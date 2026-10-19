Cost Of Trademark Registration In Nigeria

Understanding the complete financial investment required for trademark registration in Nigeria involves navigating official government fees, professional legal costs, and potential additional expenses that may arise during the application process. This comprehensive guide breaks down each cost component and provides practical strategies for businesses and foreign investors to budget effectively for trademark protection.

Adeola Oyinlade & Co. is a leading full-service law firm in Nigeria providing competent, innovative, cost-effective, and well-timed responsive services. The firm offers a variety of legal services including corporate, commercial and business advisory, dispute resolution, litigation and more to a vast range of national and foreign clients.

Introduction

For businesses, entrepreneurs, expatriates and foreign investors, a trademark can be one of the most valuable assets associated with a business. Registering a trademark in Nigeria is therefore an important step towards protecting a brand and securing statutory rights in relation to the goods or services covered by the registration.

One of the first questions prospective trademark owners ask is: How much does it cost to register a trademark in Nigeria?

The total cost of trademark registration is not necessarily the same for every applicant. It may consist of official government fees payable to the Trademark Registry, professional fees where a lawyer or accredited trademark agent is engaged, and additional expenses that may arise during the registration process.

The official government fees may also depend on the particular service required and the number of classes in which protection is sought. Additional costs may arise where an application encounters an objection, requires amendments or is opposed by a third party.

This article explains the principal costs associated with trademark registration in Nigeria and provides practical guidance to help Nigerian businesses, expatriates and foreign investors budget appropriately for trademark protection.

Official Government Fees for Trademark Registration

Official government fees are payable for specific services provided by the Trademark Registry. The current Nigerian Industrial Property Office (NIPO) fee schedule lists the following trademark-related charges:

Trademark Service Fee Listed by NIPO Availability Search ₦1,500 Preliminary Advice on Availability ₦1,500 Application for Registration of Trademark ₦16,749 Application for Issuance of Trademark Certificate ₦11,529.80 Notice of Opposition ₦8,000 Counter-Statement ₦8,000 Statutory Declaration ₦8,000 Renewal of Registered Trademark ₦14,909.64 Late Renewal Penalty ₦5,000

These figures are published on the official NIPO fees and charges page. The NIPO service-level information also lists ₦1,500 for preliminary search, ₦16,749 for filing and ₦11,529.80 for the certificate.

Important note about official fees

Applicants should confirm the amount displayed or generated by the official Registry payment platform at the time of filing or payment.

This is because official online materials may contain different fee entries or may be updated from time to time. For example, the current NIPO fee page contains both ₦16,749 and ₦15,000 entries under trademark applications, and both ₦11,529.80 and ₦10,000 entries under certificate-related services.

Accordingly, the figures in this article should be treated as a guide based on the official information presently available and should not be regarded as a substitute for confirming the applicable fee at the time of filing.

Trademark Availability Search

A trademark availability search is an important preliminary step before filing an application.

The purpose of the search is to examine existing and pending trademark records and identify identical or sufficiently similar marks that may create a potential conflict. The search can therefore help an applicant assess the availability and registrability of a proposed trademark before incurring the full cost of an application.

The current NIPO service-level information lists a fee of ₦1,500 for a preliminary search and indicates a 24-hour service timeline.

However, a search result does not guarantee that a trademark will ultimately be registered. The Registrar may raise an objection during examination based on statutory grounds or other issues that were not identified by the preliminary search.

NIPO itself describes preliminary search as an advisable step for identifying potential conflicts with existing trademarks.

Official Filing Fee

The NIPO fee schedule currently lists ₦16,749 for an application for registration of a trademark. The NIPO service-level information likewise identifies ₦16,749 as the filing fee and states that payment is made electronically. The filing fee relates to the submission and processing of the trademark application.

It should not be described as a fee that automatically guarantees registration. After filing, the Registrar examines the application and may accept it, refuse it or issue a conditional acceptance depending on the circumstances. NIPO states that an acknowledgment is issued after filing and contains the official application number and filing date.

Does the filing fee apply to each class?

Trademark protection is class-specific. Nigeria follows the Nice Classification system, and NIPO states that a separate application is filed for each class of goods or services for which registration is sought.

Consequently, a business seeking trademark protection in multiple classes should budget for the applicable filing fees for each class rather than assuming that one filing automatically covers all 45 Nice Classification classes.

Trademark Certificate Fee

After the application has successfully completed the applicable stages of the registration process, the applicant may be required to pay the prescribed fee for issuance of the trademark certificate.

The current NIPO fee schedule lists ₦11,529.80 for an application for issuance of a trademark certificate. Its service-level information similarly identifies ₦11,529.80 as the certificate fee. This payment should not be confused with the initial application fee.

The certificate stage generally follows publication and the applicable opposition process. NIPO states that an accepted trademark application is advertised in the Nigerian Trademark Journal and is open to opposition for two months from the date of advertisement. Where there is no successful opposition, the applicant proceeds to apply and pay the prescribed fee for the registration certificate.

Where an application is opposed, additional costs and professional fees may arise.

Professional Fees for Trademark Lawyers or Accredited Agents

Professional fees are separate from official government fees.

The Trade Marks Registry does not prescribe a universal professional fee that every trademark lawyer or agent must charge. Professional fees therefore vary depending on the lawyer or accredited agent, the scope of the engagement, the number of classes and the complexity of the application.

