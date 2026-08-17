Legal Consequences Of Defective Service Of Process In Enforcement Proceedings And The Complaint Procedure

In enforcement proceedings, service of process is a fundamental procedural mechanism that ensures that the debtor is duly informed of the proceedings initiated against them and is able to exercise their statutory rights of objection, complaint and other legal remedies within the prescribed time limits. In particular, proper service of a payment order or enforcement order is crucial for the finalization of enforcement proceedings, commencement of attachment proceedings and implementation of compulsory enforcement measures against the debtor’s assets.

Sakar is a client and solution oriented, investigative and innovative law firm based in Istanbul. Our Firm is committed to provide our clients with high-quality legal services and business-minded approach. We are a full service law firm to clients across a wide range of areas including Mergers and Acquisitions, Corporate and Commercial, Contracts, Banking and Finance, Competition, Litigation, Employment, Real Estate, Energy, Capital Markets, Foundations, E-commerce, Media and Technology, Data Privacy and Data Protection and Intellectual Property. In order to offer the best possible service for our clients, we harness the latest market developments in legal technology and innovation and we closely follow the legislative changes in Turkish Law. Our lawyers are multi-specialists, equipped to handle a broad range of legal matters. In addition to our depth of experience and awareness of market practice, clients know they will benefit from our team’s innovative mindset and willingness.

Article Insights

Gözde Esen Sakar’s articles from Sakar Law Office are most popular: in Turkey Sakar Law Office are most popular: within Energy and Natural Resources, Employment and HR and Environment topic(s)

Introduction

In enforcement proceedings, service of process is a fundamental procedural mechanism that ensures that the debtor is duly informed of the proceedings initiated against them and is able to exercise their statutory rights of objection, complaint and other legal remedies within the prescribed time limits. In particular, proper service of a payment order or enforcement order is crucial for the finalization of enforcement proceedings, commencement of attachment proceedings and implementation of compulsory enforcement measures against the debtor’s assets.

Accordingly, it is not sufficient for a notification merely to have physically reached an address. Service must also comply with the procedural requirements prescribed under Law No. 7201 on Service of Process (“Service of Process Law”) and the relevant legislation. Where these statutory requirements are not fulfilled, the service may constitute defective or improper service of process.

Defective service becomes particularly significant where a debtor only becomes aware of enforcement proceedings after an attachment has been placed on their bank account, their salary has been garnished, or attachment measures have been imposed on their movable or immovable assets. In such circumstances, the date on which the debtor actually became aware of the proceedings, the commencement of the complaint period and the effect of defective service on the finalization of the enforcement proceedings must be assessed separately in light of the circumstances of each case.

What Constitutes Defective Service of Process?

Service carried out in violation of the procedural requirements stipulated under the Service of Process Law will, as a rule, constitute defective service.

In practice, defective service claims may arise particularly where:

service is carried out without duly considering the addressee’s last known address and registered residence address;

the notification is delivered to the local headman (muhtar) without satisfying the statutory requirements under Article 21 of the Service of Process Law;

the reason for the addressee’s absence from the relevant address is not properly investigated;

mandatory information is missing from the certificate of service;

the statutory rules concerning the persons authorized to receive service on behalf of legal entities are not followed;

mandatory electronic service requirements are not complied with; or

the requirements applicable to service at an address registered in the Address Registration System under Article 21/2 of the Service of Process Law are not fulfilled.

Nevertheless, each service must be assessed according to its specific circumstances. The contents of the certificate of service, the address to which the notification was sent, whether the addressee is a natural or legal person, and the method of service applied must be examined together. The mere fact that the notification did not personally reach the addressee does not, by itself, render the service defective.

Legal Consequences of Defective Service

The principal provision governing the consequences of defective service is Article 32 of the Service of Process Law.

Pursuant to this provision, even where service has been carried out contrary to the applicable procedural requirements, it becomes effective if the addressee has nevertheless become aware of the notification. In such circumstances, the date declared by the addressee as the date of actual knowledge is, as a rule, deemed to be the date of service.

Therefore, defective service does not automatically render the notification or the enforcement proceedings null and void. Rather, the primary legal consequence is the correction of the effective date of service.

For example, if the certificate of service indicates that a payment order was served on 1 March, but the service was defective and the debtor actually became aware of the enforcement proceedings on 20 March, the effective date of service may, subject to the applicable conditions and a timely complaint, be corrected to 20 March.

Such correction is particularly important because statutory periods for objections to the payment order, debt or signature may then be assessed on the basis of the corrected date of service.

The Court of Cassation (Yargıtay) has also consistently held that, where defective service is alleged, it must first be determined whether the service complied with the applicable procedural rules. If the service is found to be defective, the effective date of service should be corrected to the date of actual knowledge pursuant to Article 32 of the Service of Process Law.

Complaint Against Defective Service

An application by a debtor claiming that a payment order or enforcement order was improperly served constitutes a complaint (şikâyet) within the meaning of Article 16 of the Enforcement and Bankruptcy Law No. 2004 (“EBL”).

Accordingly, such an application should not be confused with a simple objection filed with the enforcement office. Claims concerning defective service and requests for correction of the effective date of service must be brought before the competent enforcement court.

