Tax Disputes Comparative Guide

1 Legal framework

1.1 Which laws govern taxation and tax disputes in your jurisdiction?

In Kuwait, taxation – and consequently tax disputes – are relatively limited in scope compared to many other jurisdictions. This is due to several factors:

Kuwait's tax system is primarily based on direct taxes rather than indirect taxes;

The tax framework applicable to national entities is relatively narrow; and

Kuwait does not impose personal income tax on individuals.

However, businesses operating in Kuwait – particularly foreign entities, as well as certain types of Kuwaiti and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) companies – are subject to taxation and may still face tax disputes under the following laws:

Decree 3/1955 on Kuwaiti Income Tax as amended by Law 2/2008 – applicable mainly to foreign companies operating in Kuwait (local GCC companies are generally exempt);

Law 23/1961 on Kuwait Income Tax Law in the Designated Area – applicable only to foreign entities operating in the designated geographic area defined by the law;

the Decree dated 12 December 1976 on the establishment of the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS), imposing a contribution of Kuwaiti stock companies' income for the sole benefit of KFAS;

Law 19/2000 on the Support and Promotion of National Labour to Work in Non-Governmental Entities, as amended – applicable only to Kuwaiti and GCC stock market-listed companies;

Law 46/2006 on Zakat and the Contribution of Public and Closed Shareholding Companies in the State's Budget – applicable only to Kuwaiti and GCC stock companies;

Decree Law 157/2024 promulgating the Tax Law on Multinational Entities Groups – also known as Domestic Minimum Top-up Tax (DMTT Law) - applicable only to:

multinational entities with annual consolidated revenue of at least €750 million ('MNEs'); and Kuwaiti entities that are part of such MNEs; and

Law 10/2003 on the promulgation of the Unified Customs Code for GCC States.

While the above laws form the core of Kuwait's tax framework, tax disputes are typically addressed through administrative and judicial channels. The Kuwait Tax Administration (KTA) handles initial assessments and objections. If unresolved, disputes may be escalated to the Tax Appeals Committee and ultimately to the Kuwaiti courts. These mechanisms are governed by general civil and commercial procedural laws.

1.2 Do any other regional, national or supranational rules or regulations have relevance in this regard?

The laws mentioned in question 1.1 operate within a matrix of national, regional and supranational frameworks.

At the national level, the body of tax law includes not only the statutes listed above but also a range of executive instruments – such as executive regulations, administrative orders and circulars – issued by the KTA to ensure the proper, efficient and consistent enforcement of tax laws.

In addition, certain non-tax laws may apply in the context of tax disputes. Notably, the general rules governing evidence, as well as the Civil and Commercial Procedures Law, are often relevant in resolving such disputes.

At the regional and supranational levels, Kuwait is a party to several international and regional instruments, which differ in both nature and legal effect.

Some of these instruments serve merely as policy guidelines for the Kuwaiti legislature in shaping tax policy and enacting tax legislation. Notable examples include:

the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) Common Reporting Standard (CRS) Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement for the exchange of tax information; and

the Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS).

Other instruments contain enforceable legal or executive provisions, not merely policy recommendations or guidelines. Nevertheless, under Kuwaiti law, supranational instruments are not self-executing and do not have domestic legal effect unless incorporated into national legislation. Accordingly, any international treaty containing binding provisions must be ratified by the Kuwaiti Parliament and promulgated as national law in order to become part of the domestic legal framework. Notable examples of such instruments implemented through domestic legislation include:

Law 76/2018 on Approving the Convention of Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters;

Decree Law 6/2024 on the Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes; and

bilateral international tax treaties which Kuwait has concluded with other countries to avoid double taxation, which include provisions for resolving disputes through mutual agreement procedures.

1.3 Which authorities are responsible for enforcing the tax laws? What is their general approach to enforcement?

While the Kuwait General Administration of Customs is responsible for enforcing customs laws, the primary authority tasked with enforcing tax laws is the KTA, which operates under the Ministry of Finance.

The KTA adopts a proactive and increasingly structured approach to enforcement. Its responsibilities include:

identifying and registering taxpayers, including initiating registration where taxpayers fail to do so voluntarily;

auditing and reviewing tax declarations submitted by taxpayers and issuing tax assessment letters where discrepancies or underreporting are identified;

examining and ruling on objections filed against tax assessments;

imposing administrative penalties for non-compliance, including delays in filing tax returns or payment of due taxes;

enforcing penal sanctions – including fines, imprisonment or both – for tax evasion. This applies to individuals who:

commit, assist in or facilitate acts such as forging or concealing books, records or financial documents; or engage in fraud to obtain unlawful tax deductions, exemptions or refunds;

taking legal measures to secure the recovery of unpaid tax liabilities, including obtaining court orders to seize the taxpayer's assets, whether held personally or by third parties, if there is a risk of non-recovery; and

coordinating with other governmental entities to ensure consistent and comprehensive enforcement of tax laws across sectors.

Overall, the KTA's enforcement strategy combines legal authority, administrative tools and inter-agency cooperation to ensure compliance and deter tax evasion.

1.4 To what extent do the tax authorities cooperate with (a) other national authorities and (b) their international counterparts in enforcing the tax laws? Does this vary depending on the applicable tax?

National cooperation: The KTA maintains robust cooperation with other national authorities to ensure the effective enforcement of tax laws. This cooperation is governed by the Executive Bylaw of Decree Law 3/1955, as amended by Law 2/2008, and further supported by various ministerial decisions. The enforcement framework includes the following key tools:

Access to information: The KTA is empowered to obtain any documents or data necessary for tax registration, audit, assessment or collection – regardless of whether such information is held by the taxpayer, its representative or a third party. Concealment of information is explicitly prohibited.

Law enforcement authority: Designated tax officers are granted law enforcement status and may:

enter business premises; inspect financial and commercial records; identify violations; and seek assistance from police or other enforcement agencies when required.

Mandatory reporting by public entities: Ministries, public authorities, institutions, companies and associations must notify the KTA of any contracts or transactions involving taxpayers – whether as main contractors, subcontractors or beneficiaries.

Coordination with licensing and regulatory bodies: Authorities responsible for issuing or renewing licences, certifying documents or authenticating customs data must inform the KTA within 30 days of completing such procedures related to taxpayers. This helps to ensure early detection of taxable activities and timely registration.

Mandatory 5% retention mechanism: Public and private entities must withhold 5% of payments due to contractors or service providers and retain the amount until the taxpayer presents a valid tax clearance certificate. This measure ensures that tax liabilities are addressed before final payment is released.

