ARTICLE
26 September 2024

The Trade Marks Office Is Accepting New Applications

AA
Adams & Adams

Contributor

Adams & Adams logo
Adams & Adams is an internationally recognised and leading African law firm that specialises in providing intellectual property and commercial services.
Explore Firm Details
By Ministerial Decree, and with effect from 2 September 2024, the Libyan Trade Marks Office is once against processing freshly filed trade mark applications.
Libya Intellectual Property
Person photo placeholder
Authors

By Ministerial Decree, and with effect from 2 September 2024, the Libyan Trade Marks Office is once against processing freshly filed trade mark applications.

A formal requirement to keep in mind when filing trade mark applications in Libya is that the application should be filed together with a legalised power of attorney and a company registration document, both of which should also be authenticated by the Libyan Consulate in the applicant's home country.

Source: The Libyan Trademark Office Will Start Accepting New Trademark Applications on September 2, 2024. – One World (oneworldip.com)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Adams & Adams
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More