Pursuant to Article 16 of the EBL, complaints against acts of enforcement and bankruptcy offices that are contrary to law or inappropriate to the circumstances of the case must, as a rule, be filed within seven days from the date on which the relevant act is learned.

The Court of Cassation’s established approach is that, in complaints concerning defective service, the seven-day period begins on the date on which the debtor becomes aware of the defective service.

Therefore, determining the exact date on which the debtor became aware of the enforcement proceedings is of critical importance.

Determining the Date of Actual Knowledge

Although the date declared by the addressee as the date of actual knowledge is taken into consideration under Article 32 of the Service of Process Law, such declaration is not necessarily absolute. Where written evidence demonstrates that the debtor became aware of the proceedings at an earlier date, the court may take such evidence into account.

For instance, the debtor’s prior participation in the enforcement file, submission of a petition concerning the proceedings or another act clearly demonstrating prior knowledge may be relevant in determining the actual date of knowledge.

In its decisions, the Court of Cassation also examines whether the enforcement file contains any act demonstrating that the debtor had become aware of the proceedings before the date claimed by them.

Therefore, it is not sufficient merely to state in the complaint petition that “the service was defective.” The petition should also clearly specify when and how the debtor actually became aware of the enforcement proceedings.

Difference Between Defective Service and Delayed Objection

Defective service and delayed objection (gecikmiş itiraz) are frequently confused in practice.

In defective service cases, the issue arises from the failure to comply with the statutory requirements governing service. In delayed objection cases, by contrast, service is generally valid, but the debtor has been unable to lodge an objection within the prescribed period due to an obstacle for which the debtor is not responsible.

Accordingly, where service of a payment order is defective from the outset, the available legal remedy should primarily be assessed under the rules governing complaints against defective service.

The 12th Civil Chamber of the Court of Cassation has similarly held that where service of a payment order is defective, the matter should be assessed under Article 32 of the Service of Process Law and Article 16 of the EBL rather than under the provisions governing delayed objections.

Effects of the Complaint on Enforcement Proceedings and Attachments

Where service is found to be defective, the most significant consequence is the correction of the service date of the payment order or enforcement order to the date on which the debtor actually became aware of the defective service.

If the enforcement proceedings were deemed final based on the original defective service date, the legal status of subsequent enforcement measures based on such finalization must also be assessed accordingly.

However, an important distinction must be emphasized: filing a complaint against defective service does not, in itself, constitute an objection to the underlying debt.

Depending on the type of enforcement proceedings, the debtor may also be required to exercise other remedies, including objections to the debt or signature, within the applicable statutory periods. This distinction is particularly important in enforcement proceedings specific to negotiable instruments.

The General Assembly of Civil Chambers of the Court of Cassation has also held that, in enforcement proceedings specific to negotiable instruments, a debtor claiming defective service of a payment order must, where applicable, also raise objections to the debt or signature within the relevant statutory period.

Accordingly, where defective service is identified, the assessment should not be limited solely to the validity of service. The type of enforcement proceedings, the procedural stage reached and the debtor’s substantive objections should be considered together.

Ex Officio Examination of Defective Service

Another important issue concerns whether an enforcement court may examine defective service on its own initiative.

According to decisions of the General Assembly of Civil Chambers of the Court of Cassation, an enforcement court cannot, as a rule, consider defective service ex officio unless the debtor has duly raised a complaint concerning such defective service.

For this reason, the debtor should expressly allege in the complaint petition that the service was defective and, where possible, specify the particular manner in which the service violated the Service of Process Law and the relevant legislation.

For example, where it is alleged that the requirements of Article 21/2 of the Service of Process Law were not satisfied, that mandatory statements were omitted from the certificate of service, or that the statutory order applicable to service upon legal entities was disregarded, such grounds should be expressly and specifically stated.

Conclusion

Proper service of a payment order or enforcement order is fundamental to safeguarding the debtor’s right to be heard and ensuring the effective exercise of the procedural remedies available under Turkish enforcement law.

Where service is defective, it is not automatically disregarded. Instead, pursuant to Article 32 of the Service of Process Law, the date on which the addressee actually became aware of the notification becomes decisive. As a rule, the debtor must file a complaint before the enforcement court within seven days from the date of actual knowledge and request that the effective date of service be corrected accordingly.

Nevertheless, correction of the service date does not necessarily amount to an objection to the underlying debt. Depending on the nature of the enforcement proceedings, the debtor may also be required to lodge an objection to the debt or signature or exercise other applicable legal remedies within the relevant statutory periods.

Therefore, where enforcement proceedings are discovered only at a later stage, particularly after attachment measures have already been implemented, the certificate of service, the address used for service, the method of service, the actual date of knowledge and the type of enforcement proceedings should be examined together.

Failure to act promptly may result in the expiry of complaint or objection periods despite defective service and may consequently lead to the loss of procedural remedies available to the debtor. For this reason, once enforcement proceedings are discovered, the relevant service documents and certificates in the enforcement file should be reviewed without delay, and the appropriate legal remedies should be pursued within the applicable statutory time limits.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.