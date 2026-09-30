Debt Collection In Italy For Turkish Companies 2026

This article examines commercial debt recovery in Italy for Turkish creditors. It considers the debtor and its assets, jurisdiction, applicable law, evidence of the debt, interest, payment orders, service, objections, enforcement and insolvency

Abstract

This article examines commercial debt recovery in Italy for Turkish creditors. It considers the debtor and its assets, jurisdiction, applicable law, evidence of the debt, interest, payment orders, service, objections, enforcement and insolvency. It also distinguishes the recovery proceedings from the Turkish tax treatment of a doubtful or unpaid receivable. The analysis emphasises realistic net recovery rather than the speed of obtaining a court order. A useful strategy links the quality of the claim with the available forum, the cost of contest, the enforceable assets and clear decision points if the debtor's financial position changes.

Introduction

An unpaid Italian invoice presents two different questions: can the creditor establish the debt, and can it recover money from the debtor? A strong claim against an insolvent company may have little immediate value. Conversely, a solvent buyer may resist payment because the contract, delivery records or interest calculation leave room for a credible defence.

For a Turkish exporter, the recovery strategy should connect the governing law, the competent court, the available evidence and the debtor’s assets. This guide follows that sequence. It addresses commercial receivables, not consumer collection, and distinguishes obtaining a payment order from enforcing it.

1. Which law governs the unpaid invoice?

Türkiye and Italy are parties to the United Nations Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods, the CISG. It entered into force for Türkiye on 1 August 2011. A qualifying sale between businesses in the two countries will ordinarily engage the Convention unless it has been effectively excluded. Its scope and exceptions still matter: a distribution relationship, services contract or mixed transaction cannot simply be labelled a CISG sale. Validity and ownership are also generally outside its subject matter.1

Quality objections require particular attention. Under Article 39, notice specifying the non-conformity must ordinarily be given within a reasonable time after discovery or when discovery should have occurred, with a separate two-year outer limit subject to the Convention’s qualifications. The Italian Civil Code’s domestic eight-day notice rule should not replace that test where the CISG governs. Examination under Article 38, the seller’s knowledge under Article 40 and any agreed guarantee also require review.2

The practical task is to reconstruct the transaction before demanding payment: the accepted order, specifications, delivery arrangements, inspection records, complaints and any agreed cure. Contractual notice periods can be negotiated, but should be assessed for incorporation, validity and commercial suitability. A short deadline copied into an invoice after the bargain was concluded may not resolve the issue.

2. Establish jurisdiction before choosing the procedure

A Turkish creditor is not excluded from suing an Italian-domiciled debtor merely because Türkiye is outside the European Union. Article 4 of the Brussels I bis Regulation provides the general defendant-domicile rule. Contractual jurisdiction, the place of delivery and any effective arbitration or choice-of-court clause must nevertheless be examined. Choosing Italian substantive law and choosing an Italian court are different decisions.3

Supreme Court guidance: delivery rules are not interchangeable

In Order No. 35784 of 22 November 2021, the Italian Court of Cassation, Sixth Civil Section, Subsection 2, distinguished the jurisdictional place-of-delivery test under the former Brussels I Regulation from the CISG rules on delivery and payment. The Court’s official annual review explains that CISG Articles 31 and 57 regulate substantive obligations rather than jurisdiction. The decision does not make every seller’s home court competent.4

For a Turkish supplier, that distinction is useful when reading delivery terms and allocating litigation risk. Ask counsel to identify the exact debtor, the relevant forum and the intended place of enforcement before selecting a filing strategy. The court’s domestic competence also depends on the claim’s value and subject matter, not simply its international character.

