Ministry Issues Updates On The Suspension Of Trade Marks

The Libya Trade Mark Office has issued Ministerial Decision No. 2 of 2025 which provides that all acceptance notices issued during the closure of the Trademark Office (from 2 April 2024 to 1 September 2024) will be withdrawn. In addition, all appeals of trade mark applications that were refused based on being identical or confusingly similar to prior filed trade marks, will now be accepted. The decision came into effect on 15 January 2025.

We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates and developments as they arise. In the interim, we advise our clients with affected filings in Libya to get in touch with us for guidance.

