29 July 2025

Philippines Establishes Registry For Well-Known Marks

RT
The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) has introduced a new framework for the registration of well-known trademarks, effective April 2025.
Key highlights:

  1. Ex-parte declaration process – no litigation required
  2. Validity: 10 years, with the option for renewal
  3. Serves as prima facie evidence in infringement proceedings
  4. Provides enhanced legal protection and enforcement leverage
  5. Public visibility of registration deters potential infringers

Recommendation: Global and domestic brand owners operating in the Philippines should consider filing for this recognition to reinforce brand protection and market presence.

