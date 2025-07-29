Philippines Establishes Registry For Well-Known Marks

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) has introduced a new framework for the registration of well-known trademarks, effective April 2025.

Key highlights:

Ex-parte declaration process – no litigation required Validity: 10 years, with the option for renewal Serves as prima facie evidence in infringement proceedings Provides enhanced legal protection and enforcement leverage Public visibility of registration deters potential infringers

Recommendation: Global and domestic brand owners operating in the Philippines should consider filing for this recognition to reinforce brand protection and market presence.