Blacklisting non-compliant taxpayers: The KTA may report non-cooperative taxpayers to the Central Agency for Public Tenders. Such taxpayers may be blacklisted and barred from participating in future public tenders, providing a strong incentive for compliance.

These mechanisms form an integrated framework that supports domestic tax enforcement and facilitates inter-agency coordination aimed at:

promoting transparency;

preventing evasion; and

ensuring timely collection of taxes.

International cooperation: Kuwait has entered into several international agreements and enacted domestic laws to facilitate cooperation with foreign tax authorities, particularly in the area of information exchange. These include the following:

Double tax treaties (DTTs): Kuwait's DTTs with other countries include provisions for the exchange of information necessary to implement the treaties and prevent tax evasion.

Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act Agreement: Signed with the United States on 29 April 2015 and ratified by Law 109/2015, this agreement facilitates the exchange of financial account information related to US taxpayers.

CRS Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement: Signed with the OECD on 19 August 2016, this agreement enables the automatic exchange of financial account information under the CRS, involving over 100 jurisdictions.

Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters: Signed in Paris on 5 May 2017 with OECD and Council of Europe member states, and approved by Law 76/2018, this convention provides a legal basis for broad international cooperation in tax enforcement.

Decree Law 6/2024: This law:

regulates the implementation of international agreements on the exchange of tax information; and ensures their effective application within Kuwait.



These instruments allow the KTA to:

request and share taxpayer data;

trace cross-border income and assets; and

participate in global efforts to combat tax evasion and avoidance.

The extent of cooperation – both nationally and internationally – varies depending on the applicable tax:

Income tax (Decree Law 3/1955 as amended):

involves the highest level of coordination, particularly for foreign entities; and is supported by both domestic reporting obligations and international information exchange.

Zakat (Law 46/2006), KFAS contributions and national labour support tax (Law 19/2000) are enforced primarily through domestic mechanisms, with limited or no international cooperation.

DMTT (Decree Law 157/2024) relies heavily on international cooperation, particularly under the OECD's BEPS framework and CRS reporting standards.

2 Tax investigations

2.1 How do the tax authorities monitor compliance with the tax laws? Does this vary depending on the individual taxpayer or the applicable tax?

Tax authorities in Kuwait, and more precisely the Kuwait Tax Administration (KTA), monitor compliance with tax laws through several key methods.

Registration systems and tracking: Taxpayers must register with the KTA when engaging in any economic activity. The KTA maintains up-to-date databases to track all registered taxpayers.

Tax return – filing, audits and inspections: Taxpayers must file regular tax returns with the KTA. Although the KTA is only legally required to review a random sample of these returns, in practice it routinely reviews or audits the vast majority of submissions.

During such reviews, the KTA may examine the taxpayer's financial records and inspect a sample of – or in some cases, all – supporting documents, such as:

payment evidence;

vouchers; and

invoices.

Furthermore, if the KTA determines that additional verification is necessary, it may cross-check the information provided with external sources, including:

employers;

banks; and

other government entities.

Field inspections: As a further layer of review, the KTA dispatches inspectors to conduct on-site visits to institutions and establishments. These inspections aim to:

familiarise entities with applicable tax laws;

verify the nature and scale of their actual business activities; and

assess whether those activities align with their tax registration status.

Unlike audits, which focus on reviewing submitted documentation, field inspections emphasise:

physical verification; and

taxpayer education.

Requests for tax retention release letters: Unlike many other jurisdictions that impose formal withholding tax (WHT) on payments to contractors or service providers, Kuwait does not apply WHT. However, Kuwait adopts a tax retention mechanism in accordance with Decree Law 3/1955, as amended by Law 2/2008. According to this mechanism, a Kuwaiti contracting entity – typically the party awarding a contract to a foreign company or entities making payments to the taxpayer (referred to as 'payers') – is required under the Tax Retention Rules to retain 5% of all payments made to the beneficiary (ie, the foreign contractor or service provider). This retention remains in effect until the KTA issues a tax retention release letter, confirming that the beneficiary has fulfilled all applicable tax obligations under the law.

In addition, the contracting entity must report the contract details to the KTA, including:

the contract value;

the scope; and

the parties involved.

This retention mechanism is not a tax in itself, but rather a compliance safeguard designed to ensure that foreign entities subject to income tax do not receive full payment until their tax liabilities have been verified and settled.

Imposing penalties and fines: The KTA imposes penalties and fines on violators to:

deter non-compliance; and

encourage adherence to tax laws.

International cooperation: The KTA exchanges information with foreign tax authorities under international agreements to track income and dividends.

2.2 What typically triggers a tax investigation in your jurisdiction?

The tax laws in Kuwait do not require specific reasons for initiating tax investigations. In contrast, the KTA follows a universal audit approach, under which every tax return submitted by taxpayers is subject to review. Although this review is not always a full investigation, the KTA may initiate a more detailed inquiry for several reasons. Common triggers include:

failure to submit a tax return;

failure to comply with a request for additional information from the KTA;

significant inconsistencies in tax returns, especially if there are discrepancies between:

reported income and expenses; or different tax returns;

consistent reporting of losses for several years;

deliberate or fraudulent understatement of income or overstatement of costs;

discovery of unreported income; or

third-party reports by third parties, such as employers or other government bodies, which can trigger an investigation if they do not match the taxpayer's returns.

2.3 What is the limitation period for commencing a tax investigation in your jurisdiction?

Kuwaiti tax laws adopt a distinctive approach by not prescribing a specific limitation period for initiating a tax investigation. Instead, under Kuwaiti law, the KTA may initiate an investigation as long as the limitation period applicable to the underlying tax liability has not expired. In other words, the authority to investigate is tied to the enforceability of the relevant tax claim.

Accordingly, the KTA's right to initiate an investigation for income tax expires five years from the date on which the taxpayer submitted the tax return. If no return was filed, or if the taxpayer concealed information or activities relevant to the assessment, the limitation period begins from the date on which the KTA became aware of the undisclosed matters. These five years may be interrupted by certain actions taken by the authorities, such as:

the issuance of a tax assessment;

a formal payment request; or

a decision issued by the Tax Appeal Committee.

These actions must be delivered by registered mail with acknowledgement of receipt.

The same limitation rules apply to the national labour support tax and the zakat tax for liabilities arising up to 2024. However, beginning in 2025, a 10-year limitation period will apply to these taxes.

