ARTICLE
12 March 2026

The Limit For Severance Payment Has Been Increased To TRY 64,948,77

MA
Moroglu Arseven

Contributor

Moroglu Arseven logo
Severance payment limit has been increased with the Circular on Financial and Social Rights dated 6 January 2026 and numbered 27998389-010.06.02-4481518...
Turkey Finance and Banking
Kaan Başer and İpek Ünlü Tık
Severance payment limit has been increased with the Circular on Financial and Social Rights dated 6 January 2026 and numbered 27998389-010.06.02-4481518 ("Circular"), published by Ministry of Treasury and Finance – General Directorate of Public Financial Management and Transformation.

According to the Circular, the severance pay ceiling applicable for the period between 1 January 2026 and 30 June 2026 has been set at TRY 64,948.77.

The previous severance pay ceiling, which was in effect between 1 July 2025 and 31 December 2025, was TRY 53,919.68.

You can access the Communiqué through this link. (Only available in Turkish)

Authors
Photo of Kaan Başer
Kaan Başer
Photo of İpek Ünlü Tık
İpek Ünlü Tık
