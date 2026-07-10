Moving To Cyprus From Spain: Tax, Residency & Structuring Guide 2026

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Moving from Spain to Cyprus involves important tax, legal and practical considerations. For many Spanish entrepreneurs, investors and internationally mobile professionals, Cyprus offers a combination of tax efficiency, business opportunities and quality of life within the European Union.
Relocating can offer real advantages, but its success usually depends on careful planning before the move takes place. Tax residency, ongoing obligations in Spain, asset ownership, business operations and long-term planning should all be considered before you leave. Taking the right steps from the outset helps avoid unnecessary complications later.
Whether you are relocating as an individual, moving with your family or restructuring an existing business, understanding how the Spanish and Cypriot systems interact is essential. This guide covers the key tax, legal and practical considerations for anyone planning a move from Spain to Cyprus in 2026.
The key advantages of relocating from Spain to Cyprus
Cyprus continues to attract Spanish residents looking for a stable, internationally oriented environment in which to live, invest and do business. The main advantages include:
- Access to the Cyprus Non-Dom regime
- No wealth tax in Cyprus
- 0% tax on dividends and interest for qualifying Non-Dom residents for up to 17 years
- 0% capital gains tax on the disposal of shares and securities
- A 15% corporate tax rate from 2026
- No inheritance tax
- An extensive network of double tax treaties supporting cross-border business and investment
- An English-speaking legal, accounting and business environment
- EU membership and legal certainty
- A location connecting Europe, the Middle East and Asia
- No withholding tax on dividend distributions to non-residents
Cyprus vs Spain: tax comparison 2026
The tax treatment of income, investments and business profits can differ significantly between Spain and Cyprus.
|Area
|Cyprus 2026
|Spain 2026
|Corporate income tax
|15%
|25%
|Personal income tax
|Progressive; first €22,000 tax-free
|Progressive rates that may exceed 45%
|Dividends (Non-Dom individuals)
|0% Special Defence Contribution; 2.65% GESY may apply
|Generally taxed under Spanish savings income tax rates
|Interest (Non-Dom individuals)
|0% Special Defence Contribution; 2.65% GESY may apply
|Generally taxed under Spanish savings income tax rates
|Capital gains on shares and securities
|Generally exempt
|Generally taxable under Spanish capital gains rules
|Annual tax on personal net wealth
|None
|Wealth Tax and Solidarity Tax may apply
|Inheritance tax
|None
|Succession and gift tax rules may apply
|Tax residency route
|183-day rule or 60-day rule if conditions are met
|Generally the 183-day rule, centre of economic interests and other criteria
The Cyprus corporate tax rate increased to 15% from 1 January 2026. Cyprus still offers a competitive framework for individuals and businesses operating across borders, particularly through the Non-Dom regime and the absence of wealth and inheritance tax.
The correct relocation sequence
A successful relocation from Spain to Cyprus is best approached as a structured process rather than a single event. Tax, legal and administrative matters in both countries should be handled in the correct order to reduce risk. A typical timeline includes:
- Reviewing your Spanish tax position before departure
- Assessing any exit tax, wealth tax or ongoing tax exposure in Spain
- Planning your accommodation in Cyprus
- Reviewing corporate and investment structures, where relevant
- Updating or deregistering Spanish registrations, where appropriate
- Relocating to Cyprus
- Applying for the Yellow Slip (MEU1)
- Obtaining a Cyprus Tax Identification Number
- Establishing Cyprus tax residency under the 183-day or 60-day rule
- Applying for Cyprus Non-Dom status
- Setting up a Cyprus company, banking, VAT and payroll, where required
- Maintaining ongoing compliance in both jurisdictions
Timing matters. Being treated as tax resident in both Spain and Cyprus at the same time, without proper treaty analysis, can create real complications. Coordinate Spanish and Cyprus advice before you move.
What to do in Spain before moving
Before relocating, review how the move affects your tax position, personal affairs and business interests in Spain. The steps required depend on your circumstances, so give particular attention to tax residency, existing investments, business ownership, ongoing income sources and any obligations that may continue after you leave.
Spanish tax residence review
Becoming a Cyprus tax resident does not, by itself, end your tax position in Spain. Spanish tax residency rules consider physical presence, economic interests and, in some cases, personal and family connections. Keeping significant connections to Spain may result in continued Spanish tax obligations even after Cyprus tax residency is established.
Before relocating, review whether:
- A home remains available for use in Spain
- A spouse or dependent family members continue to reside in Spain
- Business activities or management functions continue to be carried out from Spain
- Significant investments, assets or income sources remain in Spain
- Spanish bank accounts, properties or company interests continue to be maintained
- Wealth Tax, Solidarity Tax or other Spanish reporting obligations may continue to apply
- The Spain–Cyprus double tax treaty may become relevant in determining treaty residence and allocating taxing rights
Spanish exit tax
Individuals relocating from Spain should consider whether the Spanish exit tax rules apply. They are particularly important for entrepreneurs, founders, investors and individuals holding significant shareholdings or financial assets.
