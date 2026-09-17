Documents Required For Divorce In Turkey For Foreigners

Foreign nationals considering divorce proceedings in Turkey often need to prepare documents issued in more than one country. The documents required will depend on several factors, including the spouses’ nationalities and residence, whether the divorce is contested or uncontested, whether children or financial claims are involved and whether a lawyer will represent either party.

There is no single document list that applies to every divorce case. A passport, marriage record and information identifying the other spouse will generally be relevant, but additional documents may be needed to establish jurisdiction, support the grounds for divorce or address matters such as child custody, alimony, compensation and marital property.

Documents issued outside Turkey may also require an apostille or another form of legalisation and a Turkish translation prepared in the appropriate form. Since incomplete or improperly authenticated documents may delay the proceedings, the necessary documentation should be reviewed before the divorce petition is filed.

This guide explains the documents commonly required from foreign nationals and international couples. General information about court proceedings and related family law matters is available from our Turkish divorce lawyer practice.

Documents Required for Divorce in Turkey: Quick Overview

The documents commonly considered in a divorce involving a foreign national may include:

Document category Documents that may be required Identification Passport, Turkish identity card or residence permit Marriage records Marriage certificate, international family record book or civil registry record Court documents Divorce petition and supporting documents Uncontested divorce Written divorce protocol signed by the spouses Representation Special power of attorney for the lawyer Children Birth certificates, custody decisions, school or medical records Financial claims Income records, bank statements and evidence of regular expenses Marital property Title deeds, vehicle records, company documents and acquisition records Foreign documents Apostille or legalisation and an appropriate Turkish translation Contested divorce Documents, witness information and other lawfully obtained evidence

Not every document in this table will be required in every case. The final list depends on the parties, the claims made in the petition, the issues disputed between the spouses and the court’s directions.

Identification and Marriage Documents

Passport or Identity Document

A foreign spouse will generally need to provide a valid passport or another officially recognised identity document. If the person also holds Turkish nationality, the Turkish identity card and civil registry information may be relevant.

A copy of a Turkish residence permit may also be useful when residence or habitual residence is relevant to jurisdiction. However, holding a residence permit does not by itself establish that every divorce dispute can be heard in Turkey. Jurisdiction must be evaluated separately.

The names appearing in passports, marriage certificates and other documents should be checked carefully. Differences caused by a change of surname, transliteration or the use of more than one nationality may need to be explained through additional civil status records.

Marriage Certificate

A marriage certificate or another official record proving the marriage may be needed, particularly where the marriage was celebrated outside Turkey or has not been recorded in the Turkish civil registry.

Depending on the circumstances, the relevant document may be:

A foreign marriage certificate

An international marriage certificate

A Turkish international family record book

A civil registry record

An officially certified copy of the marriage record

The document should clearly identify the spouses and the authority that registered the marriage. If it was issued abroad, its authentication and translation requirements should be checked before filing.

Address and Contact Information

The current or last known address of the other spouse is important because the petition and other court documents must be formally served.

Where the other spouse lives abroad, the following information may be requested:

Full residential address

Country and city of residence

Available telephone and email information

Nationality and identity information

Employer or workplace details, where legally relevant

Information about previous unsuccessful service attempts

An incomplete or incorrect foreign address may significantly delay the proceedings. The applicable international or consular service procedure will depend on the country where the recipient lives.

Documents for an Uncontested Divorce in Turkey

An uncontested divorce is based on the spouses’ agreement on the divorce and its legal and financial consequences. Under Turkish law, the marriage must have lasted for at least one year, and both spouses must personally confirm their free will before the judge.

The principal documents commonly prepared for an uncontested divorce include:

Divorce Petition

The petition identifies the spouses, explains that the legal conditions for an uncontested divorce are satisfied and asks the court to approve the divorce and the agreed consequences.

Uncontested Divorce Protocol

The written protocol records the spouses’ agreement. Depending on their circumstances, it may address:

Child custody

Visitation and communication with the child

Child support

Spousal maintenance

Material and non-material compensation

Use or transfer of the family residence

Household belongings

Financial arrangements

Court costs and legal fees

Other consequences of the divorce

The protocol should not be treated as a simple template. Unclear or incomplete provisions may cause disagreement at the hearing or create later disputes. The judge also evaluates whether provisions concerning the spouses and children are appropriate.

Detailed information is available in our guide to uncontested divorce in Turkey.

Identification and Marriage Records

Copies of the spouses’ identity documents and, where necessary, an official marriage record may accompany the application. Foreign-issued records may require authentication and translation.

Personal Attendance at the Hearing

A power of attorney does not replace the requirement that the spouses be personally heard in an uncontested divorce. Both spouses must confirm their decision and the terms of their agreement before the judge.

Accordingly, clients living abroad should not assume that submitting a protocol and appointing a lawyer will automatically eliminate the need to attend the hearing.

Documents and Evidence for a Contested Divorce

A contested divorce may arise when one spouse does not agree to divorce or when the spouses disagree about custody, alimony, compensation or other consequences.

