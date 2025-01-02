ARTICLE
2 January 2025

INPI And IVV Sign A New Protocol To Protect Trademarks In The Wine Sector

I
Inventa

Contributor

Inventa logo

Portugal Intellectual Property
João Pereira Cabral

To continue the collaborative relationship between the Portuguese National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI) and the Institute of Vine and Wine (IVV), a new protocol was signed on 29 October 2024. This agreement aims to prevent trademark registrations that may cause conflict, and safeguard collective heritage by ensuring such terms remain tied to their rightful geographical origins and are not subject to exclusive appropriation.

João Pereira Cabral outlines the expected outcomes of this agreement, emphasizing improved protection of wine sector trademarks.

Read the full article on ICLG.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of João Pereira Cabral
João Pereira Cabral