For taxes imposed on multinational entities groups (DMTT), the KTA's right to initiate an investigation expires 10 years from:

the date on which the tax return is submitted; or

in cases of non-compliance, the end of the statutory deadline for submission.

If the KTA discovers undeclared business activities or concealed transactions, the limitation period begins from the date of discovery. Similar to income tax, the 10-year limitation period may be interrupted by several events, including:

the notification of a tax assessment;

the filing of an objection or grievance;

a decision by the Tax Grievance Committee;

the issuance of a payment claim;

enforcement measures;

the taxpayer's acknowledgement of liability; or

the initiation of legal proceedings concerning the tax obligation.

In practice, while the law does not impose a fixed deadline for launching investigations per se, it does limit the enforceability of tax claims based on well-defined statutory timeframes, which vary depending on the nature of the tax in question.

2.4 How does a tax investigation typically unfold in your jurisdiction?

In Kuwait, a tax investigation typically follows a structured administrative process led by the KTA. While the procedures may vary slightly depending on the nature of the taxpayer and the applicable tax, the general sequence unfolds as follows.

Mandatory tax audit and inspection: Following the submission of a tax return, the KTA notifies the taxpayer via registered mail with acknowledgement of receipt, requesting the taxpayer to propose two dates for the inspection. The taxpayer is also asked to provide all relevant accounting books, records and supporting documents for the years under review.

During the inspection, the KTA examines the taxpayer's financial records to verify the reported income and expenses against the supporting documentation. If any expenses are not properly substantiated, they are typically disallowed and removed from the taxable profits.

Issuance of the tax assessment: After completing the audit, the KTA issues a tax assessment letter. This assessment may be based on the following:

Actual basis: Taxable profit is calculated by deducting verified expenses from revenues related to Kuwait operations.

Deemed/estimated profit basis: Taxable profit is estimated as a percentage of total revenues. This method is generally applied when the taxpayer:

fails to submit a tax return; does not maintain proper books of accounts; or lacks supporting documentation.



If the taxpayer does not dispute the assessment, any additional tax due must be settled within 30 days of the date of the assessment.

The right of objection to tax assessment: If the taxpayer disagrees with the assessment, it may file an objection within 60 days of receiving the assessment letter. The KTA must respond within 90 days of the objection's submission. If no response is issued within that period, the objection is deemed rejected.

If an agreement is reached during this period, the tax becomes final and payable. A revised tax assessment is then issued and the taxpayer must settle the amount within 30 days of its issuance.

Appeal against the KTA's decision: If the taxpayer is dissatisfied with the outcome of the objection, it may file an appeal with the appropriate committee, depending on the type of tax involved:

For income tax, national labour support tax and zakat tax, the appeal must be submitted to the Tax Appeal Committee (TAC) within 30 days of either:

the issuance of the revised assessment; or the expiry of the 90-day period following submission of the objection (if no revised assessment is issued).

For DMTT, the appeal must be submitted to the Tax Grievance Committee (TGC) within 60 days of either:

the issuance of the revised assessment; or the expiry of the 90-day period following submission of the objection (if no revised assessment is issued).



The committee conducts hearings and issues a final revised assessment, which must be paid within 30 days of its issuance.

Judicial appeal before the competent court: If the taxpayer disagrees with the decision of the TAC or TGC, it may file a judicial appeal before the competent court within 60 days of receiving the committee's decision. If no appeal is filed within this period:

the committee's decision becomes final and binding; and

the tax must be paid accordingly.

2.5 What is the typical timeframe for the investigation?

There are no specific provisions in Kuwait's tax laws that prescribe a fixed timeframe for concluding tax investigations. However, based on practical experience and as outlined in question 2.4, the process typically follows the following indicative timeframes:

Phase Description Estimated duration Audit, inspection and tax assessment Review of submitted tax return, inspection of records and issuance of tax assessment Three to four months Objection process Filing and resolution of objection to the tax assessment Up to 150 days Administrative appeal Appeal to the relevant committee (TAC or TGC) and issuance of decision Two to three years (income, labour, zakat)

90 to 365 days (DMTT) Judicial appeal Litigation before civil/administrative courts following committee decision Two to four years

2.6 What powers do the tax authorities have in conducting their investigation, in relation to (a) the taxpayer itself, (b) its employees and (c) third parties?

Please see question 1.4 regarding the tax administration's powers to request information and documents during tax audits/inspections at the national and international levels.

2.7 On what grounds, if any, can taxpayers refuse to disclose commercial information during the investigation?

As a general rule, taxpayers cannot refuse to disclose commercial information that is relevant to a tax investigation. The KTA is legally empowered to request all necessary information and documents to assess tax liability, and taxpayers are obliged to cooperate.

That said, any information disclosed by the taxpayer is protected by tax secrecy provisions. Under applicable tax rules, such information may not be shared with third parties without the taxpayer's prior written consent, unless disclosure is otherwise permitted by law (eg, pursuant to an international tax treaty or a court order).

2.8 Can the taxpayer object to or challenge the tax investigation? Are any other avenues available for resolving the matter?

Under Kuwaiti tax law, taxpayers do not have a formal right to object to or appeal the initiation or conduct of a tax investigation. The KTA is legally empowered to conduct investigations, audits and inspections in accordance with the law, and taxpayers are obliged to cooperate.

While there is no express mechanism to challenge an investigation itself, if the KTA exceeds its legal authority or violates procedural safeguards, the taxpayer may raise such issues as part of an appeal against the resulting tax assessment.

With respect to alternative avenues for resolving the matter, it is possible to enter into a settlement with the KTA regarding the assessment of taxes at any stage of the dispute, including during the objection phase or at any point during appeals, whether before the TAC or the courts at all levels.

2.9 What actions can the tax authorities take if the taxpayer does not cooperate in the investigation?

If a taxpayer fails to cooperate with the KTA during a tax investigation, the KTA is entitled to assess the tax on a deemed (estimated) basis. This means that the tax liability will be determined using the data, information and evidence available to the KTA, rather than relying on the taxpayer's actual financial records.

This method applies in all cases where it is not possible to assess the tax based on the taxpayer's actual net income. Common scenarios include:

failure to submit the tax return or any of its required attachments;

failure to provide the necessary books, records and documents for inspection, despite being formally requested to do so through official correspondence specifying two proposed dates;

refusal to provide requested information, documentation or explanations, or submission of materials that do not accurately reflect the taxpayer's actual taxable income; and

a lack of supporting documentation for the accounts, submission of incomplete records or discrepancies between the documents and the accounting records that materially affect the determination of taxable income

2.10 Can the tax authorities exercise discretion in their treatment of the taxpayer in exceptional circumstances (eg, insolvency)?