3. A payment demand is not necessarily a termination notice

Where Italian substantive law applies, a written demand capable of placing the debtor in default is commonly described as a messa in mora under Civil Code Article 1219. The demand should identify the obligation, amount, due date and payment instructions, and its receipt should be provable. Statutory exceptions mean that a demand is not always needed to establish default.5

A diffida ad adempiere under Article 1454 has a different purpose. It couples a demand for performance with an express warning that the contract will be terminated if the stated period expires without performance. The period is ordinarily at least fifteen days, subject to the statutory exceptions. Using that mechanism without considering its consequences may undermine a creditor’s intention to keep the contract alive.6

The letter should therefore implement the chosen remedy rather than borrow an Italian label for formality’s sake. For a CISG sale, consider the Convention’s own performance and avoidance rules. Keep any proposed instalment arrangement, reservation of rights and security separate from an unintended release of the balance.

4. Calculate interest under the correct legal regime

Where Legislative Decree No. 231/2002 applies, commercial late-payment interest ordinarily accrues automatically from the day after the relevant payment deadline, without a formal demand. Filing proceedings is not invariably the event that starts interest. The statutory scope, agreed terms and any defence concerning responsibility for the delay require examination.7

For 1 July to 31 December 2026, the Ministry of Economy and Finance published a reference rate of 2.40%. Adding the standard eight percentage points produces a 10.40% annual statutory commercial late-payment rate where that regime applies. This is not a universal rate for every Turkish-Italian receivable. Other periods require their own calculation; CISG Article 78 recognises interest but does not itself specify a numerical rate.8

Article 6 of Legislative Decree No. 231/2002 also provides a fixed €40 recovery-cost amount and permits qualifying additional recovery losses. These amounts should be distinguished from the procedural costs a court may award. Do not assume that every expenditure in the engagement will be reimbursed by the debtor.9

Supreme Court guidance: an interest award must be precise

In Judgment No. 12449, published on 7 May 2024, the Court of Cassation’s United Civil Sections addressed a judicial title awarding only unspecified legal interest. Without a specific finding in the title supporting the enhanced post-claim rate under Article 1284(4), the ordinary rate under Article 1284(1) applies at enforcement. The enforcement judge cannot supply the missing determination.10

The drafting lesson is to plead the applicable interest basis, rate and periods clearly and examine the resulting order before enforcing it. The judgment is not a ruling that all commercial interest begins only with litigation, nor does it remove the separate automatic-accrual rules.

5. When is a decreto ingiuntivo available?

The domestic payment-order procedure under Articles 633 and following of the Code of Civil Procedure is available for qualifying claims supported by written evidence. For an invoice claim, the creditor should establish a definite sum that is due and support the underlying obligation, not merely present an unexplained account balance. The initial examination ordinarily takes place without hearing the debtor.11

Prepare a coherent evidence bundle: the contract or accepted order, delivery and transport records, invoices, an account reconciliation, credit notes and relevant correspondence. Identify partial payments, assignment or factoring arrangements and any quality or set-off defence. Evidence sufficient to obtain an initial order may still be contested when the claim is examined on its merits.

The 2024 procedural amendments expressly added qualifying electronic invoices transmitted through Italy’s Sistema di Interscambio, SDI, to Article 634. A Turkish electronic invoice or emailed PDF should not be assumed to have that particular status. It may still form part of the wider written evidence.12

Issuance, service and opposition are separate stages

Article 641 provides for issuance within thirty days when the statutory conditions are met, but that is not a reliable promise of payment within a month. For a defendant resident in Italy, the usual opposition period is forty days from service; for justified reasons, the court may set a period between ten and sixty days.13

For a defendant resident elsewhere in the EU, the statutory period is fifty days, reducible to twenty. For residence outside the EU, it is sixty days, adjustable between thirty and one hundred twenty. These distinctions concern the defendant’s residence, not the Turkish creditor’s nationality. Counsel should check the actual order and calculate the deadline under the applicable procedural rules.14

Service has its own time limit, generally sixty days if effected in Italy and ninety abroad under Article 644. If opposition is not filed, the creditor must obtain the appropriate declaration of enforceability under Article 647. The expiry of the opposition period does not itself replace every step required before attachment.15

