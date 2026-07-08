Cyprus vs Sweden: Tax Comparison For Founders 2026 (Video)

Sweden taxes company profit at 20.6%, then taxes the dividend again. Cyprus charges 15% corporate tax and, for non-dom residents, 0% on dividends. Here is how the two compare for founders.

self

Swedish corporate tax, dividend tax and withholding tax compared with Cyprus corporate tax, non-dom residency and 0% withholding.

Sweden taxes company profit at 20.6%, then taxes the same money again when you take it out as a dividend. Cyprus charges 15% corporate tax and, for non-domiciled residents, 0% on dividends. For a Swedish founder, the difference between the two systems is not the headline corporate rate. It is what happens to profit after the company has paid its tax.

This guide compares how Sweden and Cyprus tax a founder's profit in 2026, with the numbers that actually decide the outcome.

Tax Sweden Cyprus Corporate income tax 20.6% 15% Tax on dividends to the owner Capital income, with 3:12 rules for close companies 0% for non-dom residents (2.65% GHS applies, capped) Withholding tax on dividends abroad 30%, reduced by treaty 0% Capital gains on share sale Generally taxed Exempt (unless Cyprus real estate) Wealth tax No No

The corporate rates are close. The gap opens up at the second layer, when profit is distributed.

A Swedish limited company (aktiebolag) pays 20.6% corporate tax on its profit. That part is straightforward and competitive.

The second layer is where it gets heavier. Most founder-owned companies are close companies, so the 3:12 rules apply to dividends. A portion of the dividend, up to an annual threshold, is taxed as capital income at 20%. Anything above that threshold is taxed as employment income, which reaches well over 50% once municipal and state tax are combined.

Dividends paid to a non-resident shareholder face a 30% withholding tax (kupongskatt), reduced where a tax treaty applies.

The 3:12 rules are designed to stop founders from converting high-taxed salary into lower-taxed dividends. They mean the effective tax on profit you actually take out of a Swedish company is often much higher than the 20.6% corporate rate suggests.

A Cyprus company pays 15% corporate tax on its profit. When that profit is distributed:

There is no withholding tax on dividends paid to non-residents.

A shareholder who is a Cyprus tax resident with non-domiciled status pays no income tax and no Special Defence Contribution on dividends.

The only cost on the dividend is the General Healthcare System contribution at 2.65%, capped at an annual income of 180,000 euros.

So for a non-dom resident, profit is taxed once at the company level and then reaches the shareholder almost intact. There is also no capital gains tax when the shares in a company are sold, unless the company owns immovable property in Cyprus.

The comparison is never decided by the corporate rate alone. Three things decide it:

Where you are tax resident. A Cyprus company will not help a founder who remains Swedish tax resident. The personal move has to be real. Substance in Cyprus. The company needs genuine management and decision-making in Cyprus to be treated as Cyprus tax resident. The treaty position. The Sweden-Cyprus double tax treaty and Swedish CFC rules affect how income and gains are allocated between the two countries.

A founder can move to a Cyprus structure, but it has to be planned before anything changes. Swedish exit tax can apply to unrealised gains on shareholdings when a person leaves Sweden, and Swedish CFC rules can tax the profit of a low-taxed foreign company in the owner's hands.

Done properly, with real substance and a clean break in personal tax residence, a Cyprus structure can significantly reduce the tax on distributed profit. Done on paper only, it creates risk in both countries.

If you run a Swedish company and are weighing a Cyprus structure, the starting point is a review of your tax residence, your shareholdings and the timing of any move. Contact us to discuss your situation, or read our guide to why Cyprus works as a holding company jurisdiction.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the corporate tax rate in Sweden compared to Cyprus?

Sweden's corporate income tax rate is 20.6%. Cyprus charges 15% from 1 January 2026. The headline gap is smaller than many founders expect, so the real difference is in how dividends and capital gains are taxed.

Does Sweden tax dividends paid to shareholders?

Yes. Dividends to Swedish residents are generally taxed as capital income, and for close companies the 3:12 rules can push part of a distribution into employment-income rates. Dividends paid to non-residents face a 30% withholding tax, reduced under tax treaties. Cyprus charges no withholding tax on dividends paid to non-residents.

Can a Swedish founder move their company to Cyprus?

Yes, but the Cyprus company must have genuine management and substance in Cyprus, and the founder's personal tax residency has to be planned. Swedish exit tax and CFC rules can apply, so the position should be reviewed before any move.

Is Cyprus better than Sweden for tax?

It depends on where you are tax resident and how the business is structured. Cyprus has lower effective taxation on distributed profit for non-dom residents, but the outcome depends on substance, residency and the relevant tax treaty.