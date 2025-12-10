Did You Know You Can Now 'Blacklist' Trademark Watch Results In Markify?

Trademark monitoring is significantly quicker and more efficient with the new 'blacklisting' feature in Markify Watch.

Get ready to save time and boost efficiency when reviewing your trademark watch results. The new 'blacklisting' feature in Markify Watch was developed to meet client requests for a method to hide results from current and future reports.

"The Markify algorithm is great because it contains variations others often miss. Yet, I need to master the relevant results without tweaking the watches' criteria."

Our new 'blacklisting' feature delivers the precise control you need to block recurring, unwanted matches that clutter your reports and consume valuable review time.

You Asked, We Answered: Introducing Result Blacklisting

Our new blacklisting feature provides a smarter, cleaner way to review your word mark watch reports. Block specific spellings directly from your results list—either entirely or only when they appear together with a particular owner name—to suppress spellings and improve watch results over time.

Once a spelling is blacklisted, the adjustment will apply to all your reports: current, previous, and future. Your watch results will increasingly reflect your individual review logic, allowing you to work with a cleaner, more curated set of results week after week.

Minimize 'Noise' While Retaining Complete Control

We already provide exclusion rules and other Boolean settings to restrict 'noise' in our trademark monitoring algorithm and watch reports. However, this new feature removes the need to rely on creating rules to restrict unwanted results, since you can quickly exclude 'forever' what you deem unnecessary.

For full transparency and flexibility, Markify Watch provides an editable overview of all blacklisted entries, so you can easily review and revert exclusions at any time.