6. What changes if the debtor opposes the order?

Opposition under Article 645 opens a merits examination, where the creditor must prove its claim and answer the debtor’s defences. It does not invariably prevent enforcement. Provisional enforceability may be granted at issuance under Article 642 or during opposition under Article 648, subject to the relevant tests and possible suspension. The 2024 amendments also address urgent applications under Article 648 before the hearing, after the parties have been heard.16

The appropriate merits procedure and any preliminary settlement requirement must be checked for the particular contract. Where mandatory mediation applies to an opposed payment order, Article 5-bis of Legislative Decree No. 28/2010 places the initiating burden on the creditor who sought the order, after the relevant provisional-enforcement stage. Failure to comply can result in the court declaring that the claim cannot proceed (improcedibilità) and revoking the order.17

A disputed or insufficiently documented claim may instead need direct merits proceedings. Compare the likely defence, procedural cost and asset position before assuming that obtaining an order is always the best first move. A serious quality dispute should be investigated, not treated automatically as a delaying tactic.

7. Enforcement begins with an asset strategy

Recovery requires an enforceable title and the appropriate service and enforcement steps. A judgment need not always be final beyond appeal to be provisionally enforceable. The precetto normally allows at least ten days for compliance; enforcement generally must begin within ninety days of its service, subject to exceptions and suspensions. Bank accounts, receivables owed by third parties, movable assets and real estate can present different routes and costs.18

Article 492-bis provides an official mechanism for electronic searches for attachable assets through the enforcement authorities, with conditions concerning the title, precetto and urgent authorisation. It is not unrestricted access for a creditor or private investigator to banking databases.19

An asset assessment should start before major litigation expenditure. Ask whether an apparent asset belongs to the debtor, whether prior security or competing claims leave recoverable value, and whether the expected proceeds justify the next step. A company’s trading address or substantial turnover is not a substitute for that assessment.

Insolvency changes the route. Once judicial liquidation is opened, Article 150 of the Italian Crisis and Insolvency Code generally bars individual enforcement against estate assets, subject to statutory exceptions. The creditor must assess proof-of-claim requirements, deadlines, priorities and any separate security. Voluntary company liquidation should not be treated as identical to an insolvency proceeding.20

8. Limitation periods: do not assume every claim has ten years

The ordinary Italian limitation period is ten years under Civil Code Article 2946, unless a special rule applies. But an Italian court does not necessarily apply Italian limitation law simply because proceedings are brought there. Rome I, Article 12(1)(d), places limitation and prescription within the scope of the applicable contract law.21

Where Italian rules govern, a qualifying written default demand can interrupt prescription under Article 2943; judicial proceedings have their own continuing effects under Article 2945. Preserve proof of content and receipt. Informal negotiations should not be assumed to suspend time indefinitely. CISG defect- notification periods and limitation of the payment action are separate inquiries.22

9. Enforcing judgments between Türkiye and Italy

The absence of EU membership does not mean that only domestic recognition rules exist between Türkiye and Italy. The two countries concluded a convention in Rome on 10 August 1926 covering judicial protection, legal assistance and enforcement of judgments. Official justice-ministry records identify this bilateral framework as in force. It should be examined before treating a Turkish or Italian judgment as a purely domestic-law recognition problem.23

Articles 19 to 23 address conditions and documents, including jurisdiction, proper notice and defence, finality and continuing enforceability, conflicting decisions and public policy. Article 21 also contains exceptional review grounds, including fraud and false documents. An authenticated judgment and supporting evidence with the required certified translation need careful preparation. The treaty is not an instruction to execute every foreign judgment automatically.24

The position within the EU is different. An Italian judgment in favour of a Turkish company can potentially benefit from Brussels I bis when enforcement is sought in another participating Member State. The relevant origin and destination of the judgment matter; the creditor’s Turkish nationality does not by itself remove the intra-EU framework.25

