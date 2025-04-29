Launch Of Regulations On Well-Known Marks

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) is set to launch the Regulations on Well-Known Marks, establishing the Register of Well-Known Marks in the Philippines, on 28 April 2025.

Under these new regulations, a mark may be declared well-known if it meets the following minimum requirements:

The duration, extent, and geographical area of any use of the mark, including promotional activities such as advertising, publicity, and presentation at fairs or exhibitions.

The market share of the goods and services associated with the mark, both in the Philippines and internationally.

The degree of inherent or acquired distinctiveness of the mark.

The quality image or reputation that the mark has developed.

Declaring a mark as well-known provides enhanced protection against unauthorized use and strengthens brand reputation, which can lead to increased consumer trust and market value.

During the launch, there will be an inaugural filing for the Declaration of a Well-Known Mark.