Kuwaiti tax law does not grant broad discretion to tax authorities in the assessment of taxes, even in exceptional circumstances such as insolvency. Tax officers:

are legally bound to apply the relevant statutory provisions; and

are not empowered to waive or adjust tax liabilities based on equitable considerations.

The tax system is largely rules based and prescriptive, leaving little room for subjective interpretation during assessments and collection.

That said, certain executive regulations issued under the tax laws include general language allowing 'special or exceptional cases' to be handled separately in coordination with the KTA. These provisions, however, do not:

define what qualifies as a 'special or exceptional case'; or

provide clear procedural guidelines in that respect.

In practice, this language appears to offer limited administrative flexibility, particularly in the context of tax collection and enforcement (eg, payment plans or deferral of penalties), rather than in the core determination of tax liability.

2.11 Do tax authorities have any leeway to settle in the course of tax investigations?

The KTA has limited authority to enter into settlements during the course of a tax investigation. Under Kuwaiti tax law, it is possible for the KTA and the taxpayer to conclude a binding settlement agreement regarding the tax liability under investigation. Such settlements may relate to:

the amount of tax due;

the scope of taxable income; or

the resolution of factual disputes.

However, the discretion to settle is:

exercised within a narrow framework; and

subject to approval by senior officials within the KTA.

These settlements must also comply with the applicable tax laws and executive regulations. In practice, settlement discussions often arise where there are factual ambiguities or legal uncertainties and both parties are keen to avoid prolonged disputes or litigation. Once concluded, the settlement is binding on both parties and precludes further objection or appeal on the settled matters.

2.12 If the investigation concludes that taxes are overdue, what powers do the tax authorities have to collect them? Does this vary depending on the applicable tax?

Unlike certain jurisdictions where tax authorities have administrative authority to levy taxes by seizing or garnishing the taxpayer's assets, the KTA does not have such direct enforcement powers. Instead, the KTA must follow a formal process to recover overdue taxes and penalties, regardless of the type of tax involved.

According to this process, the KTA must notify the taxpayer of the tax assessment, specifying:

the taxable net income;

the amount of tax due;

any applicable penalties; and

the statutory deadline for payment.

The assessed amount becomes final and payable once all avenues of administrative and judicial appeal have been exhausted. However, in the case of zakat, the amount determined by the TAC is considered final and payable even if challenged before the courts.

Once the assessment becomes final, the KTA typically sends one or more formal demand letters requesting payment of the due amounts. If the taxpayer fails to pay within the designated period and there is doubt as to the collectability of the debt, the KTA may seek judicial intervention by filing a case with the competent court. The court may then authorise enforcement measures, including the attachment of the debtor's assets, whether held directly or by third parties.

2.13 On what grounds are penalties imposed and how are these calculated?

Penalties under Kuwait's tax framework are imposed to ensure compliance with tax obligations and are calculated based on the specific provisions of the applicable tax laws. These penalties vary depending on:

the type of tax;

the nature of the violation; and

the timing of corrective actions.

Below is a comprehensive overview of the grounds for penalties and how they are determined.

Tax penalties: For income tax, penalties are primarily financial and are triggered by:

delays in filing or payment; or

non-compliance with procedural requirements.

The following table summarises the key scenarios and corresponding penalties:

Violation Penalty Delay in submitting the tax return 1% of the tax due for every 30 days or part thereof Failure to submit the return until assessment 1% of the tax due for every 30 days or part thereof Delay in settling tax instalments 1% of the instalment amount for every 30 days or part thereof Delay in settling final tax assessment 1% of the tax due for every 30 days or part thereof, starting 30 days after notification

In addition, a penalty of up to KWD 113 may be imposed on any person that unlawfully discloses taxpayer information, unless such disclosure is legally authorised.

Penalties related to DMTT, which applies to multinational groups with global consolidated revenues exceeding €750 million, are more structured and escalate with the length of non-compliance.

Late submission of tax return:

Delay period penalty ≤ 30 days 5% of final tax liability (minimum KWD 1,000) 31–90 days 10% of final tax liability 91–365 days 15% of final tax liability > 365 days (before assessment) 20% of final tax liability After assessment issuance 25% of final tax liability (minimum KWD 5,000)

Late payment of tax due: If the tax due is not paid within the statutory deadline, a penalty of 1% of the unpaid amount is imposed for each 30-day period or part thereof, starting from the day after the filing deadline.

Incorrect tax return submission:

Condition Penalty Discrepancy >10% 25% of the difference Voluntary correction before discovery Reduced to 10% of the difference

This encourages voluntary compliance and timely correction of errors.

Administrative penalties: To enforce procedural compliance, the law imposes a fixed administrative penalty of KWD 3,000 for the following violations:

failure to register within the prescribed deadlines;

failure to notify the KTA of changes in registration or business activity;

failure to provide requested documents or information within 30 days;

obstruction or interference with tax officials; or

failure to maintain required accounting records.

Unauthorised disclosure of taxpayer information: In addition to the income tax disclosure penalty mentioned earlier, the DMTT law imposes a stricter penalty of KWD 5,000 for unauthorised disclosure of taxpayer information. This reflects the heightened sensitivity and confidentiality requirements for multinational tax data.

National labour support tax and zakat: Currently, the laws governing the national labour support tax and zakat do not prescribe any penalties for non-compliance. However, this may be subject to change with future legislative updates.

2.14 On what grounds is interest levied and how is this calculated?

Kuwait's tax laws do not provide for the imposition of interest on unpaid taxes in the conventional sense. However, as explained in question 2.13, the recurring penalty of 1% for every 30-day period or part thereof effectively serves a similar function to interest. This penalty is applied to delayed payments and filings, thereby:

compensating for the time value of money; and

encouraging timely compliance.

2.15 What defences are typically available to the taxpayer?

Under Kuwaiti tax law, taxpayers may raise various defences to challenge tax assessments issued by the KTA. These defences generally fall into two categories: procedural and substantive.

