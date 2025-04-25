Decision Amending The Decision On The Pricing Of Human Medicinal Products Has Been Published

The Decision Amending the Decision on the Pricing of Human Medicinal Products ("Amendment Decision") was published in the Official Gazette dated March 21, 2025 and numbered 32848, and entered into force on the date of its publication.

The amendment concerns Article 6 of the Decision on the Pricing of Human Medicinal Products ("Decision"), which regulates the profit rates and was originally published in the Official Gazette dated February 24, 2017 and numbered 29989. With the Amendment Decision, the following paragraph has been added to Article 6 of the Decision: "The wholesale price bracket values, which form the basis for the pharmacist profit margins applied when determining the retail sales price of products other than the medicines listed in the eighth paragraph of Article 2, shall be increased in proportion to the change in the Euro value."

With this new paragraph, the wholesale price bracket values, which are taken into account when determining the retail sales price in pharmacies for products, excluding the specified in the eighth paragraph of Article 2, will now be increased in line with the change in the Euro exchange rate. This regulation aims to protect pharmacists from being adversely affected by changes in the Euro exchange rate.

You can access the full text of the Decision from this link, and the Amendment Decision from this link.

