European Commission – Imposition Of Interim Measures On Meta

The European Commission (“Commission”) announced that it has imposed interim measures on Meta Platforms Inc. in the context of its ongoing antitrust investigation, with the aim of preserving access...

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The European Commission (“Commission”) announced that it has imposed interim measures on Meta Platforms Inc. in the context of its ongoing antitrust investigation, with the aim of preserving access to WhatsApp for competing AI assistants. The Commission considers, on a preliminary basis, that Meta’s conduct may infringe EU competition rules and risks causing serious and irreparable harm to competition.

According to the Commission’s preliminary assessment, Meta has held a dominant position in the market for consumer communication applications since at least January 2023. The Commission further considers that Meta may have abused this position by restricting rival general-purpose AI assistants’ access to the WhatsApp Business API following a policy change introduced in October 2025, thereby favouring its own AI solution, Meta AI. Although Meta subsequently re-opened access to third-party providers, the Commission takes the preliminary view that the fees imposed for such access may have effects equivalent to the previous restriction.

Accordingly, the Commission has ordered Meta to restore access for third-party AI assistants to the WhatsApp Business API under the same conditions that applied before 15 October 2025, including free access. Meta is required to comply with the measures within five working days and maintain such access until the Commission adopts a final decision in the case.

(Commission – 09.06.2026)

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