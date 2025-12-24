Late Payment Interest Rate Reduced To 3.7% Under The Law On The Procedure For The Collection Of Public Receivables

The monthly late payment interest rate under Article 51(1) of the Law No. 6183 on the Procedure for the Collection of Public Receivables (the "Law") was updated as 3.7%, to be applied separately for each month of delay.

Pursuant to the Law, the late payment interest on public receivables not paid by their due date shall be applied at a rate of 3.7% per month for each month of delay. Prior to this amendment, the late payment interest rate was 4%, which was subsequently reduced to 3.7% by Presidential Decree.

This amendment was introduced through Presidential Decree number 10556 dated 12 November 2025 and published in the Official Gazette number 33076 on 13 November 2025.

You can access the full text of the Regulation via this link. (Only in Turkish)

For the full text, please see the link (only available in Turkish).