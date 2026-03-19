Cyprus VAT: Important Amendments To The VAT Treatment Of Immovable Property (Effective 1 September 2026)

Two Regulations published in the Official Gazette on 27 February 2026 introduce amendments to the Fifth and Eighth Schedules of the Cyprus VAT Law...

Kinanis LLC is a Cyprus law firm offering services since 1983, combining exceptional expertise in law, tax and accounting. The firm has offices in Cyprus, Malta and a China desk and employs more than 80 lawyers, accountants and other professionals, providing clients full legal and accounting support on an everyday basis as well as customized solutions in today’s global financial and legal challenges.

Article Insights

Kinanis LLC are most popular: in European Union

Two Regulations published in the Official Gazette on 27 February 2026 introduce amendments to the Fifth and Eighth Schedules of the Cyprus VAT Law, providing further clarification on the concepts of “first occupation” and “first use” in the context of immovable property.

These amendments will enter into force on 1 September 2026 and are particularly relevant for developers, property investors, and tax advisors involved in real estate transactions.

Key legislative changes

1. Clarification of when a building is considered “new” for VAT purposes

The amendments introduce explicit definitions of “first occupation” and “first use”.

First occupation is defined as the first use of a building following its delivery or construction, including owner occupation, self-use, leasing, or any other systematic use.

is defined as the first use of a building following its delivery or construction, including owner occupation, self-use, leasing, or any other systematic use. First use refers to the systematic use or exploitation of the building for a period of at least 18 months.

These definitions are central in determining whether a supply of immovable property takes place before first occupation and therefore falls within the scope of VAT on new buildings.

2. VAT treatment of transfers prior to first occupation

The amendments to the Eighth Schedule confirm that VAT applies not only to the transfer of ownership of buildings prior to first occupation, but also to arrangements where possession or economic control is transferred, including:

transfers of buildings or parts of buildings together with the land before first occupation

transfers of possession under sale agreements

agreements providing for future transfer of ownership

lease agreements with an option to purchase

where these occur prior to first occupation.

This reinforces the VAT principle that the economic substance of a property transaction should be considered when determining its VAT treatment.

3. Alignment with the Fifth Schedule – Reduced VAT regime

The amendments also introduce corresponding changes to the Fifth Schedule of the Cyprus VAT Law, specifically Table C, which governs the application of the reduced VAT rate of 5% for the acquisition or construction of a primary and permanent residence.

The definitions of “first occupation” and “first use” introduced in the Eighth Schedule are now also incorporated into Table C, ensuring consistency in the interpretation of these concepts across the VAT framework relating to immovable property.

This alignment is particularly relevant for individuals applying for the reduced VAT rate of 5% on the acquisition or construction of their primary residence, as the determination of first occupation is central to assessing eligibility under the scheme.

At the same time, in relation to renovation works on private dwellings, the amendments clarify that:

a dwelling is considered “old” where at least three years have elapsed since its first occupation, and

the 18-month period required for “first use” runs concurrently with the three-year period used to determine eligibility for the reduced VAT treatment applicable to renovation works.

Why this matters

While largely interpretative, the amendments provide greater legal certainty in the VAT treatment of immovable property by:

clarifying when a building ceases to be considered “new” for VAT purposes

ensuring consistency between the Eighth and Fifth Schedules

supporting clearer application of the 5% reduced VAT regime for residential properties

The changes will be particularly relevant for developers, real estate investors, tax advisors, and legal professionals structuring property transactions in Cyprus.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.