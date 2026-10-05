This article examines acquisition of Turkish citizenship by marriage under Article 16 of Turkish Citizenship Law No. 5901. It distinguishes the three-year marriage condition from residence in Turkey, explains the family-unity investigation and separate and joint interviews, and considers documentary requirements, security and public-order review, death or divorce during the application, judicial review and the effect of later divorce.

Abstract

This article examines acquisition of Turkish citizenship by marriage under Article 16 of Turkish Citizenship Law No. 5901. It distinguishes the three-year marriage condition from residence in Turkey, explains the family-unity investigation and separate and joint interviews, and considers documentary requirements, security and public-order review, death or divorce during the application, judicial review and the effect of later divorce. Particular attention is given to the position of a spouse who became Turkish only after the marriage, domestic and overseas applications, and the difference between a citizenship refusal and the foreign spouse’s separate immigration status. The analysis emphasises that marriage creates eligibility to apply, not an automatic entitlement to citizenship, and that a strong file should be built around accurate civil-status records, a coherent chronology and genuine evidence of family life rather than rehearsed interview answers.

Introduction

Marriage to a Turkish citizen does not itself make the foreign spouse a Turkish citizen. Article 16 creates a route to apply after the statutory conditions are satisfied, but Article 10 makes clear that satisfying the conditions does not confer an absolute right to naturalisation. The Ministry decides the file after the prescribed examination and inquiry. 1

For foreign spouses, the most important legal distinction is between eligibility and proof. Three years of marriage is an objective threshold, but the authorities also examine whether the marriage is continuing as a genuine family union, whether the applicant has engaged in conduct incompatible with that union, and whether national-security or public-order concerns exist. The application therefore requires more than a marriage certificate.

1. The statutory basis under Article 16

Article 16 requires a foreign national to have been married to a Turkish citizen for at least three years and for the marriage to be continuing at the time of application. The applicant must also live within the unity of marriage, refrain from activities incompatible with that unity, and have no condition constituting an obstacle with respect to national security or public order. 2

The three-year period is not a general residence requirement. A couple may have lived abroad during part or all of the marriage and still satisfy the marriage-duration requirement. The evidentiary question is different: where the spouses have maintained separate homes or lived apart for substantial periods, they should be able to explain the arrangement and demonstrate that a genuine family union continued.

There is an important timing rule where the Turkish spouse acquired Turkish citizenship after the wedding. The implementing regulation states that the relevant marriage period is calculated from the date on which that spouse became Turkish, not from the original wedding date. A couple married for five years may therefore still need to wait if the Turkish spouse obtained citizenship only recently. 3

2. The application file and where it can be lodged

Applications are made to the governorate in the applicant’s province of residence or to a Turkish foreign mission abroad. The Citizenship Law permits an application to be made personally or through a lawyer holding the appropriate power of attorney for that right. 4

For the marriage route, the current VAT-6 documentation includes the application form, passport or equivalent nationality document, civil-status and identity material, biometric photographs, the applicable service-fee receipt, and additional material where relevant. If the applicant’s residence is in Turkey, the current residence permit document is among the listed items. A final criminal judgment, where one exists, must also be disclosed in the prescribed form. 5

This documentary requirement should not be confused with a rule requiring the foreign spouse to spend the whole three-year qualifying period in Turkey. The Constitutional Court’s Ahlam Muhamed decision illustrates that the type and validity of the residence document can nevertheless matter to a domestic application. In that case, the applicant’s citizenship file was removed from processing because the document relied on did not satisfy the residence-document requirement applied by the administration. 6

3. What the authorities investigate

For applications made in Turkey, the implementing regulation requires a provincial police investigation into whether the couple live in family unity, whether the applicant has engaged in conduct incompatible with the marriage, and whether a national-security or public-order obstacle exists. The findings and supporting records are returned to the provincial citizenship authorities for further examination. 7

The regulation does not prescribe a single universal checklist proving a genuine household. In practice, counsel should organise contemporaneous records that make the couple’s chronology intelligible, such as official address records, family and civil-status documents, travel records where relevant, shared financial or household obligations, and explanations for periods of work-related or family-related separation. These are evidentiary examples, not substitutes for the statutory test.