The initiating spouse files a divorce petition setting out the relevant facts, legal grounds, claims and evidence. The other spouse may submit a response together with their defences and evidence within the applicable procedural framework.

Depending on the allegations, relevant materials may include:

Official records and previous court decisions

Written correspondence

Lawfully obtained messages or emails

Photographs and video recordings

Medical or hospital records

Police reports

Criminal investigation or prosecution records

Hotel, travel or transportation records

Financial documents

Witness information

Expert reports

Records concerning the family residence

Other documents relevant to the allegations

Evidence must be obtained and submitted lawfully. Accessing another person’s private account, secretly obtaining protected personal data or unlawfully recording and disclosing private communications may create separate legal problems. The admissibility and relevance of proposed evidence should therefore be assessed before it is submitted.

Further information about petitions, evidence and disputed claims is available in our guide to contested divorce in Turkey.

Documents Concerning Children

Where the spouses have children, the court may need information to evaluate custody, visitation, child support and the child’s general welfare.

Documents that may be relevant include:

Birth certificates

Passport and nationality information

Civil registry records

Existing custody or visitation decisions

School attendance and education records

Medical or psychological records where relevant

Records concerning special care requirements

Information about the child’s current residence

Evidence of the child’s daily care arrangements

Records of regular educational, medical and living expenses

Travel records

Residence or immigration documents

Previous agreements between the parents

Documents concerning international relocation

Not all of these documents are required in every case. Sensitive information concerning a child should only be submitted where it is legally relevant and necessary.

In international disputes, the child’s habitual residence may become particularly important. Existing proceedings or custody decisions in another country should be disclosed during the initial assessment.

Documents for Alimony and Financial Claims

Claims for temporary maintenance, child support, post-divorce maintenance or compensation may require evidence concerning the financial and social circumstances of the spouses and children.

Depending on the claim, the following documents may be relevant:

Employment and salary records

Tax declarations

Social security records

Bank statements

Rental income records

Company ownership or shareholding records

Evidence of pensions or other regular income

Loan and mortgage records

Housing expenses

Education and healthcare expenses

Evidence of childcare costs

Documents showing assets located in Turkey or abroad

Evidence of the financial consequences of the divorce

There is no standard amount of alimony that applies to every case. The court evaluates the applicable legal conditions together with the parties’ income, needs, financial capacity and other circumstances.

Where relevant financial information is held by institutions in Turkey, the court may obtain certain records through official requests. Records located abroad may require a different method of collection and authentication.

Documents Concerning Marital Property

The division of marital property is legally distinct from the divorce itself and is generally handled in separate proceedings. The documents needed will depend on the applicable matrimonial property regime and the history of each asset.

Relevant records may include:

Title deeds

Property purchase agreements

Vehicle registration records

Bank and investment account statements

Company incorporation and shareholding records

Loan and mortgage documents

Invoices and payment records

Inheritance documents

Gift records

Evidence showing the source of purchase funds

Valuation reports

Documents concerning assets owned before marriage

Records of transfers made during or shortly before the dispute

Ownership appearing in one spouse’s name does not necessarily resolve every matrimonial property question. The date and method of acquisition, the source of funds and the classification of the property must be examined.

Assets located abroad may raise separate questions about jurisdiction, applicable law and enforcement. A Turkish judgment may not automatically change the legal ownership of an asset registered in another country.

Power of Attorney for Foreign Clients

A foreign client who appoints a Turkish lawyer for divorce proceedings will generally need to issue a power of attorney that satisfies the special requirements applicable to divorce cases.

A general power of attorney may not contain the authority required for divorce and related procedural acts. The wording should therefore be obtained from the lawyer who will handle the case before the document is issued.

Turkish citizens living abroad may usually arrange the power of attorney through a Turkish consulate. A document executed before a foreign notary may require:

An apostille or another form of legalisation

A Turkish translation

Notarial or consular certification of the translation

A photograph where required for the divorce authority

Wording expressly granting the necessary special authority

The formal procedure depends on the country in which the document is prepared and the international agreements in force.

Our separate guide explains the requirements concerning a power of attorney for divorce in Turkey and when personal attendance may still be necessary.

Apostille, Legalisation and Turkish Translation

A document issued in another country is not necessarily ready for direct use before a Turkish court.

Apostille

If both Turkey and the issuing country are parties to the applicable Apostille Convention, an apostille may be used to authenticate the origin of the public document.

An apostille does not confirm that every statement in the document is legally correct. It authenticates the signature, the capacity of the person signing the document and, where applicable, the seal or stamp attached to it.

Consular Legalisation

Where the apostille procedure is unavailable, another legalisation process may be required. This can involve certification by the relevant authorities of the issuing country and Turkish diplomatic or consular authorities.

Some bilateral or multilateral agreements may simplify or remove particular authentication requirements. For this reason, the country of issue must be considered before deciding which procedure applies.

Turkish Translation

Documents submitted to Turkish courts must be presented in Turkish or accompanied by a translation prepared and certified in the legally appropriate form.

