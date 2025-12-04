[AI Patent Software Reviews] Why Valmet Trusts Orbit Intelligence For Its Patent Search Needs

Access to an advanced patent search and analytics solution is vital for success in fast-moving industries, such as the pulp, paper, and energy sectors, where Valmet has established its market dominance. For our latest use case, we share why this global leader selected Orbit Intelligence for its patent intelligence needs.

In today's competitive industrial landscape, where innovation speed and accuracy are critical, companies like Valmet need tools that not only improve productivity but also ensure precision in patent search and analytics.

Featuring advanced AI features and extensive datasets, our intuitive patent search and analytics software,Orbit Intelligence,delivers rapid access to vital patent intelligence to support users in achieving their innovation goals. For Valmet, this includes the ability to conduct faster and more accurate prior art searches during the invention process.

About Valmet

Valmet is a global technology leader serving process industries, with a strong focus on pulp, paper, and energy sectors. Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, Valmet employs over 19,000 professionals in approximately 40 countries.

Find out more

The Importance of Patent Intelligence

Like many other teams, Valmet's innovation teams faced the challenge of conducting prior art searches efficiently without compromising accuracy. To meet this challenge, the company adoptedOrbit Intelligenceas its main tool for patent searches and content analysis in 2016. Its intuitive interface and powerful analytics capabilities made it simple for teams to start searching and reviewing patent publications effectively.

Benefits for Valmet

HowOrbit Intelligencesupports Valmet's patent search & analytics goals:

Concrete Benefits: Faster and more accurate prior art searches, significantly reducing time-to-insight during the invention process.

Faster and more accurate prior art searches, significantly reducing time-to-insight during the invention process. Everyday Value:Orbit Intelligence is now Valmet's primary tool for searching and analyzing patent publication content, streamlining daily IP workflows.



By streamlining patent search and analytics, Orbit Intelligence has helped Valmet's teams reduce time-to-insight and improve decision-making, ensuring that innovation efforts remain competitive and well-protected.

Trusted by 100,000+ Users Worldwide

Patent professionals have access to many patent search tools, but what makes Orbit Intelligence so special is the combination of data quality and 40 years of domain expertise.

We know that our users rely on us to provide timely, accurate, and secure access to comprehensive information, and we do not take this responsibility lightly.

We are continuously enhancing and extending our data coverage to ensure that patent searchers have access to the most extensive patent and non-patent literature available online, including complementary data, such as licensing data, standard essential patent (SEP) data, designs, business information, legal status data, assignment data, and more.

To find out more about Orbit Intelligence or to read more AI patent software reviews, contact our subject matter experts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.