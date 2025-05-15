IP Fee Changes To Patents, Copyrights, Industrial Designs, And Geographical Indications

In a previous article, it was noted that on 18 April 2025 regulations were published amending intellectual property registration regulations for applications filed in Zimbabwe at the national level, Zimbabwe Intellectual Property office (ZIPO).

In a previous article, it was noted that on 18 April 2025 regulations were published amending intellectual property registration regulations for applications filed in Zimbabwe at the national level, Zimbabwe Intellectual Property office (ZIPO). The previous article focused on the changes for trademark registration system which is the area of IP registration most frequently used at ZIPO. This article will summarize the changes introduced for the other areas which an applicant may choose to file at ZIPO, namely, Patents, Copyright and Neighbouring Rights, Industrial Designs, and Geographical Indications. The IP fees are stated in United States dollars, although applicants who are resident in Zimbabwe may pay the equivalent in local Zimbabwe dollar currency.

Patents

In the recently published amendments to Patent regulations, the government of Zimbabwe introduces reduced fees for women, students, universities, research institutions, individuals, and SMEs apparently in an effort to encourage those individuals, entrepreneurs, and organizations to use the registration system at the ZIPO. There has been an effort by government, often co-sponsored by WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) and ARIPO (African Regional Intellectual Property Organization), to promote inclusion and innovation through a number of workshops and seminars in recent years.

With respect to patents which are granted registrations, the owners will have the option to make a lump-sum prepayment for renewals, allowing applicants to cover all 20 years of a patent's lifespan upfront. This option was not available under the previous regulations. The lump-sum fee is set at different levels for corporate bodies, SMEs and for women, students, universities, research institutions, individuals. This is an important development as clients who have chosen to file at the national level in Zimbabwe can avoid the delays that are often associated with renewing the patent periodically at the ZIPO. For those owners who have registered at ZIPO this will eliminate the need for renewal applications over the life span of the patent. It is important to note, however, that the patent system at ZIPO, is rarely used as most applicants prefer to use ARIPO route.

Industrial Designs

The amendments to the Industrial Designs Regulations include the introduction of the same new categories. However, unlike the other regulations, this new category of applicants pays significantly lower fees when compared to corporate entities.

Copyright and Neighbouring Rights

The recent amendments to the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights (Fees) Regulations also introduced a tiered fee structure, offering reduced fees for students, universities, research institutions, individuals, and SMEs.

Geographical Indications

The Geographical Indications (GIs) regulations also introduce reduced fees for certain eligible applicants. However, unlike the other regulations, because of the nature of GIs, the regulations clearly define who is eligible. The other IP areas mentioned, offer fee reductions to "women, students, universities, research institutions, individuals, and SMEs", however, these recent amendment regulations for GIs establish a new category which is "Local Cooperative or Association of Producers (Collective Society)".

This definition appears to set out the major stakeholders in GIs registrations in Zimbabwe as local producer groups organized around a common product or origin. The regulations reinforce this by referencing the definition of a Collective Society as set forth under the Co-operative Societies Act.

This development not only acknowledges the collective nature of Geographical Indications but may also provide a more accessible pathway for communities and producer groups to protect and commercialize their region-specific products.

Conclusion

The recently published amendments to various IP regulations in Zimbabwe demonstrate a concerted effort to foster inclusivity and innovation to stimulate use of the Zimbabwe national registration system, ZIPO. However, all foreign applicants fall under the Corporate Body category, and fees continue to be payable, as in previous regulations, in US dollars.

It is important to note that owners seeking to protect their IP rights in Zimbabwe have the option to file at the national level at ZIPO or regional level at ARIPO with respect to registration of trademarks, patents, and industrial designs. However, at the present time, with respect to protection of Copyright and GIs, applications can only be filed at national level. As regards to Copyright, since Zimbabwe is a member of the Berne Convention, owners may have rights under that treaty enforceable in Zimbabwe.

