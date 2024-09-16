Digital Service Tax in Turkey: Key Information & Rates

The rise of the digital economy has pushed many countries to implement taxation models that better reflect the nature of global digital transactions. In this context, Turkey introduced the Digital Service Tax (DST) as part of its efforts to tax digital service provided to Turkish users. This article provides a detailed guide on the Digital Service Tax in Turkey, its scope, application, and implications for businesses.

Table of Contents

What is the Digital Service Tax (DST) in Turkey?

The Digital Service Tax is a turnover-based tax applied to certain types of digital service provided in Turkey. It is levied on revenue, not profits, which means that it is based on the gross income generated from digital activities in the Turkish market. The tax targets companies that provide digital service like online advertising, data processing, social media platforms, and digital content distribution.

Who is Subject to Digital Service Tax?

The tax is primarily aimed at large multinational digital companies like Google, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, and other platforms that generate significant revenue from the Turkish market.

Smaller local businesses typically do not meet the revenue thresholds and are exempt from DST obligations.

The DST applies to companies or groups that meet the following criteria:

Global Revenue Threshold : The company or group must have global revenue from digital services exceeding €750 million in the previous financial year.

: The company or group must have from digital services exceeding in the previous financial year. Local Revenue Threshold: The company must generate more than 20 million TRY in digital services revenue from Turkey during the same period.

Both local and foreign companies that meet these thresholds are subject to the Digital Service Tax.

Taxable Services under DST

The following types of digital services are subject to the Digital Service Tax in Turkey:

Online Advertising Services : Includes advertising on search engines, social media platforms, and other digital platforms.

: Includes advertising on search engines, social media platforms, and other digital platforms. Intermediary Services : Services provided by digital platforms that facilitate transactions between users, such as online marketplaces.

: Services provided by digital platforms that facilitate transactions between users, such as online marketplaces. Digital Content Sales : The sale or rental of digital content (e.g., video, music, apps, games) or the provision of online services related to digital content.

: The sale or rental of digital content (e.g., video, music, apps, games) or the provision of online services related to digital content. Social Media Platforms : Services provided by social networks, including income from memberships, subscriptions, or user-generated content monetization.

: Services provided by social networks, including income from memberships, subscriptions, or user-generated content monetization. Data Services: The sale of user data or the provision of digital services that involve the processing of data from users in Turkey.

Digital Service Tax Rate in Turkey

The Digital Service Tax rate is 7.5% of the revenue generated from the taxable digital services in Turkey. This is levied on the gross revenue, without deductions for expenses or costs.

For example, if a company generates 50 million TRY from digital advertising services in Turkey, theDST liabilitywould be:

7.5% of 50 million TRY = 3.75 million TRY.

Filing and Payment Deadlines

Filing Period : Companies subject to DST must submit a monthly tax return to the Turkish Revenue Administration (GİB) .

: Companies subject to DST must submit a to the . Payment Deadline: The tax must be paid by the end of the month following the month in which the revenue was generated.

Exemptions from Digital Service Tax

Certain businesses and services are exempt from the Digital Service Tax, including:

Services not subject to VAT in Turkey.

in Turkey. Non-commercial or private transactions that are not intended for business purposes.

that are not intended for business purposes. Small businesses that do not meet the revenue thresholds (either globally or within Turkey).

Penalties for Non-Compliance

Failure to comply with DST regulations can result in:

Fines for late filing or non-payment.

for late filing or non-payment. Interest charged on unpaid taxes.

charged on unpaid taxes. Legal action: In severe cases, non-compliant companies may face legal proceedings, which could impact their ability to operate within Turkey.

Impact on Businesses and Consumers

The introduction of the Digital Service Tax has significant implications for businesses operating in the digital sector: Increased Costs for Businesses : Multinational companies, especially tech giants, must adjust their pricing and business models to account for the 7.5% tax on their revenue. Potential Price Increases for Consumers : Some companies may pass the cost of the tax onto consumers, increasing prices for digital services such as subscriptions, ads, or digital content. Compliance Requirements : Businesses need to ensure they have robust systems in place for tracking revenue generated from Turkish users and for filing monthly tax returns.

has significant implications for businesses operating in the digital sector:

Challenges & Criticisms of the Digital Service Tax in Turkey

Double Taxation : One of the key concerns about the DST is the risk of double taxation . Many companies subject to DST may also pay corporate income taxes in other jurisdictions, resulting in overlapping tax obligations.

: One of the key concerns about the DST is the risk of . Many companies subject to DST may also pay corporate income taxes in other jurisdictions, resulting in overlapping tax obligations. High Tax Rate : Turkey's DST rate of 7.5% is one of the highest globally, leading to potential increased costs for businesses , which might be passed on to consumers.

: Turkey's DST rate of 7.5% is one of the highest globally, leading to potential , which might be passed on to consumers. Impact on Smaller Players : While the DST is designed to target large multinational companies, there are concerns that it could inadvertently impact smaller digital businesses that operate in niche markets, as they may struggle to comply with complex tax filing requirements.

: While the DST is designed to target large multinational companies, there are concerns that it could inadvertently impact smaller digital businesses that operate in niche markets, as they may struggle to comply with complex tax filing requirements. International Criticism: The DST has been criticized by some countries, including the United States, which views it as discriminatory against American tech companies. There have been ongoingnegotiations and discussionsat the international level (e.g., OECD) to create a unified approach to taxing the digital economy, but until such an agreement is reached, unilateral taxes like Turkey's DST remain contentious.

The Digital Service Tax in Turkey represents an effort to ensure that large digital companies pay taxes on revenue generated from Turkish users. With a 7.5% tax rate, the DST primarily affects large multinational corporations providing online advertising, digital content, social media, and intermediary services.Businesses must ensure compliance with the law to avoid penalties, while consumers may see slight price increases due to the tax.

Whether you operate in digital advertising or any other digital service, sectors, a well-managed tax strategy can enhance your business's financial efficiency.