Procedural defences: These are based on the KTA's failure to comply with legal or procedural requirements in the assessment process. Common procedural defences include the following:

failure to follow prescribed tax assessment procedures, which are considered part of public order;

issuance of the assessment after the expiration of the statutory limitation period;

improper service or delivery of notifications to the taxpayer;

issuance of an estimated tax assessment without conducting all necessary audit or inspection procedures; or

disregard of the taxpayer's financial records without valid justification

Substantive defences: These challenge the correctness or legal basis of the assessment itself. Common substantive defences include the following:

that the income or activity assessed is not subject to tax under applicable Kuwaiti tax law;

incorrect calculation of the taxpayer's tax liability;

misinterpretation or misapplication of relevant tax provisions;

unjustified refusal to deduct allowable expenses related to the taxpayer's activity;

disregard of the taxpayer's submitted accounting documents without valid reason;

failure to apply the provisions of international tax treaties aimed at avoiding double taxation; or

failure to apply tax exemptions or incentives to which the taxpayer is entitled.

2.16 Can the results of the tax investigation have criminal implications for the taxpayer? Does this vary depending on the individual taxpayer?

Yes, in certain circumstances, the outcome of a tax investigation can have criminal implications for the taxpayer, as described below:

Income tax law: Any person that knowingly falsifies the taxpayer's records or makes any false statement affecting any declaration or certificate required for the purposes of this law, upon conviction, will be liable to:

Any person that knowingly falsifies the taxpayer's records or makes any false statement affecting any declaration or certificate required for the purposes of this law, upon conviction, will be liable to: imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years; a penalty; or both.

National labour support tax law: Submission of incorrect information for the purpose of illegitimately enjoying the privileges indicated by this law is subject to punishment of:

Submission of incorrect information for the purpose of illegitimately enjoying the privileges indicated by this law is subject to punishment of: imprisonment for up to one year; a fine of up to KWD 1,000; or both.

The submission of incorrect information for the purpose of evading payment of this tax is subject to punishment of:

imprisonment for up to three years; a fine of up to KWD 5,000; or both.

Zakat law: Any entity that provides incorrect statements or that abstains from submitting its statements with the intention of evading payment of the zakat percentage will be subject to:

Any entity that provides incorrect statements or that abstains from submitting its statements with the intention of evading payment of the zakat percentage will be subject to: imprisonment for up to three years; a fine of up to KWD 5,000; or both.

It will also be required to pay the due amount.

DMTT law: Any person that commits tax evasion will be subject to:

Any person that commits tax evasion will be subject to: imprisonment for up to three years; a fine of up to three times the evaded tax amount; or both.

In the case of repeat offences within five years of completion of the imposed penalty or its expiration due to the statute of limitations, the penalties will be:

imprisonment for up to five years; a fine of up to five times the evaded tax amount; or both.



2.17 If the tax investigation has criminal implications for the taxpayer, are the answers to any of the above questions different?

No.

3 Voluntary disclosure and amnesties

3.1 Are any voluntary disclosure or amnesty programmes applicable in your jurisdiction? Does this vary depending on the applicable tax?

Currently, there are no voluntary disclosure or amnesty laws/programmes applicable in Kuwait.

4 Forum for tax disputes

4.1 In what forum(s) are tax disputes heard in your jurisdiction? Is there any choice of forum available?

In Kuwait, tax disputes are primarily resolved through administrative and judicial channels, with limited options for alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Below is a breakdown of the available forums and whether parties have any choice in selecting them.

Administrative dispute resolution (initial stage):

Objection with the KTA: Taxpayers must file a written objection with the Kuwait Tax Administration (KTA) within 30–60 days (the exact timeframe depends on the tax type). The KTA reviews the objection and may issue an amended assessment or uphold its decision. This stage is document based, with no oral arguments. There is no choice of forum at this stage – objections must first go through the KTA.

Amicable settlement (if applicable): The KTA may allow negotiated settlements (rare in Kuwaiti tax disputes).

Administrative appeal: If the objection is rejected, an appeal can be filed to the Tax Appeals Committee (TAC) (ie, a higher administrative committee under the Ministry of Finance).

Judicial dispute resolution (if objection is finally rejected):

First instance: If the taxpayer disagrees with the TAC's decision, it can file a lawsuit within 60 days of the TAC's rejection. The administrative circuit of the first-instance court will examine the legality of tax assessment. There are no jury trials – cases are decided by judges after delegating an expert(s) from the Ministry of Justice Experts' Department.

Court of Appeals and Cassation Court: If either party disagrees with the administrative court's ruling, it may appeal to the Court of Appeals (Tax Circuit). If either party disagrees with the verdict of the Court of Appeals, it may appeal to the Court of Cassation (final appeal, only on points of law). Tax disputes must follow this judicial hierarchy.

ADR: Unlike certain jurisdictions, Kuwait does not have a dedicated tax tribunal or arbitration for most tax disputes. However, double taxation treaties (DTTs) allow mutual agreement procedures (MAPs) according to which certain tax disputes can be resolved through state-state arbitration between the two contracting states of the DTT.

4.2 Who is the fact finder in a tax dispute? Does this change based on venue?

In Kuwaiti tax disputes, the identity of the fact finder depends on the stage of the proceedings. While the KTA leads fact-finding at the administrative level, the courts assume this role during judicial proceedings, often with the assistance of court-appointed experts.

Administrative stage: At this level, the KTA's audit and appeals teams review relevant documents – such as financial records, contracts and tax returns – to decide whether to uphold or amend the tax assessment.

Judicial stage: At this phase, the fact finder is the court – typically the court of first instance or, in some cases, the Court of Appeals. Courts often appoint one or more experts from the Ministry of Justice Experts' Department to examine the case file and submit a detailed report. Although the experts' findings are influential, the court ultimately draws its own conclusions based on the full record. This process is consistent across all judicial levels.

5 Filing a tax dispute

5.1 What is the limitation period for filing a tax dispute in your jurisdiction?

Under Kuwaiti law, the statute of limitations for tax disputes depends on the nature of the dispute, whether it relates to tax assessment or tax collection.

Tax assessment disputes: Where the taxpayer seeks to challenge a tax assessment decision issued by the Kuwait Tax Administration (KTA), the case must be filed within 60 days of the date the taxpayer is notified of the decision or otherwise becomes aware of it by any means. If this period lapses without filing an appeal, the assessment becomes final and the taxpayer is required to pay the assessed tax.

Tax collection disputes: Where the dispute relates to the collection or restitution of taxes, the limitation period varies based on the underlying cause of action:

Collection of due income tax (filed by the KTA): The limitation period is five years from the date on which the tax assessment becomes final.

Restitution of unduly paid income tax (filed by the taxpayer): Also subject to a five-year limitation period, calculated from the date on which the taxpayer is notified of the final settlement regarding the disputed taxes.

Collection of taxes related to multinational entities, zakat or the Support of National Labour Fund: The limitation period is 10 years from the date on which the tax obligation arises.