The European payment order is not the domestic Italian order

Regulation No. 1896/2006 defines a cross-border case by requiring at least one party to be domiciled or habitually resident in another Member State than the court seised. A Türkiye-based creditor suing an Italy- based debtor in Italy does not satisfy that definition merely because the transaction crosses the Turkish- Italian border. The domestic decreto ingiuntivo remains a separate possibility.26

10. Does arbitration offer a better recovery route?

Both countries are parties to the New York Convention, which supplies a common framework for arbitration agreements and qualifying awards. Türkiye applies commercial and reciprocity reservations. Recognition and enforcement remain subject to the Convention’s conditions and defences; an award does not locate assets or make an insolvent debtor solvent.27

Arbitration can be suitable for substantial cross-border contracts, but should not be promoted as invariably faster or cheaper than a court claim. Compare the claim value, tribunal and institutional costs, procedural options and likely asset jurisdictions. For a modest documented invoice, a domestic payment order may be more economical. The choice belongs in the contract or a later valid arbitration agreement, not in a unilateral assumption after default.

11. Coordinate Italian recovery with Turkish tax treatment

A doubtful-receivable allowance under Article 323 of the Turkish Tax Procedure Law is not automatic because an invoice is overdue or Italian counsel has been instructed. The receivable’s business connection, genuine litigation or enforcement, security, relevant accounting period and supporting records require examination. A financial-reporting impairment and a tax-deductible allowance are not interchangeable.28

Agree early which Italian filings, service records, insolvency documents and translations the Turkish tax adviser needs. A Revenue Administration ruling on a particular taxpayer’s circumstances should not be treated as a universal approval for every foreign debt. Review the tax position again if a settlement, distribution or later recovery occurs.

12. Choosing a debt-recovery lawyer for an Italian claim

Identify the Italian avvocato responsible for court representation and verify professional registration. A Turkish adviser’s cross-border coordination role should be distinguished from the Italian litigation mandate. Ask who will assess the governing law, prepare translations, instruct enforcement officers and report on recoverability. Clarify conflicts of interest before sharing sensitive commercial records.

The engagement should separate the demand stage, payment-order application, opposition, enforcement and insolvency work. Request a written budget distinguishing professional fees, taxes, court charges, service, translation and asset-search costs. Ask about adverse-cost exposure and expenditure that may remain unrecovered even after success. No responsible mandate should guarantee a collection percentage or a payment date without regard to the evidence and assets.

For the first consultation, provide the full contractual record, debtor details, invoice reconciliation, delivery evidence, complaints, security, payment history and known assets. Identify urgent deadlines and existing proceedings. Agree how instructions, settlement authority, powers of attorney and any authentication requirements will be handled. A settlement should address cleared funds, instalments, interest, security and the consequences of a missed payment before the creditor gives up its remedies.

Frequently asked questions

Can a Turkish company obtain an Italian payment order?

Yes, where the Italian court has jurisdiction and the claim meets the domestic procedure’s conditions. The creditor’s nationality is not itself a bar. See sections 2 and 5.

Is an invoice alone sufficient?

It may support an application, but should not be treated as conclusive proof if disputed. Supply the agreement, performance evidence and a reconciled balance. The special SDI rule does not automatically cover every Turkish e-invoice. See section 5.

Does interest start only after the lawyer sends a demand?

Not necessarily. Qualifying commercial late-payment interest can accrue automatically after the payment deadline. The governing law, contractual terms and relevant period determine the calculation. See sections 3 and 4.

How quickly will an unopposed order produce payment?

Issuance, service, the opposition period, the declaration of enforceability and actual recovery are distinct. A statutory issuance target is not a collection guarantee. See sections 5 and 7.

Is seeking an order worthwhile if opposition is expected?

Potentially. Provisional enforceability may matter, but the evidence, anticipated defence, mediation requirements, costs and assets should determine the recommendation. See section 6.

