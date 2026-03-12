The Limit For Severance Payment Has Been Increased To TRY 64,948,77

Severance payment limit has been increased with the Circular on Financial and Social Rights dated 6 January 2026 and numbered 27998389-010.06.02-4481518 ("Circular"), published by Ministry of Treasury and Finance – General Directorate of Public Financial Management and Transformation.

According to the Circular, the severance pay ceiling applicable for the period between 1 January 2026 and 30 June 2026 has been set at TRY 64,948.77.

The previous severance pay ceiling, which was in effect between 1 July 2025 and 31 December 2025, was TRY 53,919.68.

You can access the Communiqué through this link. (Only available in Turkish)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.