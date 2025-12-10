[AI Patent Software Reviews] Driving Efficiency And Insights At LIST With AI-Powered Patent Intelligence

Kutlwano Hutamo, Technology Transfer Officer at the Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology, shares how Orbit Intelligence helps the mission-driven organization drive efficiency through its latest AI features for patent search and analytics.

LIST has been a long-standing client of Questel's industry-leading patent search and analytics software, Orbit Intelligence, using it consistently to streamline IP workflows and support smarter, faster decision-making. For our latest testimonial, Kutlwano Hutamo, Technology Transfer Officer (TTO) at LIST, explains how Orbit Intelligence continues to help drive efficiency through its AI platform, Sophia.

About LIST

The Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST) is a leading research and technology organization that drives innovation through applied research in materials, the environment, and IT. LIST collaborates with industry and government to develop solutions that address societal challenges and boost economic competitiveness. Its mission is to transform scientific knowledge into impactful technologies and services for a smarter, more sustainable future.

AI-Assisted Patent Search and Analytics with Sophia AI

LIST has long relied on Orbit Intelligence for patent intelligence. With the introduction of the generative AI-powered platform Sophia, the patent search and analytics software now offers even greater value by enabling intuitive, AI-assisted patent search, document analysis, and rapid query building.

"We've always used Orbit Intelligence; as a result, I don't have a before and after to benchmark. I can say, though, that the tool is great to work with and we wouldn't want to switch."

Accelerated Prior Art Searches and FTO Analysis

LIST uses the software daily to check patent family statuses and conduct prior art searches. With Sophia, preliminary freedom-to-operate (FTO) analyses are now faster and more reliable.

Enhanced Understanding of Patent Documents

Sophia's ability to explain complex patent concepts in plain language has significantly improved comprehension and confidence in decision-making. "If I don't understand a concept in a patent document, Sophia clarifies that for me, improving my understanding," Kutlwano explains.

AI That Empowers

While AI is rightly viewed as a disruptor, Questel believes that AI patent software should augment rather than replace the human expert. Kutlwano agrees, explaining that she views Sophia as a powerful assistant that enhances her role.

"When I first saw a demonstration of Sophia Search and other new features on Orbit, I jokingly said: 'Well, I guess AI is really taking the jobs of TTOs!' But, in reality, it is helping us to make more intuitive searches, go through much more data, and analyze it in a way that is easily understandable, even to a layperson. Essentially, it's making my life so much easier as a TTO."

Kutlwano Hutamo

LIST

Technology Transfer Officer

Together, Orbit Intelligence and Sophia, are transforming how companies work—making complex tasks simpler, faster, and more insightful by supercharging patent search and analytics with AI.

