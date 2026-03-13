A New Implementation Initiative From The Basel Committee: Consolidated Guidelines And Sound Practices (BCBS 608)

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) published a consultation document titled "Consolidated Guidelines and Sound Practices (BCBS 608)" on 26 February 2026.

Through this initiative, the Committee aims to bring together the guidance and sound practice documents currently published as separate PDF files on the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) website under a more accessible, systematic, and updatable structure.

Within the scope of the proposed framework:

76 existing guidance and sound practice documents have been consolidated.

The content has been reorganized under a modular structure consisting of 13 modules.

Outdated, duplicative, or superseded materials have been removed, reducing the overall volume of guidance materials by approximately 75%.

The new consolidated framework brings together guidance and sound practices issued across various areas of banking regulation and supervision under a single structure. The main topics covered include:

corporate governance and internal control systems,

risk management and stress testing,

credit risk and counterparty credit risk management,

liquidity risk management,

operational resilience and third-party risk management,

internal audit and compliance functions, and

financial reporting and disclosure requirements.

An important feature of this initiative is that it does not introduce new regulatory expectations. Instead, it primarily aims to present existing guidance and sound practices in a clearer, more accessible, and more systematic format.

From a legal perspective, the decisions and guidance issued by the Basel Committee do not constitute directly binding supranational legal rules. Nevertheless, these documents serve as international reference standards and guidance frequently considered in the preparation of banking regulations in many jurisdictions.

The Committee announced that comments on the consultation document will be accepted until 26 June 2026, and the consolidated guidance is expected to be finalized in the second half of 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.