At a later stage, Article 35 of the implementing regulation provides for archive research concerning national security and public order through the relevant intelligence and police authorities. That review is separate from the question whether the couple’s marriage is genuine. 8

4. The interview is separate and joint

The Citizenship Application Examination Commission interviews the foreign applicant and the Turkish spouse separately and together. The express purpose is to determine whether the marriage is genuine or was entered into for the purpose of acquiring Turkish citizenship. The commission records its conclusion in the prescribed interview form and the file is then sent to the Ministry for decision. 9

For an overseas application, the consular procedure follows the same essential logic. A competent consular officer interviews the spouses separately and together, records the conclusion, and may obtain a criminal record where the law of the host state permits. The foreign marriage is also checked against the official records available in that country. 10

Preparation should therefore focus on accuracy, not scripting. A couple should know their own chronology and should identify inconsistencies in addresses, names, dates, prior marriages or official records before the interview. Artificially memorised answers can create more difficulty than an honest explanation of a complicated work schedule or period of separation.

5. Family unity is a factual condition, not a presumption

The expression aile birliği içinde yaşama is deliberately factual. A valid marriage certificate proves legal marital status, but does not by itself establish that the spouses live as a genuine family. Conversely, there is no statutory rule that the spouses must be physically together every day or that a temporary work assignment abroad automatically destroys family unity.

An official Danıştay judgment published in the Court’s Decisions Journal confirms the breadth of administrative discretion in this field. In Danıştay İdari Dava Daireleri Kurulu, E. 2022/2372, K. 2023/1014, 17 May 2023, the Court emphasised that satisfaction of Article 16’s application conditions does not remove the State’s broad discretion in deciding a citizenship application, particularly where national-security assessment is adverse. 11

That discretion is not the same as an automatic entitlement to reject without a legal basis. A well-prepared file should therefore distinguish three questions: whether the statutory conditions are present, what evidence supports them, and whether the administration’s eventual reasoning can withstand judicial review under administrative-law principles.

6. Criminal proceedings and public-order concerns

The implementing regulation contains an important threshold rule at the application stage. It provides that an application is not accepted where the applicant is currently being tried for an offence, is convicted, or is detained, in addition to other specified threshold defects. The effect of a particular criminal record, acquittal, suspended judgment or later development requires individual analysis rather than a generic statement that every past incident is disqualifying. 12

National-security and public-order review is broader than simply checking whether a person has a conviction. The legal question is whether the applicant has a condition constituting an obstacle within Article 16. Where an adverse decision is based on that ground, counsel should examine the reasoning that can lawfully be disclosed, the factual chronology and the available administrative remedies.

7. Death, divorce and annulment have different effects

Death after the application

Article 16 contains a specific exception where the Turkish spouse dies after the citizenship application has been lodged. In that situation, the applicant is no longer required to satisfy the condition of living within family unity. The statute does not waive the three-year qualifying marriage period. The applicant had to be entitled to file when the application was submitted. 13

Death before the application

If the Turkish spouse dies before filing, the marriage has already ended and the marriage route is ordinarily unavailable. The implementing regulation expressly treats a marriage that ended before application, including by death, as a reason not to accept the application. 14

Divorce while the application is pending

Divorce is different from the statutory death exception. Article 16 requires the marriage to continue, and the legislation creates no equivalent post-application exception for divorce. Accordingly, once the divorce becomes final while the application is pending, the continuing-marriage basis for Article 16 is no longer present. The applicant should obtain individual advice promptly rather than assume that filing alone permanently preserves eligibility.

