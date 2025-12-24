ARTICLE
24 December 2025

Late Payment Interest Rate Reduced To 3.7% Under The Law On The Procedure For The Collection Of Public Receivables

MA
Moroglu Arseven

Contributor

Moroglu Arseven logo
“Moroglu Arseven is a full-service law firm, with broadly demonstrated expertise and experience in all aspects of business law. Established in 2000, the firm combines a new generation of experienced international business lawyers, who hold academic, judicial and practical experience in all aspects of private law.”
Explore Firm Details
The monthly late payment interest rate under Article 51(1) of the Law No. 6183 on the Procedure for the Collection of Public Receivables (the "Law") was updated as 3.7%...
Turkey Government, Public Sector
Fulya Kurar and Nilsu Narinç
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Fulya Kurar’s articles from Moroglu Arseven are most popular:
  • in Turkey
Moroglu Arseven are most popular:
  • within International Law and Compliance topic(s)

The monthly late payment interest rate under Article 51(1) of the Law No. 6183 on the Procedure for the Collection of Public Receivables (the "Law") was updated as 3.7%, to be applied separately for each month of delay.

Pursuant to the Law, the late payment interest on public receivables not paid by their due date shall be applied at a rate of 3.7% per month for each month of delay. Prior to this amendment, the late payment interest rate was 4%, which was subsequently reduced to 3.7% by Presidential Decree.

This amendment was introduced through Presidential Decree number 10556 dated 12 November 2025 and published in the Official Gazette number 33076 on 13 November 2025.

You can access the full text of the Regulation via this link. (Only in Turkish)

For the full text, please see the link (only available in Turkish).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Fulya Kurar
Fulya Kurar
Photo of Nilsu Narinç
Nilsu Narinç
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More