Restitution claims by a local agent who paid taxes on behalf of a foreign principal:

If there is no agreement between the agent and the principal regarding reimbursement, the claim must be filed within three years of the date of payment. If there is an agreement regarding reimbursement, the limitation period extends to 10 years from the date of payment.



5.2 What are the formal requirements for filing a tax dispute?

Whether the tax dispute concerns a tax assessment dispute or a tax collection dispute, the case must be initiated before the competent court by filing a statement of claim, which is formally registered upon payment of the applicable court fees.

However, in the case of a tax assessment dispute, the taxpayer must first exhaust the administrative review process before initiating judicial proceedings. This involves submitting an objection and subsequently an appeal before the relevant departments of the KTA. Failure to complete this administrative process:

renders the judicial claim procedurally inadmissible; and

will likely result in its dismissal by the court.

5.3 What are the procedural and substantive requirements for filing a tax dispute?

A key procedural and substantive requirement for filing a tax dispute is that the statement of claim must be signed by an attorney licensed by the Kuwait Bar Association.

In tax assessment disputes specifically, the taxpayer must also:

enclose a copy of the final tax assessment decision with the statement of claim at the time of filing; and

submit a copy of the resolution issued by the Tax Appeal Committee as evidence of having exhausted the administrative review process.

5.4 Is there any possibility for collective proceedings (eg, involving several taxpayers or multiple tax assessments)?

Kuwaiti law does not recognise collective or class action proceedings in tax disputes. Each taxpayer must file an individual claim, even if the dispute concerns similar issues or multiple related tax assessments.

5.5 Must the sum in contention be paid into court before a tax dispute is filed?

No. Kuwaiti law does not require the taxpayer to pay the disputed amount before filing a tax case. The law expressly provides that tax amounts are not payable until they become final, which occurs only upon the issuance of a final judgment if the taxpayer pursues judicial review.

5.6 Has the filing of a tax dispute any effect on the payment of tax or the collection possibilities for the authorities?

Yes. Under Kuwaiti law, the initiation of a tax dispute suspends the enforceability of the tax assessment, meaning that the taxpayer is not obliged to pay the assessed amount until the tax becomes final – that is, after the exhaustion of all administrative and judicial remedies.

However, in income tax cases, entities making payments to the taxpayer ('payers') must retain 5% of the contract value or payment amount under the tax retention rules. These retained amounts must not be released to the taxpayer until a retention release letter is issued by the Ministry of Finance. This requirement remains in effect even while a tax dispute is ongoing.

5.7 If the tax dispute is decided in favour of the authorities, is late interest due if the tax has not been settled? If the tax dispute is decided in favour of the taxpayer and the tax had already been settled, is interest due by the state?

If the court rules in favour of the KTA, the taxpayer must pay a monthly penalty of 1% on the outstanding tax amount. This penalty:

begins to accrue 30 days after the final judgment is issued; and

continues until full payment is made.

However, if the dispute is resolved in favour of the taxpayer and the tax had already been paid, Kuwaiti tax law does not provide for the payment of interest or compensation by the state on refunded tax amounts. The taxpayer is entitled only to a refund of the overpaid amount, without any additional interest.

6 Disclosure and privilege

6.1 What rules apply to disclosure in your jurisdiction? Do any exceptions apply?

In Kuwait, the rules governing disclosure in tax disputes are shaped by the country's adherence to civil law principles, which generally do not provide for broad discovery rights as seen in common law jurisdictions. Consequently, the concept of reciprocal disclosure between parties is limited.

However, the Kuwait Tax Administration (KTA) is vested with extensive statutory powers to request and obtain documentation deemed relevant to the assessment or investigation of tax liabilities. These powers include, but are not limited to, the authority to compel the submission of:

financial statements and accounting records;

contracts and agreements;

invoices and supporting documentation; and

correspondence and other materials pertinent to the taxpayer's obligations.

Disclosure obligations are primarily unilateral, favouring the KTA, and are exercised exclusively during the pre-dispute/investigation phase rather than through judicially supervised discovery. The taxpayer is expected to comply with document requests issued by the KTA and failure to do so may result in adverse inferences or administrative penalties.

6.2 What rules on third-party disclosure apply in your jurisdiction?

The KTA or court can order third parties (eg, other public entities, banks, and clients) to produce records if:

they are material to the tax assessment (eg, payments to the taxpayer); and

the request is not overly broad (ie, it must be specific).

However, this authority is subject to limitations, particularly with respect to bank secrecy laws governed by the Central Bank of Kuwait. These laws restrict the disclosure of client banking information unless specific legal thresholds are met, such as a formal judicial order or a criminal investigation.

In practice, the KTA adopts a relatively narrow approach to third-party disclosure involving private entities. Requests are typically limited to contractual documentation relating to agreements between the taxpayer and public or state-owned entities, especially in the context of tax retention and verification of income sources.

6.3 What rules on privilege apply in your jurisdiction?

Under Kuwaiti law, confidentiality protections apply to certain professional communications between clients and their legal representatives, accountants and tax advisers.

However, in practice, both the courts and the Ministry of Justice Experts' Department – which is often tasked with evaluating evidence in tax and financial disputes – typically do not compel disclosure of a taxpayer's records held by legal or financial advisers. This leads to de facto confidentiality protection, particularly in tax-related proceedings; although this protection is not absolute and depends on judicial discretion.

7 Evidence

7.1 What types of evidence are permissible in tax disputes in your jurisdiction? Is expert evidence accepted?

Kuwaiti law does not establish a specific evidentiary framework exclusive to tax disputes. Instead, such disputes are governed by the general rules under the Civil and Commercial Procedure Law, which allows for various forms of evidence, including:

documents;

witness testimony; and

expert reports.

In practice, however, tax disputes are overwhelmingly documentary in nature and the resolution of such cases relies heavily on financial records and expert analysis. Expert evidence is routinely accepted and, in most cases, provided by experts appointed by the Ministry of Justice Experts' Department. While parties may submit private expert opinions, courts generally defer to the findings of the officially appointed expert(s).

Witness testimony and oaths are legally permissible but are rarely utilised in tax cases due to the technical and accounting-focused subject matter.

7.2 What is the applicable standard of proof?

In Kuwaiti tax disputes, the applicable standard of proof is the balance of probabilities, consistent with the general approach in civil and commercial matters. This means that a claim or defence will succeed if it is more likely than not to be true based on the evidence presented. While Kuwaiti law does not explicitly codify this standard in tax-specific legislation, it is applied by analogy from broader civil procedure and evidence law principles.

