Germany’s Advance Lump-Sum Taxation (Vorabpauschale): Considerations For Non-German Fund Managers

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Key Takeaways
- The advance lump-sum taxation (Vorabpauschale, ALST) under Section 18 of the German Investment Tax Act (Investmentsteuergesetz, GITA) imposes annual deemed investment income on German tax-resident investors in qualifying investment funds – irrespective of whether the fund makes any distributions.
- The ALST only applies to funds qualifying as investment funds (Investmentfonds, Qualifying Funds) under Chapter 2 GITA – typically contractual funds (e.g., FCPs, unit trusts) or corporate-type vehicles (e.g., SICAVs). It does not apply to other fund structures, most notably limited partnerships, which are generally viewed tax-transparent and remain subject to look-through taxation in Germany.
- The Federal Ministry of Finance has set the base interest rate (Basiszins, Base Rate) for 2026 at 3.20%, resulting in a deemed minimum return of 2.24% applied to each fund unit's opening NAV.
- The 2026 ALST is deemed received on January 4, 2027, and triggers German withholding tax at an effective rate of 26.375% – withheld by the German bank maintaining the investor’s account (depotführende Stelle) and debited from the investor’s linked cash account – with no corresponding distribution from the fund. If fund units are held in a non-German depositary account, German resident investors need to include ALST in their personal tax return.
- Non-German managers operating AIF platforms of Qualifying Funds from a German tax perspective should assess each fund vehicle's GITA classification individually.
Background
German investment tax law treats Qualifying Funds as tax opaque. Accordingly, a Qualifying Fund is taxed at the entity level (at a 15% corporate tax rate on certain German source income), and investors are taxed on any distributions and realized disposal gains. In the absence of any other levy, fully accumulating fund structures would be able to allow investors to defer investor-level taxation indefinitely by controlling the timing of disposals. To address this deferral risk, the GITA (effective January 1, 2018) introduced the ALST as an annual minimum deemed return charge, replacing the prior regime of deemed-distributed income (ausschüttungsgleiche Erträge) with a simplified, market-rate-indexed mechanism.
Calculation
The ALST is determined in two steps: (i) computation of the base return (Basisertrag) as the lesser of (a) 70% of the Base Rate multiplied by the fund unit’s opening NAV, and (b) the actual increase in fund value plus distributions during the calendar year (Mehrbetrag); (ii) subtraction of total distributions paid during the calendar year. If the result is zero or negative – because the Qualifying Fund declined in value or distributions equaled or exceeded the base return – no ALST arises.
Example (2026): A German investor holds 100 units in the accumulating share class of a Luxembourg SICAV sponsored by a global alternative asset manager. The SICAV is a Qualifying Fund and pursues a private credit strategy with no distributions.
- Opening NAV per unit: EUR 10,000;
- Closing NAV per unit: EUR 10,820 (8.2% gross return);
- Base Rate: 3.20%.
|Step
|Calculation
|Amount per unit
|
Minimum deemed return (Mindestwertsteigerung)
|
EUR 10,000 × 70% × 3.20%
|
EUR 224.00
|
Actual appreciation (Mehrbetrag)
|
EUR 10,820 − EUR 10,000
|
EUR 820.00
|
Base return (Basisertrag) = lesser of both; ALST = base return (Basisertrag) less distributions (EUR 0)
|
Min (EUR 224, EUR 820) – EUR 0
|
EUR 224.00
|
Withholding tax (Kapitalertragsteuer) at 26.375%
|
EUR 224.00 × 26.375%
|
EUR 59.08 debited January 4, 2027
Notwithstanding the absence of any distribution by the Qualifying Fund, the investor bears a EUR 59.08 cash debit per unit on January 4, 2027. The ALST functions as a prepayment of tax on unrealized appreciation, which means the ALST is credited against the taxable gain on disposal (Section 19(1), sentence 3 GITA), ensuring that the same appreciation is not taxed twice.
Structural Scope and Relevance for Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) Platforms
Non-German managers operating AIF platforms of Qualifying Funds from a German tax perspective should assess each fund vehicle’s GITA classification individually. Funds structured as limited partnerships – the predominant vehicle for U.S. and Cayman Islands private equity and credit funds – are not recognized as Qualifying Funds and therefore fall outside the ALST regime entirely. Note that those funds remain subject to look-through taxation. By contrast, parallel or feeder funds established as SICAVs, FCPs or other non-partnership corporate-type structures for European or retail distribution (including ELTIFs) typically are Qualifying Funds and will trigger ALST obligations for German investors.
Investor-Level Tax Consequences
The ALST is deemed to be received on the first business day of the following calendar year (Section 18(3) GITA). For 2026 ALST, the relevant date is January 4, 2027. The German depositary (depotführende Stelle) needs to withhold capital gains tax (Kapitalertragsteuer) at 25% plus the 5.5% solidarity surcharge (Solidaritätszuschlag), for an effective rate of 26.375%, debiting the investor’s cash account with no corresponding fund distribution. If the Qualifying Fund units are held in a non-German depositary account, German resident investors need to include ALST in their personal tax return.
Partial tax exemptions (Teilfreistellung) reduce the taxable ALST base. For private individual investors, the exemption is 30% (equity funds (Aktienfonds)) and 15% (mixed funds (Mischfonds)); a 60% or 80% exemption applies to domestic or foreign real estate funds (Immobilienfonds), respectively. Individual investors holding fund units as business assets (Betriebsvermögen) and subject to income tax (Einkommensteuer) benefit from higher exemptions of 60% (equity funds) and 30% (mixed funds); corporate investors subject to corporate tax (Körperschaftsteuer) benefit from exemptions of 80% (equity funds) and 40% (mixed funds). No partial tax exemption (Teilfreistellung) applies to private credit or infrastructure funds without a qualifying equity or real estate allocation.
Outlook
The Base Rate for 2026 is set at 3.20%, which marks its highest level since the GITA reform took effect in 2018 and substantially above the negative rates recorded in 2021 and 2022, when the Base Rate was set at 0%. The 2026 ALST represents a materially higher burden for German investors in accumulating funds than many have experienced in recent years. Fund managers of Qualifying Funds should consider proactive investor communication ahead of the January 4, 2027 debit date. More broadly, the upward trajectory of the Base Rate is a relevant factor in the structuring of funds marketed to German investors and, where the fund documents permit, in the choice between accumulating and distributing share classes.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]