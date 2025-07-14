Techno-Entrepreneurship Badge Scheme Launched For Technology-Oriented Startups

The Regulation on the Identification and Certification of Technology and Innovation-Oriented Startups ("Regulation"), which introduces the issuance of a "Techno-Entrepreneurship Badge" to startups with technology and innovation-based, and scalable business models, was published by the Ministry of Industry and Technology ("Ministry") in the Official Gazette dated 3 July 2025 and numbered 32945, and entered into force on the same date.

The Regulation sets forth the application criteria, procedures, and evaluation principles for the Techno-Entrepreneurship Badge scheme and it also regulates the Techno-Entrepreneurship Badge's validity period, the monitoring and auditing of Techno-Entrepreneurship Badge holding startups, and their obligations.

Eligibility Requirements and Criteria

Under the Regulation, in order to be eligible to apply for the Techno-Entrepreneurship Badge, startups must;

a.be established in Türkiye as partnership or capital company,

b. qualify as a small or medium-sized enterprise ("SME"),

c. hold the status of an independent enterprise in accordance with the SME Regulation,

d. have been established no more than 15 years prior to the application date; and

e. possess a technology and innovation-based, scalable business model.

Having said that, startups operating in certain fields are excluded from the scope of the Techno-Entrepreneurship Badge. Accordingly, the following types of enterprises are ineligible under the Regulation:

a. Those engaged in the production, trade, or provision of services in violation of applicable legislation,

b. Those carrying out activities contrary to law, public order, or general morality,

c. Those operating in the tobacco, alcohol, gambling, or betting industries,

d. Those involved in political or ethnically motivated activities; and

e. Those engaged exclusively in real estate investments, including real estate investment trusts.

Application Process and Evaluation Methods

Applications for the Techno-Entrepreneurship Badge must be submitted through the portal created by the Ministry at https://teknogirisim.sanayi.gov.tr/ (the "Portal"). The required information and documentation have been published on the Portal by the Directorate General of National Technology ("Directorate").

If any deficiencies are identified in a Techno-Entrepreneurship Badge application, they must be remedied within 90 days from the date of notification. Otherwise, the application will be dismissed. Startups whose applications are rejected will be prohibited from reapplying for a period of 6 months. However, such applicants may submit an appeal against the Directorate's decision on a one-time basis.

If a startup has, within the three years preceding the application date:

a.been accepted into any technology development zone, or

b. been accepted into a technology development center (TEKMER), or

c. received support or is currently receiving support under TÜBİTAK's 1512 – Entrepreneurship Support Program (BİGG) or 1812 – Investment-Based Entrepreneurship Support Program (BiGG Investment),

then it is deemed to meet the requirement of having a technology and innovation-based, scalable business model, and relevant startup will be awarded the Techno-Entrepreneurship Badge by the Directorate.

If the applicant startup has not undertaken any of the projects listed above, the evaluation will proceed as follows:

a. The Directorate may conduct the evaluation through a committee it establishes. The decision of this committee binds, and if positive, the applicant is granted the Techno-Entrepreneurship Badge; or

b. The Directorate may authorize an external evaluator to issue an opinion on the application. Based on the evaluator's opinion, the Directorate makes the final determination as to whether the applicant qualifies for the Techno-Entrepreneurship Badge.

In such cases, the committee established by the Directorate and/or the authorized evaluator will assess the application based on the following criteria:

a. The startup's R&D capacity and the innovative and original aspects of its outputs,

b. Its contribution to technological development on national and global scales, as well as its economic and societal impact; and

c. Its growth performance and scalability potential.

Validity Period, Obligations, and Oversight

The Techno-Entrepreneurship Badge will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of issuance, after which startups will need to submit a renewal application.

If a startup holding a Techno-Entrepreneurship Badge undergoes any change that affects its initial eligibility criteria and/or experiences a change of more than 10% in its shareholding structure, these changes must be notified to the Ministry within 90 days, along with the submission of any additional information or documentation requested by the Directorate.

The Ministry reserves the right to monitor whether Techno-Entrepreneurship Badge holders continue to meet the requirements for a scalable and innovation-based business model, as well as other obligations set out in the undertaking. To this end, the Directorate may request further information and documentation. If it is determined that the relevant qualifications have been lost or the obligations have not been fulfilled, the Techno-Entrepreneurship Badge may be revoked.