7.3 On whom does the burden of proof rest?

Under Kuwaiti law, the burden of proof lies with the party that asserts a claim, regardless of whether that party is the plaintiff or the defendant.

As such, if the Kuwait Tax Administration rejects the taxpayer's accounting records or modifies a tax return, it must provide evidence to justify its position and prove that the records are inaccurate or unreliable. Likewise, when a taxpayer claims that a tax return, supporting documentation or appeal was submitted within the required timeframe, the responsibility falls on the taxpayer to establish that fact. This reflects the general legal principle that each party must prove the facts upon which it relies to support its position in the dispute.

8 Proceedings

8.1 Are tax proceedings in your jurisdiction public or private? If the former, are any options available to the parties to keep the proceedings or related information confidential?

In Kuwait, court proceedings are generally open to the public as a matter of principle. However, in practice, a de facto level of confidentiality exists in tax disputes due to the procedural nature of civil, commercial and administrative litigation. These cases, including tax matters, are conducted almost entirely through written submissions rather than oral hearings and jury trials do not exist in the Kuwaiti legal system. As a result, the substantive details of tax disputes are rarely exposed in open court.

There is no formal mechanism that allows parties to request confidentiality or to have proceedings sealed. Nevertheless, access to case files is limited and courts and expert departments prohibit the reproduction or distribution of memoranda and evidentiary materials. Although hearings are technically public, the way that tax disputes are handled results in a practical but limited degree of confidentiality, rather than any legally recognised or absolute form of privacy.

8.2 How do the proceedings unfold in your jurisdiction?

Please see question 8.1.

8.3 What is the typical timeframe for proceedings?

Tax litigation proceedings before Kuwait's trial courts – at both the first-instance and appellate levels – typically take two to four years to resolve. This extended timeline is primarily attributable to the courts' frequent reliance on expert analysis, which is often necessary to evaluate complex financial and contractual matters. Importantly, the duration of proceedings does not adversely affect taxpayers seeking to challenge tax assessments through cancellation claims.

Taxpayers benefit from significant procedural safeguards throughout the litigation process:

No payment obligation arises prior to the filing of the case;

Payment is not required until a final judgment is issued; and

Statutory interest begins accruing only 30 days after the date of the final ruling.

Collectively, these protections serve to insulate taxpayers from financial pressure while their claims are being adjudicated.

8.4 Are settlements possible between the taxpayer and the tax authorities once judicial proceedings have been opened?

Yes, settlements are possible between the taxpayer and the Kuwait Tax Administration during the proceedings.

8.5 Do the courts in your jurisdiction have full power to review facts and legal questions?

Kuwaiti courts possess comprehensive authority to review both factual determinations and legal questions in tax disputes. This full-scope judicial review encompasses:

examining the evidentiary basis of tax assessments; and

evaluating the correct application of tax laws and regulations.

Notably, courts are legally obliged to address all substantive defences raised by the parties that could materially affect the outcome of the case, regardless of whether such defences pertain to factual findings or legal interpretations. This obligation ensures that judicial decisions expressly consider every potentially dispositive argument presented.

9 Remedies

9.1 What remedies are available in tax disputes in your jurisdiction?

In Kuwait, remedies in tax disputes depend on the nature of the case. In tax assessment disputes, which fall within the jurisdiction of the administrative courts, judicial powers are limited. The court may:

uphold the Kuwait Tax Administration (KTA) assessment;

cancel the assessment entirely; or

annul any penalties if they are found to be unlawful.

However, the court is not authorised to modify or reduce the assessed tax amount. If the court determines that the taxpayer is not liable for tax, the taxpayer may file a separate compensation claim against the KTA seeking damages for losses suffered as a result of the unlawful assessment.

In tax collection disputes, where the KTA initiates proceedings to recover assessed taxes, the court may order the taxpayer to pay the tax and any statutory penalties. However, it cannot impose additional damages or interest beyond those provided for by law. If the taxpayer prevails, the court may order a refund of any overpaid amounts. In both types of disputes, judicial remedies are constrained by the limits established under Kuwaiti administrative and procedural law.

9.2 What factors will the court consider in deciding on the appropriate remedies?

In Kuwaiti tax disputes, the court's authority to grant remedies is strictly limited by statutory provisions. Courts do not exercise discretion in determining the type or scope of remedies, as these are prescribed by law. In both tax assessment disputes and tax collection disputes, the court will consider whether the actions of the KTA comply with:

the relevant domestic tax laws; and

where applicable, the provisions of double taxation treaties ratified by Kuwait.

The court's role is limited to confirming or cancelling tax assessments and penalties or ordering refunds of overpaid amounts. It cannot adjust the assessed amount or impose remedies beyond what is explicitly allowed by law.

10 Appeals

10.1 Can the decision of the court be appealed? If so, on what grounds and what is the process?

Decisions of the first-instance court may be appealed to the Court of Appeal within 30 days on grounds including:

factual errors relating to the merits of the dispute; and/or

misapplication or misinterpretation of the law.

The appellate court has jurisdiction to review both factual and legal aspects of the case.

Subsequently, judgments issued by the Court of Appeal may be further appealed to the Court of Cassation within 60 days. However, appeals to the Court of Cassation are limited strictly to points of law – such as incorrect legal interpretation or procedural violations – as the court does not reconsider factual determinations.

11 Costs, fees and funding

11.1 What costs and fees are incurred in tax disputes in your jurisdiction? Can the winning party recover its costs?

Under the Law of Civil and Commercial Procedures, the winning party has the right to recover the court fees. To determine the court fees for tax disputes, a distinction must be drawn between tax assessment disputes and tax collection disputes.

In tax assessment disputes, in which the taxpayer files a case seeking the cancellation of the Kuwait Tax Administration's assessment decision, the law still considers this dispute to be of undetermined value, which will be subject to a fixed fee of KWD 100.

In tax collection disputes, in which either party may file a case against the other, court fees should be charged based on the amount of the dispute. As per the latest amendment of the Judicial Fees Law, promulgated by Decree Law 8/2025, lawsuits of determined value (eg, TCD) will be subject to a proportional fee as follows:

5% for amounts of up to KWD 30,000;

3.5% for amounts of more than KWD 30,000 up to KWD 150,000;

2.5% for amounts of more than KWD 150,000 up to KWD 500,000;

1.5% for amounts of more than KWD 500,000 up to KWD 5 million; and

1% for amounts of more than KWD 5 million.