The Spanish exit tax regime can trigger taxation on certain unrealised gains on shares or similar financial interests when a long-term Spanish tax resident leaves Spain and the statutory value or participation thresholds are met. The rules are particularly relevant where the individual has been Spanish tax resident for at least 10 of the previous 15 tax years and holds shareholdings exceeding the relevant thresholds.
Exit tax considerations may be particularly relevant for:
- Founders and startup shareholders
- Owners of private companies
- Individuals holding significant shareholdings in listed companies
- Investors with substantial securities portfolios
- Individuals with high-value financial assets
Spanish exit tax can apply to unrealised gains on shareholdings when you leave Spain. This must be reviewed before departure, not after. Obtain specialist Spanish tax advice before any relocation takes place.
Healthcare, social security and ongoing arrangements
Alongside tax planning, review any healthcare, social security and administrative arrangements affected by the move. Before relocating, it may be appropriate to review:
- Healthcare coverage and eligibility after the move
- Social security arrangements and contribution obligations
- Pension arrangements and retirement planning
- Life, health and professional insurance policies
- Banking and investment accounts
- Rental agreements and utility contracts
- Mobile, internet and other service agreements
- Vehicle registration and ownership
- Business registrations and ongoing compliance obligations, where applicable
What to do in Cyprus after arrival
Once the Spanish side of the relocation has been reviewed, attention turns to the Cyprus process. Tax residency, Non-Dom status and business structuring should be considered together as part of the overall strategy.
Accommodation and the Yellow Slip (MEU1)
For both immigration and tax purposes, you will generally need a residential address in Cyprus, whether through a rental agreement or the purchase of a property. Maintaining a permanent residential property in Cyprus is also one of the requirements for the 60-day tax residency rule.
As EU citizens, Spanish nationals who intend to reside in Cyprus must apply for a Registration Certificate, known as the Yellow Slip (MEU1). The application should generally be submitted within four months of arrival in Cyprus.
The Yellow Slip is required for a range of administrative and legal processes, including:
- Establishing legal residence in Cyprus
- Tax registration
- Social insurance registration
- Opening bank accounts
- School enrolment
- Supporting long-term relocation and residency status
Documentation depends on your circumstances but typically includes a valid passport or national identity card, proof of address, evidence of employment or self-employment where relevant, proof of sufficient financial resources and healthcare coverage.
Apply for the Yellow Slip early in the relocation process. It is required for opening a bank account, tax registration and most official processes in Cyprus.
Cyprus tax registration and the 183-day rule
Once settled, obtain a Cyprus Tax Identification Number (TIN). This is generally required for tax compliance, Non-Dom applications and various corporate, banking and administrative procedures.
Under the 183-day rule, an individual is generally a Cyprus tax resident if they spend more than 183 days in Cyprus during the relevant calendar year. No additional conditions apply.
The 60-day rule
Cyprus also provides an alternative route for individuals who do not spend most of the year on the island. Following the changes introduced in 2026, the requirement that an individual must not be tax resident in any other jurisdiction has been removed. To qualify under the 60-day rule, an individual must:
- Spend at least 60 days in Cyprus during the tax year
- Not spend more than 183 days in any single other country during the same tax year
- Be employed in Cyprus, carry on business in Cyprus or hold an office such as a directorship in a Cyprus tax resident company
- Maintain a permanent residential property in Cyprus, whether rented or owned
- Continue to hold the relevant employment, business activity or office throughout the tax year
This route is often used by entrepreneurs, investors and internationally mobile professionals who need a genuine Cyprus tax residence without relocating full-time.
Tracking days in Cyprus
Accurate day counting is an important part of Cyprus tax residency planning. The following rules apply:
- The day of arrival in Cyprus is treated as a day in Cyprus
- The day of departure from Cyprus is treated as a day outside Cyprus
- Arrival and departure on the same day counts as a day in Cyprus
- Departure and return on the same day counts as a day outside Cyprus
Keep evidence of your travel and presence in Cyprus, including flight records, accommodation documentation and other supporting records.
Cyprus Non-Dom status
The Cyprus Non-Dom regime remains one of the most attractive features of the Cyprus tax system for individuals with international investment and business interests. A Cyprus tax resident who is not domiciled in Cyprus is exempt from Special Defence Contribution (SDC) on dividend and interest income.
Key benefits of the Non-Dom regime include:
- Dividends are exempt from SDC
- Interest income is generally exempt from SDC
- No Cyprus withholding tax on dividends paid to non-residents in most ordinary circumstances
- Access to the regime for up to 17 years, subject to the relevant conditions
Contributions to the Cyprus General Healthcare System (GESY) may apply at 2.65% on certain categories of income. The annual contribution base is capped at €180,000, limiting the maximum annual GESY exposure to roughly €4,770.
Considering a move from Spain to Cyprus?
Our relocation and tax team handles the full process: Yellow Slip registration, Non-Dom application, Cyprus company setup, and coordination with your Spanish advisers. Contact us to start your planning.