Divorce or annulment after citizenship has been acquired

A later divorce does not, by itself, cancel Turkish citizenship already validly acquired. Annulment of the marriage is treated separately. Article 16(3) protects a person who entered the marriage in good faith, while the implementing regulation provides for a Ministry review of good faith where the marriage is annulled. 15

A further distinction is essential. Citizenship obtained through misrepresentation or concealment of material matters can be cancelled under Article 31 of Law No. 5901, and a decision taken without the legal conditions being fulfilled may be withdrawn under Article 40. A later divorce is therefore not itself a loss ground, but evidence that the original application was fraudulent can raise a different legal issue. 16

8. Children and the marriage application

Having a child together is not a statutory condition for Article 16 and does not create an automatic presumption that the marriage is genuine. Equally, childlessness is not a statutory reason to reject an otherwise qualifying application. Children and the family’s wider circumstances may form part of the factual picture, but the legal test remains the one stated in Article 16.

Where the applicant seeks acquisition of citizenship for minor children in connection with the parent’s acquisition, the dependent-child rules and supporting documents must be examined separately. The current VAT-6 guidance expressly directs applicants to submit the additional documents required under the implementing regulation when children are to be included. 17

9. A refusal does not automatically cancel residence status

Citizenship and immigration status are separate. A refusal of an Article 16 application does not, by itself, cancel a valid residence permit or automatically trigger deportation. The Constitutional Court’s Ahlam Muhamed decision is a useful illustration: the Court noted that the rejection of the citizenship process had not itself terminated the applicant’s existing right to remain or initiated removal proceedings, and on those facts found no interference with private or family life arising merely from the citizenship refusal. 18

The reverse is also important. A residence or protection status does not necessarily satisfy the documentary conditions for a citizenship application. The foreign spouse should therefore review citizenship eligibility and immigration status as related but legally distinct workstreams.

10. Judicial review of a refusal

A refusal is an administrative act and can be challenged before the administrative courts under the applicable procedural rules. Unless a special period applies, Article 7 of the Administrative Judicial Procedure Law provides a sixty-day period for actions before the administrative courts, calculated from written notification. The notification date should be recorded immediately and legal advice obtained before that period is allowed to run. 19

Judicial review does not transform citizenship into an automatic entitlement. The Constitutional Court has repeatedly recognised the State’s broad area of discretion in nationality matters. In Elmaz Kırımlı, Application No. 2018/35678, 21 October 2020, the Court held that disputes about granting citizenship do not fall within the civil-rights limb of the constitutional fair-trial guarantee. In Ahlam Muhamed, Application No. 2020/34394, 2 October 2024, it again stressed that satisfying conditions does not itself create a right to acceptance. 20

The practical litigation question is therefore narrower and more useful: did the administration apply the correct legal framework, establish the relevant facts, act within its lawful discretion and comply with the procedural guarantees applicable to the particular decision?

11. Practical preparation before filing

A foreign spouse preparing an Article 16 application should begin with a dated chronology. Confirm the marriage date, the date the Turkish spouse acquired citizenship if citizenship was obtained after marriage, every period of residence inside and outside Turkey, and any event affecting marital or immigration status. Compare that chronology with the civil registry, passport, address and residence records before submission.

The document file should then be organised by legal issue rather than volume. Keep civil-status and identity documents together, family-unity evidence together, residence and address material together, and any criminal or court records with an explanatory note. If there is a genuine reason for separate residences, extended overseas work or inconsistent historical addresses, address it directly and support it. Silence is rarely a better strategy than a documented explanation.

Finally, couples should not approach the interview as an examination to be memorised. The purpose is to test whether the marriage is genuine. Accurate, consistent and natural answers supported by real records are more persuasive than rehearsed responses designed to sound perfect.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the three-year period have to be spent living in Turkey?

No. Article 16 requires at least three years of marriage to a Turkish citizen and an ongoing family union, not three years of physical residence in Turkey. However, a domestic application has its own documentary requirements, and couples who have spent substantial periods apart should be prepared to explain and document their family life.

Can I apply immediately after the wedding if the marriage is clearly genuine?

No. The three-year period is a statutory eligibility condition. A genuine marriage does not allow the qualifying period to be shortened.