Can the company use the European payment-order procedure instead?

Not merely because the creditor is in Türkiye and the debtor is in Italy. The Regulation has a specific Member-State cross-border definition that differs from ordinary international trade. See section 9.

Can a Turkish judgment be enforced in Italy?

Potentially, after assessing the bilateral convention, applicable domestic procedure and the judgment’s documents and conditions. There is no unconditional right to immediate attachment. See section 9.

Should every Turkish-Italian contract require arbitration?

No. The Convention framework can be useful, but the claim’s scale, forum costs, contractual design and likely location of assets should guide the decision. See section 10.

What if the Italian debtor is insolvent or has no useful assets?

Review insolvency participation, security, legally available claims against other obligors and any assets elsewhere. Reassess the economics before further expenditure; a title alone cannot ensure recovery. See section 7.

Will legal costs and a Turkish tax deduction cover the loss?

Neither should be assumed. Distinguish recoverable collection costs from the engagement budget, and obtain a separate Article 323 assessment from the Turkish tax adviser. See sections 4, 11 and 12.

Conclusion

The useful measure of a recovery strategy is the realistic net recovery, not simply the speed of obtaining an order. A properly assessed claim connects the right defendant and forum with adequate evidence, a defensible interest calculation, valid service and attachable assets. Turkish companies are best served by receiving that assessment before costs accumulate, with clear decision points if the debtor contests the claim or its financial position deteriorates.

Bibliography

Legislation and Treaties

Code of Civil Procedure, Articles 633 to 637; European e-Justice Portal, Italy, national payment-order procedure, sections 1.1, 1.2 and 1.3.4.

Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards, New York, 1958. United Nations Treaty Collection, status record and Türkiye declarations. https://treaties.un.org/pages/ViewDetails.aspx?src=TREATY&mtdsg_no=XXII-1&chapter=22&clang=_en.

Italian Civil Code, Article 1219, written default demand and exceptions.

Legislative Decree No. 164/2024, Article 3(8)(a), amending Code of Civil Procedure Article 634: electronic invoices transmitted through SDI under Legislative Decree No. 127/2015, Article 1(3). Official amendment and reproduced provision.

Legislative Decree No. 231/2002, Articles 1 to 4, as amended by Legislative Decree No. 192/2012, Article 1. Automatic accrual follows the applicable payment deadline, subject to the statutory conditions. Official amending text.

Legislative Decree No. 28/2010, Article 5-bis, read with Article 5.

Regulation (EC) No. 1896/2006, Article 3, defining a qualifying cross-border case.

Regulation (EC) No. 593/2008, Rome I, Articles 3, 4 and 12(1)(d); Civil Code Article 2946, reproduced in Ministry of Economy and Finance guidance, footnote 18.

Regulation (EU) No. 1215/2012, Brussels I bis, Articles 4, 7(1)(b) and 25; arbitration is excluded by Article 1(2)(d).

Tax Procedure Law No. 213.

Türkiye-Italy Convention signed at Rome on 10 August 1926.

Judicial Decisions

Corte di Cassazione, Sez. 6-2, Order No. 35784, 22 November 2021, Rv. 663146-01.

Corte di Cassazione, Sezioni Unite civili, Judgment No. 12449, published 7 May 2024, particularly reasons 3.2 to 4 and operative ruling, pp. 7 to 12.

Institutional and Official Materials

1926 Convention, Articles 19 to 23; Resmî Gazete, 3 March 1929, No. 1133, pp. 6711 to 6712.

Brussels I bis, Articles 36 and 39, read with scope, documentation and refusal provisions.

CISG, Articles 1 to 4 and 6.

Crisis and Insolvency Code, Legislative Decree No. 14/2019, Article 150. See its official reproduction in Constitutional Court Judgment No. 12/2024, reasons paragraph 7.