Depending on where and how the translation is prepared, certification by a Turkish notary or consulate may be necessary. The names, dates, document numbers and official annotations in the translation should correspond accurately with the original document.

An apostille attached to a document may also need to be translated.

Are Original Documents Always Required?

Whether an original, officially certified copy or ordinary copy is sufficient depends on the nature of the document, the procedural stage and the court’s assessment.

For an initial legal review, clear digital copies may often be sufficient. However, original or officially certified documents may later be required for filing or examination by the court.

Clients should avoid sending irreplaceable original documents until the lawyer handling the case confirms:

Which original documents are required

Whether certified copies are acceptable

Whether an apostille or legalisation is necessary

How the documents should be translated

Where and how the originals should be delivered

Scans should include every page, stamp, seal, apostille and reverse side containing official information.

Additional Documents in International Divorce Cases

International divorce proceedings may require documents beyond the ordinary identification and marriage records.

Additional documents may include:

Evidence of each spouse’s nationality

Residence and habitual residence records

Foreign court petitions

Pending case information

Previous separation or custody orders

Foreign maintenance decisions

Documents concerning children living abroad

Evidence of assets in more than one country

International service documents

Immigration or residence records

Prior matrimonial agreements

Foreign judgments affecting the spouses or children

The existence of a case or judgment in another country should be disclosed at the beginning. Parallel proceedings can create questions concerning jurisdiction, service, applicable law and the effect of competing decisions.

For a broader explanation of these issues, see our guide to international divorce in Turkey.

Is a Foreign Divorce Judgment Part of a New Divorce Application?

If the spouses have already obtained a final divorce judgment abroad, they may not need to file a new divorce case in Turkey.

Instead, the foreign decision may need to be registered administratively or recognised by a Turkish court so that it can produce the intended legal effects in Turkey. Enforcement may also be required if the judgment contains obligations concerning maintenance, compensation, custody or property.

Documents for recognition commonly include the foreign judgment, proof that it is final, the necessary authentication and Turkish translations. This is a different procedure from filing an original divorce case.

Further information is available in our guide to the recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments in Turkey.

Practical Document Checklist Before Filing

Before sending or filing documents, foreign clients should consider the following steps:

Confirm whether the Turkish courts have jurisdiction. Determine whether the divorce will be contested or uncontested. Check that names and identity details are consistent across documents. Obtain a clear copy of the marriage certificate. Identify the other spouse’s current address. Collect relevant records concerning children and financial claims. Preserve potential evidence in its original form. Confirm whether foreign documents need an apostille or legalisation. Arrange Turkish translations in the required form. Ask the lawyer to provide the correct power of attorney wording. Confirm whether originals or certified copies will be required. Do not send irrelevant private or sensitive documents without a legal assessment.

Document preparation should follow the claims and procedural strategy of the particular case. Collecting a large volume of material without first determining its relevance may increase cost and create unnecessary privacy risks.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is a marriage certificate always required for divorce in Turkey?

A marriage record will generally be relevant, especially when the marriage was celebrated abroad or is not visible in the Turkish civil registry. The particular record and form required depend on the spouses and how the marriage was registered.

Do foreign documents always need an apostille?

No. Apostille requirements depend on the issuing country, the type of document and the international agreements in force. Some documents may require consular legalisation, while an applicable agreement may remove certain certification requirements.

Must foreign documents be translated into Turkish?

Documents submitted to a Turkish court must generally be in Turkish or accompanied by a Turkish translation prepared and certified in the appropriate form.

Can a foreign spouse file for divorce using only a passport?

A passport may establish identity, but it will not normally be the only information relevant to the case. Marriage records, address information, the divorce petition and documents supporting related claims may also be required.

Is a power of attorney sufficient to complete the entire divorce without travelling?

A lawyer may carry out many procedural steps through a properly prepared power of attorney. However, personal attendance may still be required. Both spouses must be personally heard by the judge in an uncontested divorce.

Are birth certificates required if the spouses have children?

Birth certificates or civil registry records may be required to establish the child’s identity, age and parentage, particularly where the child was born or registered abroad. Additional documents may be needed if custody, visitation or support is disputed.

Can messages and social media content be used as evidence?

Messages, emails and social media content may be relevant in a contested divorce, but they must have been obtained lawfully. Their authenticity, relevance and method of acquisition should be reviewed before submission.

What happens if the original document is unavailable?

A certified copy, a newly issued official record or another form of proof may sometimes be accepted. The appropriate solution depends on the document and the reason the original cannot be produced.

Should every available document be filed with the petition?

No. Documents should be relevant to the allegations, defences or claims in the case. Unnecessary disclosure of personal, financial or child-related information should be avoided.

Conclusion

The documents required for divorce in Turkey for foreigners depend on the nature of the proceedings and the international circumstances of the spouses. Identification and marriage records form the starting point, but an uncontested divorce protocol, evidence supporting contested claims, documents concerning children, financial records or a special power of attorney may also be necessary.

Particular attention should be given to documents issued outside Turkey. Apostille, legalisation and translation requirements should be confirmed before the case is filed, as an incorrectly prepared document may cause avoidable delay.