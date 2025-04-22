Processing Of New Trade Mark Applications Suspended

Due to a backlog of trade mark applications at the Libyan Trade Mark Office, the Libyan Ministry of Economy has temporarily suspended the acceptance and processing...

Due to a backlog of trade mark applications at the Libyan Trade Mark Office, the Libyan Ministry of Economy has temporarily suspended the acceptance and processing of all new trade mark applications. This suspension will be in place from 5 March 2025 until 10 April 2025.

Although the acceptance of new trade mark applications has been suspended, renewals, oppositions and appeals remain unaffected during the above period and will still be processed.

We are monitoring the situation.

