr/​en/​leading-​judgments/​constitutionality-​review/​decision-​on-​marriage-​by-​arranging-​religious-​ceremony-​without-​performing-​a-​civil-​marriage-​e201436-​k201551.

Constitutional Court of the Republic of Türkiye, E. 2024/233, K. 2025/181, 10 September 2025, paras. 10-11 and 34-35 and operative ruling. Official Gazette No. 33124, 31 December 2025. Official judgment database. https:/​/​normkararlarbilgibankasi.anayasa.gov.tr/​ND/​2025/​181.

Institutional and Official Materials

Directorate General of Population and Citizenship Affairs (NVI). Boşanma İşlemleri [Divorce Procedures], section on the waiting period following divorce. Accessed 18 September 2026. https:/​/​www.nvi.gov.tr/​bosanma-​islemleri.

Directorate General of Population and Citizenship Affairs (NVI). Evlenme İşlemleri [Marriage Procedures], sections on competent authorities, foreign nationals, marriage capacity and reporting marriages abroad. Accessed 18 September 2026. https:/​/​www.nvi.gov.tr/​evlenme-​islemleri.

Directorate General of Population and Citizenship Affairs (NVI). Türk Vatandaşlığının Kazanılması [Acquisition of Turkish Citizenship], section on citizenship through marriage. Accessed 18 September 2026. https:/​/​www.nvi.gov.tr/​turk-​vatandasliginin-​kazanilmasi.

Mamak Municipality. Nikah İşlemleri [Marriage Procedures], foreign-document authentication and interpretation requirements. Accessed 18 September 2026. https:/​/​www.mamak.bel.tr/​mamak/​nikah-​islemleri.

Muratpaşa Municipality, Yazı İşleri Müdürlüğü [Administrative Affairs Directorate]. Official service standards and marriage-application requirements, including foreign-national documentation. Accessed 18 September 2026. https:/​/​muratpasa-​bld.gov.tr/​hizmet-​standartlari/​detay/​yazi-​isleri-​mudurlugu.

Presidency of Migration Management. Residence Permit Types, section on Family Residence Permit. Accessed 18 September 2026. https:/​/​en.goc.gov.tr/​residence-​permit-​types.

Republic of Türkiye, Consulate General in Almaty. Evlenme Yoluyla Türk Vatandaşlığı Başvurusu [Application for Turkish Citizenship through Marriage], 24 April 2026. Accessed 18 September 2026. https:/​/​almati-​bk.mfa.gov.tr/​Mission/​ShowInfoNote/​407055.

Republic of Türkiye, Consulate General in Melbourne. Official announcement on registration of foreign divorce decisions in the Turkish civil register and the alternative judicial route, 29 May 2018. Accessed 18 September 2026. https:/​/​melburn-​bk.mfa.gov.tr/​Mission/​ShowAnnouncement/​345770

Footnotes

1. Code on Private International Law and International Civil Procedure No. 5718, Articles 4-6 and 13. Ministry of Justice statutory text. Official statutory text.

2. Directorate General of Population and Citizenship Affairs (NVI), Evlenme İşlemleri, sections on competent authorities and foreigners marrying in Turkey. Official guidance.

3. Turkish Civil Code No. 4721, Articles 11 and 124-129; NVI, Evlenme İşlemleri, marriage capacity. The age rules must be read with the consent provisions. Civil Code; Official guidance.

4. Turkish Civil Code No. 4721, Articles 130 and 145(1), on proof of termination of an earlier marriage and the impediment of an existing marriage. Official statutory text.

5. Population Services Law No. 5490, Article 27/A; Law No. 5718, Articles 50-59. Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Melbourne Consulate, official explanation of administrative registration and the alternative judicial route, 29 May 2018. Consular explanation; Law No. 5718.

6. Muratpaşa Municipality, Yazı İşleri Müdürlüğü, marriage application requirements and foreign-national documentation under the Marriage Regulation; Turkish Civil Code, Article 136. Municipal requirements; Civil Code.

7. Mamak Municipality, Nikah İşlemleri, foreign-document authentication, multilingual convention documents, apostilles and documents issued by diplomatic or consular authorities. The applicable treaty and document type must be checked individually. Official document guidance. See also the Convention of 5 October 1961 Abolishing the Requirement of Legalisation for Foreign Public Documents, arts. 1-3. Official HCCH treaty text.

8. NVI, Evlenme İşlemleri, capacity certificates for stateless persons, international-protection applicants and beneficiaries, and persons under temporary protection. Official guidance.

9. Turkish Civil Code No. 4721, Article 132; NVI, Boşanma İşlemleri, commencement of the statutory waiting period. Civil Code; NVI explanation.

10. Law No. 5718, Articles 4-6 and 13(1), on applicable national law, public policy and mandatory rules. The conclusion requires the individual’s nationality and civil-status history. Official statutory text.

11. Constitutional Court, 10 September 2025, E. 2024/233, K. 2025/181, especially paragraphs 10-11 and 34-35 and the operative ruling; published in the Official Gazette on 31 December 2025, No. 33124. Official judgment.

12. Turkish Civil Code No. 4721, Article 143, on the family book and religious ceremonies. Official statutory text.

13. Constitutional Court, 27 May 2015, E. 2014/36, K. 2015/51, annulment of Criminal Code Article 230(5)-(6); official English decision summary. Read separately from Civil Code Article 143. Official court summary.

14. Turkish Civil Code, Articles 141-143; Mamak Municipality, Nikah İşlemleri, interpreter arrangements for foreign applicants. Civil Code; Interpreter guidance.

15. Marriage Regulation, Articles 17 and 27, as reproduced in Muratpaşa Municipality’s official guidance, distinguishing representation in an application from personal attendance at marriage; Civil Code Article 143. Official procedural guidance; Civil Code.

16. Law No. 5718, Articles 5 and 13; Population Services Law No. 5490, Article 24. The statute distinguishes validity of an overseas marriage from its notification and registration. Applicable-law rules; Article 24.

17. Population Services Law No. 5490, Article 24; NVI, Evlenme İşlemleri, marriages before foreign competent authorities and the reporting procedure. Statutory reporting rule; NVI procedure.

18. Presidency of Migration Management, Residence Permit Types, Family Residence Permit; Law No. 6458, Articles 34-37, including the separate applicant-age condition. Official migration guidance.

19. Turkish Citizenship Law No. 5901, Article 16, reproduced by NVI under Evlenme Yoluyla Türk Vatandaşlığının Kazanılması; Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Almaty Consulate, application guidance dated 24 April 2026. NVI statutory explanation; 2026 consular guidance.

20. Law No. 5718, Article 15; Turkish Civil Code, Articles 202-205. Choice of law and choice of matrimonial property regime are distinct inquiries. International property rules; Civil Code.

21. Turkish Civil Code No. 4721, Articles 137-138, examination, written refusal and judicial review of a marriage application. Official statutory text.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.