Ministry of Economy and Finance notice, Gazzetta Ufficiale No. 163, 16 July 2026, reference 26A03514: 2.40% for 1 July to 31 December 2026.

Ministry of Finance statutory text.

Turkish Ministry treaty record; Italian Ministry treaty index.

UNCITRAL official convention overview and status table. Italy and Türkiye are parties; Türkiye maintains reciprocity and commercial reservations.

UNCITRAL treaty-status record for Italy and Türkiye; UN Audiovisual Library of International Law, CISG introduction. Official-source review: 11 September 2026. Treaty text; Status; UN legal analysis.

Footnotes

1. CISG, Articles 1 to 4 and 6; UNCITRAL treaty-status record for Italy and Türkiye; UN Audiovisual Library of International Law, CISG introduction. Official-source review: 11 September 2026. Treaty text; Status; UN legal analysis.

2. CISG, Articles 38 to 40, read with Articles 6, 44 and 7. Article 39 contains a reasonable-time requirement and a two-year outer limit, subject to its guarantee qualification; Article 40 limits reliance by the seller. These are not a general limitation period for suing. Official treaty, English text pp. 12 to 14.

3. Regulation (EU) No. 1215/2012, Brussels I bis, Articles 4, 7(1)(b) and 25; arbitration is excluded by Article 1(2)(d). The creditor’s nationality and the defendant’s domicile must not be confused. EUR-Lex.

4. Corte di Cassazione, Sez. 6-2, Order No. 35784, 22 November 2021, Rv. 663146-01. The account uses the Court’s Rassegna della giurisprudenza di legittimità 2021, Vol. I, pp. 325 to 326, and the Ministry of Justice case note, not an independently retrieved full order. The decision applies former Regulation No. 44/2001. Official court volume; Ministry case note.

5. Italian Civil Code, Article 1219, written default demand and exceptions. The effect of the communication depends on the governing substantive law and proof of receipt. Official statutory text.

6. Italian Civil Code, Article 1454. The statutory termination notice is distinct from a simple payment demand. Its minimum period has express qualifications. Ministry of Finance statutory text.

7. Legislative Decree No. 231/2002, Articles 1 to 4, as amended by Legislative Decree No. 192/2012, Article 1. Automatic accrual follows the applicable payment deadline, subject to the statutory conditions. Official amending text.

8. Ministry of Economy and Finance notice, Gazzetta Ufficiale No. 163, 16 July 2026, reference 26A03514: 2.40% for 1 July to 31 December 2026. Legislative Decree No. 231/2002, Articles 2 and 5, standard uplift of eight percentage points. CISG Article 78 supplies no numerical rate. 2026 notice; Rate framework; CISG.

9. Legislative Decree No. 231/2002, Article 6, as replaced by Legislative Decree No. 192/2012, Article 1(f): fixed €40 recovery costs and qualifying further loss. Court-awarded costs and the client’s contractual fee liability require separate assessment. Official amending text.

10. Corte di Cassazione, Sezioni Unite civili, Judgment No. 12449, published 7 May 2024, particularly reasons 3.2 to 4 and operative ruling, pp. 7 to 12. The case concerns the judicial title and Civil Code Article 1284(4), not the abolition of automatic commercial interest. Official full judgment.

11. Code of Civil Procedure, Articles 633 to 637; European e-Justice Portal, Italy, national payment-order procedure, sections 1.1, 1.2 and 1.3.4. This national procedure is distinct from Regulation No. 1896/2006. Official national guidance.

12. Legislative Decree No. 164/2024, Article 3(8)(a), amending Code of Civil Procedure Article 634: electronic invoices transmitted through SDI under Legislative Decree No. 127/2015, Article 1(3). Official amendment and reproduced provision.

13. Code of Civil Procedure, Article 641; Legislative Decree No. 231/2002, Article 9, amendment and official reproduction. The thirty-day issuance provision and the defendant’s opposition period are distinct. Official Article 641 text.

