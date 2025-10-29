ARTICLE
29 October 2025

Does Portuguese Case Law Conform To The EU Regime On Secondary Meaning?

Portuguese courts have increasingly restricted the recognition of acquired distinctiveness for non-distinctive signs, diverging from the EU trademark framework.
Portuguese courts have increasingly restricted the recognition of acquired distinctiveness for non-distinctive signs, diverging from the EU trademark framework. Vitor Palmela Fidalgo examines this, arguing that such limitations jeopardise legal coherence, consumer protection, and the fundamental function of trademarks as indicators of commercial origin within the internal market.

