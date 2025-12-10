MALDIVES | Official Registration System To Be Launched In 2026

- in Asia
A major transformation was witnessed in the field of intellectual property rights, further introducing IP legislation for the very first time, establishing a new framework for trademark protection.
The key updates are as follows:
- For trademark protection, the current process is publishing and filing of cautionary notice. The cautionary notice publicly asserts ownership of the trademark and serves as a key element for any passing off or infringement lawsuits.
- On August 21, 2025, the President of the Maldives officially reiterated the Maldives Intellectual Property Office Act (Act No. 13/2025), marking the establishment of the country's first official IP authority – the Maldives Intellectual Property Office (MIPO).
- The supporting Trademarks Bill is currently under committee review in Parliament and is expected to be passed and enforced in early 2026. This Bill will completely replace the existing "Cautionary Notice" system and establish a formal trademark registration system that meets international standards.