14. Code of Civil Procedure, Article 641, foreign-residence periods: other EU residence fifty days, reducible to twenty; non-EU residence sixty days, adjustable from thirty to one hundred twenty. See also European e-Justice Portal, Italy, section 1.6. Statutory text; Official procedural guidance.

15. Code of Civil Procedure, Articles 644 and 647; European e-Justice Portal, Italy, sections 1.6 and 1.8. Service deadlines and the request for a declaration of enforceability must be distinguished from expiry of the opposition period. Official procedural guidance.

16. Code of Civil Procedure, Articles 642, 645 and 648 to 649; Legislative Decree No. 164/2024, Article 3(8)(d) and (e), on the merits track and urgent provisional enforcement. Opposition does not necessarily suspend an enforceable order. Official amendments; National procedural guidance.

17. Legislative Decree No. 28/2010, Article 5-bis, read with Article 5. The rule concerns cases subject to mandatory mediation, allocates initiation to the payment-order applicant and specifies consequences of non-compliance. Official statutory reproduction.

18. Code of Civil Procedure, Articles 474 and 479 to 482; European e-Justice Portal, Italy, enforcement of court decisions. Precetto periods are subject to the applicable exceptions and suspension rules, including Article 492-bis. Official enforcement guidance.

19. Code of Civil Procedure, Article 492-bis, reproduced with Legislative Decree No. 164/2024, Article 3, notes to the enforcement amendments. Access through the enforcement authorities, ordinary prerequisites and urgent judicial authorisation are distinct. Official statutory reproduction.

20. Crisis and Insolvency Code, Legislative Decree No. 14/2019, Article 150. See its official reproduction in Constitutional Court Judgment No. 12/2024, reasons paragraph 7. The rule concerns individual actions against assets included in judicial liquidation, subject to statutory exceptions. Official court publication.

21. Regulation (EC) No. 593/2008, Rome I, Articles 3, 4 and 12(1)(d); Civil Code Article 2946, reproduced in Ministry of Economy and Finance guidance, footnote 18. The ten-year rule is residual, not a universal period for international receivables. Rome I; Official Article 2946 reproduction.

22. Italian Civil Code, Articles 2943 and 2945, on interruption and its effects. These rules must be distinguished from CISG conformity notices and applied only after resolving the relevant law. Article 2943; Article 2945.

23. Türkiye-Italy Convention signed at Rome on 10 August 1926, concerning judicial protection, legal assistance and enforcement of judgments. Both justice ministries identify the convention in their treaty materials; Türkiye approved it by Law No. 1394. Turkish Ministry treaty record; Italian Ministry treaty index.

24. 1926 Convention, Articles 19 to 23; Resmî Gazete, 3 March 1929, No. 1133, pp. 6711 to 6712. The historical Turkish official text was inspected. Article 21 contains exceptional review grounds; the article does not claim an unqualified prohibition on merits review. Official treaty text.

25. Brussels I bis, Articles 36 and 39, read with scope, documentation and refusal provisions. The intra-EU circulation of an Italian judgment is a different question from enforcement of a Turkish judgment in Italy. EUR-Lex.

26. Regulation (EC) No. 1896/2006, Article 3, defining a qualifying cross-border case. The example assumes the creditor is domiciled in Türkiye, the debtor in Italy and the court is Italian; other configurations require separate assessment. EUR-Lex.

27. 1958 New York Convention; UNCITRAL official convention overview and status table. Italy and Türkiye are parties; Türkiye maintains reciprocity and commercial reservations. The treaty framework is not a guarantee of speed, cost or recovery. Official convention overview; Official status and reservations.

28. Turkish Tax Procedure Law No. 213, Article 323, as discussed in Revenue Administration ruling No. 67854564-105[6172]-E.11117, 8 January 2019, concerning a foreign receivable. This is fact-specific administrative guidance, not a general advance ruling for all exporters. Official tax ruling.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.