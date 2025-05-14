Zimbabwe Announces New, Reduced IP Fees For Women, SME's, And Others…

By regulations published on its Independence Day, 18 April 2025, the Zimbabwe Government announced new, reduced fees for women, SME's, as well as students, universities and research institutions, individuals who apply for protection of Intellectual Property, ...

By regulations published on its Independence Day, 18 April 2025, the Zimbabwe Government announced new, reduced fees for women, SME's (small medium enterprises), as well as students, universities and research institutions, individuals who apply for protection of Intellectual Property, i.e., for Trademarks, Patents, Copyright and Neighbouring Rights, Industrial Designs and Geographical indications. While the existing fees for foreign applicants remain the same, new fees have been introduced for these applicants who will pay lower fees when applying for registration of their intellectual property rights. These categories have historically been underrepresented in terms of IP registration system in Zimbabwe. By reducing the fees there appears to be an effort to encourage their participation. The IP fees are stated in United States dollars, although applicants who are resident in Zimbabwe may pay the equivalent in local Zimbabwe dollar currency. All foreign applicants fall under the Corporate Body category, and fees continue to be payable, as in previous regulations, in US dollars.

The majority of applications filed for the protection of IP rights in Zimbabwe are made by foreign corporate bodies for the registration of trademarks. A review of the regulations recently issued reveals that there were no changes to official fees payable by foreign applicants with exception of the fee previously stated in regulations for Application for Hearing which has been removed.

The new fee structures vary depending on the applicant's category, with reduced rates available to women, students, universities, research institutions, individuals, and SMEs. The eligibility for SMEs, is determined by the number of full-time paid employees and the value of assets. Other entities seeking to benefit from the reduced fees; such as, research institutions or universities, are required to submit a completed "Declaration of Entity" form together with their application. For detailed information on specific requirements and cost estimates, please contact our firm.