11.2 Are contingency fees and similar arrangements permitted in your jurisdiction?

Yes, contingency fee arrangements and similar agreements are permitted for legal services in Kuwait. However, the Kuwaiti courts do not require the losing party to pay the actual legal fees incurred by the winning party. Instead, judges typically award nominal attorneys' fees, ranging between KWD 100–500, regardless of the legal costs claimed.

11.3 Is third-party funding permitted in your jurisdiction?

In Kuwait, third-party litigation funding is neither expressly permitted nor prohibited. The legal framework does not contain specific provisions regulating such arrangements, whether in tax or commercial disputes. As a result, third-party funding exists in a legal grey area and will likely be assessed on a case-by-case basis, subject to general principles of contract law and public policy.

12 International tax disputes

12.1 What is your jurisdiction's position on the resolution of international tax disputes (eg, advance pricing agreements, mutual agreement procedures, arbitrations)?

Kuwait addresses international tax disputes primarily through mutual agreement procedures (MAPs) provided for under its network of double taxation treaties (DTTs). Most of Kuwait's DTTs include MAP provisions, as reflected in Article 27 of the Kuwait-UK DTT and Article 25 of the Kuwait-Spain DTT, which allow competent authorities to resolve disputes arising from treaty interpretation or application.

In contrast, arbitration mechanisms are rarely included and remain the exception rather than the norm. For instance, Article 26 of the Kuwait-Netherlands DTT provides for binding arbitration, but few other treaties contain similar provisions. At present, advance pricing agreements are not available under Kuwaiti domestic tax practice or law.

12.2 Has your jurisdiction implemented the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) minimum standards with respect to international tax dispute resolution or is it a party to other agreements in this respect?

While Kuwait has adopted MAPs in numerous DTTs, its inclusion of arbitration remains limited. This reflects Kuwait's cautious, transitional approach towards the implementation of OECD international tax dispute resolution standards, with full compliance still in progress.

12.3 Does your jurisdiction's position differ significantly from Article 25 of the OECD Model Tax Convention (including commentary)? If so, in what respects?

Kuwait's position substantially aligns with Article 25 of the OECD Model Tax Convention regarding MAP provisions. The primary distinction lies in Kuwait's more restrictive application of these procedures and its general exclusion of mandatory arbitration clauses.

12.4 How do domestic and international tax dispute resolution mechanisms interplay in your jurisdiction?

In Kuwait, domestic courts may take into account the outcome of a MAP only if the agreement is concluded before the court issues a final judgment. However, courts do not stay proceedings to accommodate ongoing MAP negotiations and maintain a consistent practice of continuing with litigation irrespective of parallel MAP efforts.

Although Kuwait's DTTs permit taxpayers to initiate MAP regardless of whether they pursue local remedies, most international taxpayers choose to litigate in domestic courts. This is largely because domestic procedures are more predictable and better understood, especially in relation to procedural formalities and evidentiary standards, which differ significantly from those applied in MAP. As a result, international mechanisms such as MAPs are available in theory but are rarely relied upon in practice, with local litigation remaining the primary route for resolving tax disputes in Kuwait.

13 Trends and predictions

13.1 How would you describe the current tax dispute landscape and prevailing trends in your jurisdiction? Are any new developments anticipated in the next 12 months, including any proposed legislative reforms?

Kuwait's tax dispute environment is evolving due to:

new international tax reforms;

stricter enforcement; and

economic diversification efforts.

Current trends in Kuwaiti tax disputes associated with the developments in the next 12 months can be anticipated as follows:

Prospective introduction of direct (business profits) tax: Kuwait is introducing a phased 15% business profits tax aligned with OECD Pillar 2. The first phase, under Decree Law 157/2024, applies a domestic minimum top-up tax to large multinationals from 1 January 2025, with detailed rules set out in Ministerial Order 55/2025. Broader legislation to extend the regime to local and smaller businesses remains under discussion. While no formal enactment has occurred to date, legislative developments in this area are expected within the next 12 months.

Focus on tax retention compliance: It appears that the Kuwait Tax Administration is aggressively auditing cross-border payments (eg, royalties, service fees). Disputes often arise over permanent establishment risks for foreign companies operating in Kuwait and tax treaty exemptions.

Anticipated introduction of value-added tax (VAT): Although Kuwait has yet to implement a VAT regime, legislative preparations have been ongoing, in line with the Gulf Cooperation Council VAT Framework Agreement. Recent government statements and fiscal pressures suggest renewed momentum towards introducing VAT within the next 12 months. Businesses may face transitional tax disputes over VAT registration, invoicing and classification of supplies once the law is enacted.

14 Tips and traps

14.1 What would be your recommendations to parties facing a tax dispute in your jurisdiction and what potential pitfalls would you highlight?

In Kuwait, tax disputes are procedurally formal and often document heavy. To navigate these effectively, parties should consider the following recommendations:

Clarify the nature of the dispute early on – whether it stems from:

a factual error; a differing interpretation of tax law or treaty provisions; or an instance of aggressive tax planning.

This initial assessment is critical to shaping the appropriate strategy.

Prepare documentation in advance. Before engaging in litigation or expert review, compile all relevant records – such as:

tax returns; financial statements; contracts; and correspondence with the Kuwait Tax Administration (KTA).

These materials are essential to support your claims and meet procedural deadlines, particularly those set by the court or the Ministry of Justice Experts' Department.

Maintain a detailed audit trail. Record and preserve all communications with the KTA and any third parties involved in the relevant transactions. These records may be necessary to counter or clarify the KTA's assertions.

Engage specialised legal counsel. Given Kuwait's limited income tax regime – which applies only to foreign entities and select sectors – it is essential to consult legal professionals with specific expertise in local tax litigation and procedure.

Pitfalls to avoid include the following:

Overlooking applicable tax treaties: Taxpayers often fail to identify or properly apply a relevant double taxation treaty. Treaties may override domestic law in certain cases and ignoring them can lead to avoidable liability or missed defences.

Delaying action: Failure to act within procedural deadlines – for objections, appeals or expert consultations – may result in procedural dismissal or penalties. Kuwaiti tax litigation does not allow wide flexibility in this regard.

Insufficient evidence: Tax claims, particularly in areas such as transfer pricing or deductible expenses, require robust documentation. Unsupported claims are unlikely to succeed, regardless of their legal merit.

Underestimating the KTA's position: The KTA is often well prepared, particularly in disputes involving repeat issues or high-value assessments. Parties should expect detailed rebuttals and expert-backed reasoning and should prepare accordingly.

