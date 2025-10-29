ARTICLE
29 October 2025

Are You In A Rush? Learn About How To Accelerate The Examination Before The European Patent Office

I
Inventa

Contributor

Inventa logo

Inventa is a leading Intellectual Property Law Firm, specialized in the protection and internationalization of trademarks, patents, industrial designs, copyright and domain names. With over 50 years of experience in Portugal, the European Union and all the African jurisdictions, Inventa has served thousands of clients holding large trademark and patent portfolios, and other entities dealing with R&D daily.

Our headquarters are based in Lisbon, Portugal, and we also have offices in Angola, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Cape Verde, Sao Tome, East Timor and Macao. Inventa also holds a large network of representatives all across the African region, including representation before the ARIPO and OAPI regional organizations, committed to delivering global coverage with local experience.

Explore Firm Details
Obtaining a European patent usually takes 3–5 years, but the European Patent Office offers ways to accelerate the process, such as fast-track programs and special procedures for international applications.
European Union Intellectual Property
Vítor Sérgio Moreira
Inventa are most popular:
  • in European Union

Obtaining a European patent usually takes 3–5 years, but the European Patent Office offers ways to accelerate the process, such as fast-track programs and special procedures for international applications.

Vítor Sérgio Moreira explains that faster patent approval can be valuable for protecting new technologies, stopping competitors, or supporting licensing and business deals. However, he cautions that speeding up may also bring risks, such as earlier refusals, narrower protection, or accelerated post-grant costs.

Read the full article published on IP Stars.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Vítor Sérgio Moreira
Vítor Sérgio Moreira
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More