INPI And IVV Sign A New Protocol To Protect Trademarks In The Wine Sector

Inventa is a leading Intellectual Property Law Firm, specialized in the protection and internationalization of trademarks, patents, industrial designs, copyright and domain names. With over 50 years of experience in Portugal, the European Union and all the African jurisdictions, Inventa has served thousands of clients holding large trademark and patent portfolios, and other entities dealing with R&D daily.
Our headquarters are based in Lisbon, Portugal, and we also have offices in Angola, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Cape Verde, Sao Tome, East Timor and Macao. Inventa also holds a large network of representatives all across the African region, including representation before the ARIPO and OAPI regional organizations, committed to delivering global coverage with local experience.
To continue the collaborative relationship between the
Portuguese National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI) and the
Institute of Vine and Wine (IVV), a new protocol was signed on 29
October 2024. This agreement aims to prevent trademark
registrations that may cause conflict, and safeguard collective
heritage by ensuring such terms remain tied to their rightful
geographical origins and are not subject to exclusive
appropriation.
João Pereira Cabral outlines the expected outcomes of
this agreement, emphasizing improved protection of wine sector
trademarks.