ARTICLE
22 April 2025

Processing Of New Trade Mark Applications Suspended

AA
Adams & Adams

Contributor

Adams & Adams logo
Adams & Adams is an internationally recognised and leading African law firm that specialises in providing intellectual property and commercial services.
Explore Firm Details
Due to a backlog of trade mark applications at the Libyan Trade Mark Office, the Libyan Ministry of Economy has temporarily suspended the acceptance and processing...
Libya Intellectual Property
Adams & Adams
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Due to a backlog of trade mark applications at the Libyan Trade Mark Office, the Libyan Ministry of Economy has temporarily suspended the acceptance and processing of all new trade mark applications. This suspension will be in place from 5 March 2025 until 10 April 2025.

Although the acceptance of new trade mark applications has been suspended, renewals, oppositions and appeals remain unaffected during the above period and will still be processed.

We are monitoring the situation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Adams & Adams
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More