My spouse became Turkish after we were already married. When does the three-year period begin?

Under the implementing regulation, the period is calculated from the date your spouse acquired Turkish citizenship, not from the earlier wedding date.

Can we apply while living outside Turkey?

Yes. The Citizenship Law allows citizenship applications through Turkish foreign missions, and the implementing regulation provides a separate overseas interview procedure.

What if we divorce after the application is filed?

Article 16 requires the marriage to continue, and the statute contains a post-application exception only for the death of the Turkish spouse. A final divorce while the file is pending therefore removes the ordinary marriage basis and should be reviewed immediately with counsel.

What happens if my Turkish spouse dies after I apply?

If the spouse dies after a valid application has been lodged, Article 16(2) removes the continuing family-unity requirement. It does not eliminate the requirement that the application was valid when filed.

If my citizenship application is rejected, do I automatically lose my residence permit?

No. Citizenship and residence are separate legal statuses. A rejection does not by itself cancel an otherwise valid residence status, although the reasons for the refusal may need to be assessed separately for immigration consequences.

If we divorce after I already become a Turkish citizen, do I lose citizenship?

Not merely because of the divorce. A later annulment, fraud, misrepresentation or concealment of material facts raises different statutory questions and must be analysed separately.

Will having children guarantee approval?

No. Children may be relevant to the factual picture of family life, but they are not a statutory substitute for the three-year requirement, continuing marriage, genuine family union and the national-security and public-order condition.

Conclusion

Turkish citizenship by marriage is best understood as a discretionary naturalisation route built on a genuine and continuing marital relationship. The three-year period is only the first threshold. The applicant must also satisfy the family-unity and conduct requirements, pass the prescribed investigation and interview process, and avoid a national-security or public-order obstacle. A strong application is therefore not the largest file. It is the file in which the legal basis, chronology, civil-status records, residence documents and evidence of family life tell the same accurate story.

Foreign spouses should verify the law and their current documentary position before filing, particularly where the Turkish spouse acquired citizenship after the marriage, the couple has lived apart for extended periods, a criminal matter exists, or a divorce or serious illness may affect timing. Those issues can change the legal analysis even where the relationship itself is genuine.

Bibliography

Legislation and Official Rules

Turkish Citizenship Law No. 5901, particularly Articles 10, 16, 18, 19, 31, 37 and 40. Nüfus ve Vatandaşlık İşleri Genel Müdürlüğü, official English text. https://www.nvi.gov.tr/kurumlar/nvi.gov.tr/mevzuat/nufusmevzuat/ingilizce/TURKISH_CITIZENSHIP_LAW_5901.pdf.

Regulation on the Implementation of the Turkish Citizenship Law, Council of Ministers Decision No. 2010/139, Official Gazette No. 27544, 6 April 2010, particularly Articles 25 to 31, 35 to 37. Official legislation should be checked through https://www.mevzuat.gov.tr/.

Administrative Judicial Procedure Law No. 2577, Article 7, general time limit for actions before administrative courts. Official Danıştay statutory reproduction and decisions.

Constitution of the Republic of Türkiye, Articles 20, 41 and 66. Constitutional Court official text. https://www.anayasa.gov.tr/tr/mevzuat/anayasa/.

Judicial Decisions

Danıştay İdari Dava Daireleri Kurulu, E. 2022/2372, K. 2023/1014, 17 May 2023, T.C. Danıştay Kararlar Dergisi, 2023, Issue 14, pp. 75-79. https://danistay.gov.tr/assets/pdf/yayinlar/dergi/2025-05-27-04-38-9022654.pdf.

Constitutional Court, Elmaz Kırımlı, Application No. 2018/35678, 21 October 2020. Official Constitutional Court fair-trial case summaries. https://anayasa.gov.tr/media/8996/adil_yargilanma_hakki_karar_ozetleri.pdf.

Constitutional Court, Ahlam Muhamed, Application No. 2020/34394, 2 October 2024. Official Constitutional Court Decisions Database.

