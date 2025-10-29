Are You In A Rush? Learn About How To Accelerate The Examination Before The European Patent Office

Inventa is a leading Intellectual Property Law Firm, specialized in the protection and internationalization of trademarks, patents, industrial designs, copyright and domain names. With over 50 years of experience in Portugal, the European Union and all the African jurisdictions, Inventa has served thousands of clients holding large trademark and patent portfolios, and other entities dealing with R&D daily.
Obtaining a European patent usually takes 3–5 years, but the European Patent Office offers ways to accelerate the process, such as fast-track programs and special procedures for international applications.
Vítor Sérgio Moreira explains that
faster patent approval can be valuable for protecting new
technologies, stopping competitors, or supporting licensing and
business deals. However, he cautions that speeding up may also
bring risks, such as earlier refusals, narrower protection, or
accelerated post-grant costs.