The Legal Obligation Of Banks To Pay For Dishonored Checks In Turkey In 2026

The Amendment to the Communiqué on the Printing Format of Checkbooks and Determination of the Amount Banks Are Obliged to Pay to Bearers (No: 2010/2) was published in the Official Gazette dated 29 January 2026, introducing a significant update to the statutory payment obligation of banks in cases of dishonored checks.

Pursuant to this amendment, the amount that banks are required to pay to the bearer for each check leaf presented within the legally prescribed period has been increased to TRY 16,350. This revised amount was first announced through the amendment published in the Official Gazette dated 29 January 2026 and reflects an increase of slightly over 29% compared to the previous statutory payment limit. The increase aims to partially protect check holders against inflationary effects and rising commercial risks.

Accordingly, where a check that has been validly issued and duly presented on time is dishonored due to insufficient funds, the drawee bank is obliged to pay the bearer up to TRY 16,350 per check leaf, regardless of the underlying commercial relationship between the parties. This obligation applies separately for each dishonored check leaf and constitutes a statutory minimum guarantee, rather than full compensation of the check amount.

However, it is crucial to underline that the bank's statutory payment does not release the check issuer from liability. The issuer of a dishonored check may still face:

Criminal sanctions, including a ban on issuing checks,

Enforcement proceedings for the remaining unpaid balance, and

Civil liability, such as default interest, penalties, and collection costs.

In practice, many check holders incorrectly assume that the bank's payment settles the matter entirely. In reality, the statutory payment only covers a limited portion of the loss. To recover the outstanding amount, bearers typically need to initiate debt collection and enforcement proceedings under Turkish law. At this stage, procedural strategy becomes critical, particularly where the debtor has multiple creditors, limited assets, or cross-border elements.

For a detailed explanation of enforcement mechanisms, attachment procedures, and strategic considerations in collecting unpaid receivables, readers may also refer to our dedicated guide on debt collection in Turkey, which outlines the available legal remedies and practical steps for effective recovery.

Given the layered nature of criminal, civil, and enforcement consequences arising from dishonored checks, seeking legal advice at an early stage is strongly recommended, both for check holders seeking to maximize recovery and for issuers aiming to manage legal exposure and avoid escalating sanctions.

What Does the Bank Do in the Case of a Dishonored Check?

The drawee bank is obliged to pay the bearer (other than the issuer) who presents the check within the required time the following amounts:a) In cases where there are no funds to cover the check,1) If the check amount is 16350 TRY or higher:16350 TRY2) If the check amount is less than 16350 TRY: the check amount.b) In cases where funds partially cover the check,1) If the check amount is 16350TRY or less: an amount that completes the partial coverage up to 16350TRY, without exceeding the check amount.2) If the check amount is more than 16350TRY: an additional 16350TRY, provided that the total payment does not exceed the check amount.

Effective Date

The amendment will come into effect on 31.01.2025. Therefore, the previous communiqué remains in effect until this date, and banks will continue to pay 12650TRY.

According to the amended temporary Article 2, the payment amount for checks issued under communiqués published before this communiqué but subsequently presented will be 14.200 TRY per check leaf. It may be in your interest to present checks suspected of being dishonored to the bank after 30.01.2026.

The new regulation for such checks is as follows:

For checks printed under communiqués issued prior to this communiqué, the drawee bank is obliged to pay up to 14.200TRY per check leaf in cases where there are no funds to cover the check. If there is partial coverage, the bank is obligated to complete the amount up to 14.200 TRY per check leaf.

