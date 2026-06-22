Turkish Competition Authority – Conclusion Of The Investigation Concerning The Casting Agencies Association And Undertakings Operating In The Casting Agency/talent Management Sector

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The Turkish Competition Authority (“TCA”) concluded its investigation into the Casting Agencies Association and undertakings operating in the casting agency and talent management sector. The investigation examined allegations that the undertakings jointly determined agency commission rates and service conditions, exchanged competitively sensitive information, and, in certain cases, carried out casting agency activities together with casting director or production activities.

Based on the evidence gathered during the investigation, the TCA found that the undertakings had infringed Article 4 of Act No. 4054 on the Protection of Competition by coordinating agency commission rates and service conditions and by engaging in exchanges of competitively sensitive information. Accordingly, administrative fines totaling TRY 42,163,586.70 were imposed on numerous undertakings, including İD İletişim, Icon Talent, People, Talento, Abdullah Bulut Menajerlik and Renda Güner Film Yapım, as well as on the Casting Agencies Association.

The TCA also imposed a series of structural and behavioural remedies aimed at restoring effective competition in the market. Under these measures, casting director activities may no longer be carried out within the same economic entity as casting agency or talent management activities. Likewise, production activities may not be conducted within the same economic entity as casting agency or talent management activities. Undertakings currently engaged in such overlapping activities are required to remove one of the activities from their articles of association and cease carrying it out in practice. In addition, negotiations concerning the participation of performers in productions may not be conditioned on the participation of other performers represented by the same agency or manager. The Casting Agencies Association was further required to revise its membership structure, inform its members of the competition law concerns identified by the TCA, and publish a public notice addressing these concerns.

(TCA – 09.06.2026)

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