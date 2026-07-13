Germany’s Advance Lump-Sum Taxation (Vorabpauschale): Considerations For Non-German Fund Managers

Notwithstanding the absence of any distribution by the Qualifying Fund, the investor bears a EUR 59.08 cash debit per unit on January 4, 2027. The ALST functions as a prepayment of tax on unrealized appreciation, which means the ALST is credited against the taxable gain on disposal (Section 19(1), sentence 3 GITA), ensuring that the same appreciation is not taxed twice.

Structural Scope and Relevance for Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) Platforms

Non-German managers operating AIF platforms of Qualifying Funds from a German tax perspective should assess each fund vehicle’s GITA classification individually. Funds structured as limited partnerships – the predominant vehicle for U.S. and Cayman Islands private equity and credit funds – are not recognized as Qualifying Funds and therefore fall outside the ALST regime entirely. Note that those funds remain subject to look-through taxation. By contrast, parallel or feeder funds established as SICAVs, FCPs or other non-partnership corporate-type structures for European or retail distribution (including ELTIFs) typically are Qualifying Funds and will trigger ALST obligations for German investors.

Investor-Level Tax Consequences

The ALST is deemed to be received on the first business day of the following calendar year (Section 18(3) GITA). For 2026 ALST, the relevant date is January 4, 2027. The German depositary (depotführende Stelle) needs to withhold capital gains tax (Kapitalertragsteuer) at 25% plus the 5.5% solidarity surcharge (Solidaritätszuschlag), for an effective rate of 26.375%, debiting the investor’s cash account with no corresponding fund distribution. If the Qualifying Fund units are held in a non-German depositary account, German resident investors need to include ALST in their personal tax return.

Partial tax exemptions (Teilfreistellung) reduce the taxable ALST base. For private individual investors, the exemption is 30% (equity funds (Aktienfonds)) and 15% (mixed funds (Mischfonds)); a 60% or 80% exemption applies to domestic or foreign real estate funds (Immobilienfonds), respectively. Individual investors holding fund units as business assets (Betriebsvermögen) and subject to income tax (Einkommensteuer) benefit from higher exemptions of 60% (equity funds) and 30% (mixed funds); corporate investors subject to corporate tax (Körperschaftsteuer) benefit from exemptions of 80% (equity funds) and 40% (mixed funds). No partial tax exemption (Teilfreistellung) applies to private credit or infrastructure funds without a qualifying equity or real estate allocation.

Outlook

The Base Rate for 2026 is set at 3.20%, which marks its highest level since the GITA reform took effect in 2018 and substantially above the negative rates recorded in 2021 and 2022, when the Base Rate was set at 0%. The 2026 ALST represents a materially higher burden for German investors in accumulating funds than many have experienced in recent years. Fund managers of Qualifying Funds should consider proactive investor communication ahead of the January 4, 2027 debit date. More broadly, the upward trajectory of the Base Rate is a relevant factor in the structuring of funds marketed to German investors and, where the fund documents permit, in the choice between accumulating and distributing share classes.