Institutional and Official Materials

Nüfus ve Vatandaşlık İşleri Genel Müdürlüğü, VAT-6, Evlenme Yoluyla Türk Vatandaşlığının Kazanılması, application form and document list. https://www.nvi.gov.tr/kurumlar/nvi.gov.tr/hizmetlerimiz/vatandaslikhizmetleri/Vat_6_Evlenme.pdf.

Nüfus ve Vatandaşlık İşleri Genel Müdürlüğü, 5901 Sayılı Türk Vatandaşlığı Kanununa Göre Açıklama, section 2.4, marriage acquisition procedure. Official NVI guidance.

Yılmaz Burunkaya, “Evlenme Yoluyla Türk Vatandaşlığının Kazanılmasında İdarenin Takdir Yetkisi,” T.C. Danıştay Dergisi, Issue 160, July 2025, pp. 291 et seq. https://dergi.danistay.gov.tr/documents/Dan%C4%B1%C5%9Ftay%20Dergisi%20160%20%283%29.pdf.

Footnotes

1. Turkish Citizenship Law No. 5901, Articles 10, 16, 18 and 19. Nüfus ve Vatandaşlık İşleri Genel Müdürlüğü, official English text.

2. Turkish Citizenship Law No. 5901, Article 16(1).

3. Regulation on the Implementation of the Turkish Citizenship Law, Council of Ministers Decision No. 2010/139, Article 25(3).

4. Turkish Citizenship Law No. 5901, Article 37(1), concerning applications to governorates or foreign missions and personal or authorised-representative filing.

5. Nüfus ve Vatandaşlık İşleri Genel Müdürlüğü, VAT-6, Evlenme Yoluyla Türk Vatandaşlığının Kazanılması, current application form and document list; Regulation, Article 26.

6. Constitutional Court, Ahlam Muhamed, Application No. 2020/34394, 2 October 2024, concerning removal of a marriage-citizenship file from processing where the residence document relied upon did not satisfy the applicable procedural requirement.

7. Regulation on the Implementation of the Turkish Citizenship Law, Articles 27 and 28.

8. Regulation on the Implementation of the Turkish Citizenship Law, Article 35(2), archive research concerning national security and public order.

9. Regulation on the Implementation of the Turkish Citizenship Law, Article 29.

10. Regulation on the Implementation of the Turkish Citizenship Law, Article 30.

11. Danıştay İdari Dava Daireleri Kurulu, E. 2022/2372, K. 2023/1014, 17 May 2023, T.C. Danıştay Kararlar Dergisi, 2023, Issue 14, pp. 75-79.

12. Regulation on the Implementation of the Turkish Citizenship Law, Article 25(2)(c), concerning an ongoing criminal trial, conviction or detention at the application-acceptance stage.

13. Turkish Citizenship Law No. 5901, Article 16(2).

14. Regulation on the Implementation of the Turkish Citizenship Law, Article 25(2)(b).

15. Turkish Citizenship Law No. 5901, Article 16(3); Regulation on the Implementation of the Turkish Citizenship Law, Article 31.

16. Turkish Citizenship Law No. 5901, Articles 31 and 40, concerning cancellation for misrepresentation or concealment of material matters and withdrawal of decisions issued without fulfilment of legal conditions.

17. Nüfus ve Vatandaşlık İşleri Genel Müdürlüğü, VAT-6 guidance, note concerning children included with the applicant; Regulation on the Implementation of the Turkish Citizenship Law, Articles 37 and 38.

18. Constitutional Court, Ahlam Muhamed, Application No. 2020/34394, 2 October 2024, paras. 25-29.

19. Administrative Judicial Procedure Law No. 2577, Article 7(1)-(2), general sixty-day filing period in administrative disputes, subject to any applicable special rule.

20. Constitutional Court, Elmaz Kırımlı, Application No. 2018/35678, 21 October 2020; Constitutional Court, Ahlam Muhamed, Application No. 2020/34394, 2 October 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.