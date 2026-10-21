Major Counterfeit Merchandise Bust Ahead Of Springboks Clash

Law enforcement authorities seized more than 1 700 counterfeit sports items valued at over R1.5 million in the Johannesburg CBD days before a highly anticipated Springboks versus New Zealand rugby match.

The operation was conducted by a multi-disciplinary team including the South African Police Service’s National Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Unit, Gauteng Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Unit, Public Order Policing, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, South African Revenue Service Customs officials and representatives of affected brand owners. Acting on search-and-seizure warrants, the team seized counterfeit sportswear and footwear bearing various well-known brands, including the SPRINGBOKS trade marks.

In addition to the counterfeit goods, authorities reportedly discovered equipment and materials used in the production and distribution of counterfeit merchandise. These included counterfeit labels and stickers, an embossing machine and silkscreen plates, suggesting that the premises may have been more than just a storage and distribution location.

The timing of the raid is particularly significant given the surge in demand for rugby merchandise that typically accompanies major international fixtures involving the Springboks. Counterfeiters often seek to exploit such events by flooding the market with unauthorised products that closely imitate genuine merchandise.

The seizure serves as a reminder of the growing challenge posed by counterfeit goods in South Africa. Counterfeit merchandise not only infringes the intellectual property rights of brand owners but also undermines legitimate businesses, reduces tax revenue and exposes consumers to products that may not meet expected quality and safety standards.

South Africa’s Counterfeit Goods Act provides a framework for combating the trade in counterfeit products and empowers authorities to seize infringing goods and take action against those involved in their manufacture, distribution or sale. Consumers are encouraged to exercise caution when purchasing team merchandise, particularly during periods of heightened demand. Supporters should purchase goods only from authorised retailers and be wary of unusually low prices, unofficial sales channels or products that appear to have poor-quality labelling and packaging. Purchasing authentic merchandise from approved outlets not only helps protect consumers but also supports legitimate businesses and the rights of brand owners.