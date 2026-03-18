Revised Minimum Equity Thresholds for Payment and E-Money Institutions has been officially declared for the effective date of June 2026. The banking sector should carefully follow up all developments.

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Revised Minimum Equity Thresholds for Payment and E-Money Institutions has been officially declared for the effective date of June 2026. The banking sector should carefully follow up all developments.

Introduction

Revised Minimum Equity Thresholds for Payment and E-Money Institutions has been newly circuited in the Official Gazette dated January 31, 2026 and numbered 33154. That development should be thoroughly analyzed by banking lawyers and all legal practitioners in the field of banking and finance.

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Overview of the Communiqué on the Revised Minimum Equity Thresholds for Payment and E-Money Institutions

The Communiqué is published in the Official Gazette dated January 31, 2026 and numbered 33154. This Communiqué is intended to revise the minimum equity requirements applicable to payment institutions and electronic money institutions pursuant to the Regulation on Payment Services and Electronic Money Issuance and Payment Service Providers.

Accordingly, the minimum equity amounts, which were previously applied as TRY 15 million for payment institutions providing limited services (such as bill payment intermediation), TRY 30 million for other payment institutions, and TRY 80 million for electronic money institutions, have been increased to:

Revised Minimum Equity Requirements (Effective 30 June 2026)

Institution Type Previous Minimum Equity Revised Minimum Equity (TRY) Effective Date Payment institutions (limited services - e.g. bill payment intermediation) TRY 15,000,000 TRY 20,000,000 30 June 2026 Other payment institutions TRY 30,000,000 TRY 40,000,000 30 June 2026 Electronic money institutions TRY 80,000,000 TRY 105,000, 000 30 June 2026

Conclusion

In conclusion, the newly issued Communiqué on the Revised Minimum Equity Thresholds for Payment and E-Money Institutions introduces significant changes aimed at strengthening the financial structure of payment institutions and electronic money institutions and establishing a more robust capital framework within the sector.

In this regard, payment institutions and electronic money institutions should carefully review their financial structures in light of the new equity requirements and take the necessary steps to ensure compliance with the regulation, which will enter into force on 30 June 2026. It is of great importance for all stakeholders operating in the banking and finance sector to closely monitor such regulatory developments and ensure full compliance with the evolving regulatory framework.

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