Cyprus personal income tax 2026
Cyprus operates a progressive income tax system. From 2026, the tax-free threshold for individuals increased to €22,000 and the income tax bands were revised.
|Chargeable income
|Cyprus tax rate 2026
|€0 – €22,000
|0%
|€22,001 – €32,000
|20%
|€32,001 – €42,000
|25%
|€42,001 – €72,000
|30%
|Over €72,000
|35%
For many individuals relocating to Cyprus, personal income tax is only one part of the picture, alongside Non-Dom status, investment income and business structuring.
Setting up a Cyprus company
Many individuals relocating from Spain also consider establishing a Cyprus private limited liability company as part of their business or investment structure. Depending on the activities involved, a Cyprus company can provide a practical, internationally recognised platform for doing business within the EU. Cyprus companies are commonly used for:
- International consulting and professional services
- E-commerce and digital businesses
- Technology and SaaS ventures
- Investment and holding structures
- Intellectual property and licensing
- International trading operations
Substance and management in Cyprus
For tax, regulatory and banking purposes, a Cyprus company must demonstrate genuine management and commercial substance in Cyprus. The level required depends on the nature and scale of the activities, but common indicators include:
- Directors who actively manage the company from Cyprus
- Board meetings held and documented in Cyprus
- Strategic and commercial decisions taken in Cyprus
- A registered office and proper accounting records maintained in Cyprus
- Cyprus banking or payment institution arrangements
- Employees, office facilities or operational presence where appropriate
If key decisions continue to be taken outside Cyprus, additional tax and compliance issues can arise. A Cyprus structure should reflect genuine business activity, not a purely administrative arrangement.
VAT registration
Depending on the activities, a Cyprus company may be required to register for VAT. Registration can arise where taxable supplies exceed the applicable threshold or where specific cross-border transactions are carried out. Businesses providing services or trading internationally should also consider any VAT, VIES and reverse-charge obligations that may apply.
Common mistakes when moving from Spain to Cyprus
Many difficulties during a relocation come not from the move itself but from incorrect assumptions about tax residency, reporting obligations and corporate structuring. Common mistakes include:
- Assuming that spending fewer than 183 days in Spain automatically ends Spanish tax residency
- Failing to review potential exit tax implications before relocating
- Overlooking Wealth Tax, Solidarity Tax or other ongoing Spanish reporting obligations
- Retaining significant economic or personal ties to Spain without assessing the tax consequences
- Failing to establish Cyprus tax residency correctly under the 183-day or 60-day rule
- Not keeping adequate records to support day counting and travel history
- Applying for Non-Dom status without a clear tax residency strategy
- Establishing a Cyprus company without sufficient management, control or substance in Cyprus
- Assuming a Cyprus company automatically eliminates tax exposure in other jurisdictions
- Ignoring VAT, accounting and ongoing compliance obligations
Identifying these issues early reduces the risk of tax, compliance and administrative consequences.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can a Spanish citizen move to Cyprus easily?
Yes. Spanish citizens are EU citizens with the right to live in Cyprus. Those intending to reside there must apply for a Registration Certificate (Yellow Slip / MEU1), generally within four months of arrival.
How do I become a Cyprus tax resident when moving from Spain?
You can become Cyprus tax resident by spending more than 183 days in Cyprus during a calendar year, or by satisfying the 60-day rule — at least 60 days in Cyprus, no more than 183 days in any single other country, a permanent home in Cyprus, and business, employment or director ties with Cyprus.
What is the revised Cyprus 60-day rule for 2026?
From 2026, the 60-day rule no longer requires the individual not to be tax resident in any other jurisdiction. The remaining conditions are at least 60 days in Cyprus, no more than 183 days in any single other country, a permanent Cyprus home, and business, employment or office-holder ties with Cyprus.
Does spending fewer than 183 days in Spain end Spanish tax residency?
Not automatically. Spanish tax residency also considers your centre of economic interests and, in some cases, family connections. Keeping a home, business, family or significant assets in Spain can maintain Spanish tax residence even after you establish Cyprus residence.
What is Spanish exit tax and does it apply when moving to Cyprus?
Spanish exit tax can tax unrealised gains on shares or similar financial interests when a long-term Spanish tax resident leaves Spain and the statutory value or participation thresholds are met. It is particularly relevant where the individual has been Spanish tax resident for at least 10 of the previous 15 tax years and holds significant shareholdings. It must be reviewed before departure.
What is Cyprus Non-Dom status?
Cyprus Non-Dom status applies to Cyprus tax residents who are not domiciled in Cyprus. It exempts qualifying individuals from Special Defence Contribution on dividends and interest for up to 17 years. GESY contributions at 2.65% still apply, subject to an annual income cap of €180,000 (a maximum of about €4,770 per year).
What is the corporate tax rate in Cyprus in 2026?
From 1 January 2026, the Cyprus corporate income tax rate is 15%.
Can I be tax resident in both Spain and Cyprus?
Yes, two countries can claim tax residence under their domestic rules at the same time. Where dual residence arises, the Spain–Cyprus double tax treaty tie-breaker rules determine which country has primary taxing rights. Spanish and Cyprus advice should be coordinated before relocation.
What is the VAT registration threshold in Cyprus?
Cyprus VAT registration is generally required where taxable supplies exceed €15,600 in any rolling 12-month period. The standard Cyprus VAT rate is 19%.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]