By Ministerial Decree, and with effect from 2 September 2024, the Libyan Trade Marks Office is once against processing freshly filed trade mark applications.

A formal requirement to keep in mind when filing trade mark applications in Libya is that the application should be filed together with a legalised power of attorney and a company registration document, both of which should also be authenticated by the Libyan Consulate in the applicant's home country.

Source: The Libyan Trademark Office Will Start Accepting New Trademark Applications on September 2, 2024. – One World (oneworldip.com)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.