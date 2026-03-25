Malta's remittance basis tax system for non-dom individuals resident in Malta

Malta resident non-dom taxation is Malta's remittance-basis tax system for individuals who are resident in Malta without being domiciled in Malta. Under article 4(1) of the Income Tax Act, Maltese-source income and Maltese capital gains remain taxable in Malta, foreign income is generally taxed only to the extent received in Malta, and foreign capital gains remain outside the Maltese tax net even if later brought to Malta. The familiar 15% rate is not the default resident non-dom rate. It is an elective rate available under certain special tax status programmes, including the Global Residence Programme and the Malta Retirement Programme.

Key Legal Points

Malta's resident non-dom position is grounded in the source and remittance basis , not in worldwide taxation.

, not in worldwide taxation. Under article 4(1), foreign income is taxed in Malta only when received in Malta , while foreign capital gains are not taxable in Malta even if remitted.

is taxed in Malta only when , while are not taxable in Malta even if remitted. The 15 per cent flat rate is not the resident non-dom system itself. It arises under special tax status programmes for qualifying applicants.

is not the resident non-dom system itself. It arises under for qualifying applicants. A separate minimum tax may apply under article 56(27) to certain ordinarily resident but non-domiciled individuals with significant foreign income not received, or not fully received, in Malta.

Who this is for

internationally mobile families, founders, global entrepreneurs.

retirees and pensioners.

family office principals, family office executives, investors, and advisers assessing Maltese tax residence and remittance planning.

What this means for you

The real planning questions include: What is taxable (the tax base) - favourable under Malta's Res Non Dom.

is not simply whether Malta offers a 15 per cent rate. It is whether you fall within the general resident non-dom rules, whether a special tax status programme is available or desirable, and how your remittances, residence facts, and foreign income profile interact in practice.

What Malta Resident Non-Dom Means

Residence and domicile are separate concepts under Maltese tax law. In practical terms, the resident non-dom position applies where an individual is resident in Malta without also being domiciled there, so that the Maltese tax charge follows the source-and-remittance framework rather than full worldwide taxation. That is the correct starting point for the page.

How the Malta Remittance Basis Works

The core rule is the one most worth putting front and centre. As summarised from article 4(1), "in the case of income arising outside Malta to a person who is not ordinarily resident in Malta or not domiciled in Malta, the tax shall be payable on the amount received in Malta." The same proviso also states that no tax is payable on capital gains arising outside Malta to such a person. In other words, Malta taxes foreign income on remittance, but does not tax foreign capital gains, even where those gains are later brought into Malta.

Malta Tax Rates & Special Tax Rates for Niche Sector Executives

Malta applies progressive tax rates to different tax bands applicable to different levels of taxable income with the upper rate being 35%. For a res non-dom taxpayer, this means that local sourced income and remitted foreign source income are aggregated together for tax purposes and subject to applicable progressive tax rates.

The resident non-dom tax regime provides the overarching tax basis. It answers the question of what Malta taxes and when. It does not, by itself, create a universal 15% tax rate for all resident non-doms.

Read more: Malta Personal Income Tax Rates

Special Tax Rates on Employment Income

In niche sectors that form part of Malta's Vision 2050 strategy, Malta has legislated reduced flat tax rates on employment income, at 15% tax subject to an upper cap on taxable income. These include:

Special Tax Rates on Remitted Income

"Malta's resident non-dom system is often oversimplified as a 15 per cent tax regime, when in reality the remittance basis is the foundation and the reduced rates arise only through specific elective programmes or qualifying executive rules."

Magdalena Velkovska, Director, Private Client Tax

The 15 per cent rate belongs instead to certain special tax status programmes that combine residency with a special tax rate for remitted income only. The official special-schemes materials describe these programmes as conferring the right to pay tax at a flat rate of 15 per cent on foreign sourced income remitted to Malta. Special tax rates apply under the following frameworks:

Res Non Dom Taxation Specifics

Where the general resident non-dom rules apply, article 56(27) introduces a separate minimum tax mechanism for certain ordinarily resident but non-domiciled individuals whose foreign income reaches at least €35,000 and is not received, or not fully received, in Malta. The statutory minimum is €5,000 per annum, subject to the wording and limits of the provision itself. That minimum tax should therefore be explained as part of the wider resident non-dom framework, while any elective 15 per cent programme should be described separately as a distinct regime layered on top of Malta's broader remittance-basis system.

Citizenship & Taxation

For resident non-doms, the acquisition of Maltese citizenship should generally be framed as tax-neutral in itself. Malta's citizenship legislation governs the acquisition of nationality, including the current route for naturalisation on the basis of merit, while the Income Tax Act continues to determine tax exposure by reference to residence, ordinary residence, domicile, source and remittance. In practical terms, citizenship alone should not be treated as the event that switches a taxpayer from Malta's remittance basis to worldwide taxation.

That distinction matters for individuals and families who first establish themselves in Malta under a residence, retirement, executive relocation or wider wealth-planning strategy and only later consider naturalisation. Provided the individual remains within the statutory non-dom framework, the familiar tax analysis continues to apply: foreign income is taxed on the amount received in Malta, while foreign capital gains remain outside the Maltese charge. The relevant legal questions therefore remain the same ones as before naturalisation – what is Malta-source, what has been remitted, and whether the individual remains non-domiciled in Malta.

This is also the right place to note, discreetly but usefully, that Malta's citizenship framework now includes a specific route for naturalisation on the basis of merit, sometimes referred to in practice as Malta Citizenship by Merit. For the right candidate, citizenship may become part of the wider long-term Malta proposition. The drafting point, however, is that citizenship should be presented as a nationality and status outcome, while taxation remains a separate legal analysis governed by the Income Tax Act. In that sense, a client may naturalise as Maltese without, by that fact alone, rewriting the tax logic on which their Malta planning was originally built.

"In Malta, the better question is not whether a person can access a special rate, but which legal framework truly fits their long-term personal, family and cross-border position."

Dr Jean-Philippe Chetcuti, Senior Partner, Citizenship & Taxation

Strategic implications for internationally mobile families

For many clients, Malta's appeal lies in the combination of a long-established remittance-basis system and the possibility, where eligible, of electing into a special programme with its own fixed-rate features. The page should therefore avoid the lazy shorthand that "Malta non-doms pay 15 per cent". A more accurate framing is that Malta offers a resident non-dom remittance basis, and that certain taxpayers may separately qualify for special tax status under programme rules that apply a 15 per cent rate to qualifying remitted foreign income.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.