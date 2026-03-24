ARTICLE
24 March 2026

Law Transposing DAC8 Adopted By Luxembourg Parliament

A
ATOZ

Contributor

ATOZ logo
Explore Firm Details
On 19 March 2026, the Luxembourg Parliament adopted the law implementing Council Directive (EU) 2023/2226 of 17 October 2023, also known as DAC8, amending Directive 2011/16/EU on administrative cooperation...
Luxembourg Tax
Oliver R. Hoor and Marie Bentley
ATOZ are most popular:
  • within Tax, Accounting and Audit and Technology topic(s)
  • in European Union
  • with readers working within the Technology industries

On 19 March 2026, the Luxembourg Parliament adopted the law implementing Council Directive (EU) 2023/2226 of 17 October 2023, also known as DAC8, amending Directive 2011/16/EU on administrative cooperation in the field of taxation. DAC8 applies as from 1 January 2026, with 2026 being the first reporting year.

DAC8 pursues two key objectives:

(i) expanding tax transparency and the exchange of information by introducing new categories of reportable transactions, in particular those involving crypto‑assets; and

(ii) updating and consolidating the various information‑exchange mechanisms introduced through successive amendments to the DAC framework.

Download

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Oliver R. Hoor
Oliver R. Hoor
Photo of Marie Bentley
Marie Bentley
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More