Depending on the engagement, a professional fee may cover:

preliminary trademark advice;

trademark availability or clearance searches;

selection of the appropriate Nice Classification;

preparation of the trademark application;

filing and administrative processing;

monitoring the application;

responding to Registry communications;

responding to objections;

monitoring publication in the Trade Marks Journal;

assisting with payment of applicable official fees; and

assisting with obtaining the registration certificate.

Professional fees may be structured as a fixed fee, a fee per class or another arrangement agreed between the client and the lawyer or accredited agent.

Applicants should ask for a quotation that clearly distinguishes professional fees from official government fees and other disbursements.

Are Professional Fees the Same as Government Fees?

No.

Government fees are amounts payable to the relevant government registry for specified trademark services. Professional fees are charges made by a lawyer or accredited trademark agent for professional services provided to the applicant.

NIPO states that accreditation is mandatory for law firms, stakeholders and potential registrants wishing to act as agents, and that accredited agents have access to the online filing platform and related services.

A professional quotation may therefore contain separate components, such as:

Official government fees + professional fees + applicable disbursements.

Applicants should carefully review what is included in a quotation before instructing a lawyer or agent.

Additional Costs That May Arise

The initial filing cost does not necessarily represent the total amount an applicant may spend throughout the trademark registration process.

Additional costs may arise where:

the Registry raises an objection;

the applicant is required to amend the application;

additional searches are required;

the application covers multiple classes;

a third party files an opposition;

the applicant needs to file a counter-statement;

statutory declarations or other evidence are required;

an opposition hearing becomes necessary;

additional Registry services are required; or

the trademark subsequently requires renewal or another post-registration recordal.

The current NIPO fee schedule separately lists charges for opposition, counter-statements, statutory declarations, changes of registered particulars, renewal and other trademark services.

Cost of defending a trademark opposition

If a third party opposes the application, the cost can increase considerably.

NIPO currently lists separate official charges for a notice of opposition, counter-statement, statutory declaration and preliminary opposition hearing.

In addition to these official charges, the applicant may incur professional legal fees for preparing responses, evidence, written submissions and representation during the opposition proceedings.

The applicant should therefore budget separately for potential opposition costs where the proposed trademark is commercially significant or where potentially conflicting marks have been identified.

How the Number of Classes Affects the Cost

The number of trademark classes selected can significantly affect the overall cost of registration.

A trademark registration does not automatically cover every type of goods or service. NIPO confirms that a trademark registration is valid only for the particular class or classes of goods or services for which it is registered, and that separate applications are required where protection is sought in additional classes.

For example, a business selling clothing and providing advertising services may require protection in different classes because clothing and advertising services fall within different Nice Classification categories.

Applicants should therefore identify their present and reasonably anticipated commercial activities before filing rather than selecting classes solely on the basis of the business name or company registration.

How Businesses Can Control Trademark Registration Costs

Although some costs are unavoidable, businesses can reduce unnecessary expenditure by preparing properly before filing.

Conduct a preliminary search: A preliminary search can identify potentially conflicting marks before the applicant incurs further filing and professional expenses. NIPO expressly advises applicants to conduct a search before registering a trademark.

Select the appropriate class: Selecting the correct class or classes from the beginning can reduce the need for corrective filings or additional applications later.

Prepare accurate application documents: Errors in the applicant’s name, address, trademark representation or specification of goods and services may result in additional administrative work and professional costs.

Understand the lawyer’s quotation: Before instructing a lawyer or accredited agent, applicants should ask whether the quotation includes:

official government fees;

preliminary search fees;

filing fees;

certificate fees;

bank or payment charges;

professional fees;

responses to Registry objections;

opposition proceedings; and

post-registration services.

A clear quotation can help the applicant distinguish the actual professional fee from government charges and potential future expenses.

Is Trademark Registration a One-Time Cost?

No.

Trademark registration involves costs at different stages of the trademark’s lifecycle.

In addition to the initial search, filing and certificate fees, the owner may incur costs for renewal, assignments, registered-user arrangements, changes to registered particulars, certified copies and other post-registration services. NIPO’s current fee schedule contains separate charges for these services.

A trademark owner should therefore treat trademark registration as part of a continuing intellectual property management strategy rather than a one-time administrative expense.

How Long Does Trademark Registration Remain Valid?

A trademark registration in Nigeria is initially valid for seven years and may subsequently be renewed for further periods of fourteen years.

The cost of renewal is separate from the initial cost of registration. The current NIPO fee schedule lists a renewal fee and a separate late-renewal penalty.

Trademark owners should therefore monitor renewal dates and budget for renewal costs in advance.

What Should a Business Budget for Trademark Registration?

There is no single amount that applies to every trademark application in Nigeria.

For a straightforward application involving one class and no objection or opposition, the applicant should generally budget for:

Official government fees + professional fees, where a lawyer or accredited agent is engaged + applicable payment or administrative expenses.

Where protection is required in multiple classes, the overall official cost may increase because separate applications may be required for each class.

Where the application encounters an objection or opposition, additional official and professional costs may also arise.

For this reason, businesses should obtain a detailed quotation that separates:

Official government fees; Professional legal or agent fees; and Other disbursements or potential additional costs.

This approach gives the applicant a clearer understanding of the likely cost of obtaining and maintaining trademark protection.

Conclusion

The cost of registering a trademark in Nigeria depends on several factors, including the official government fees applicable to the particular service, the number of classes in which protection is sought, professional fees and whether the application encounters an objection or opposition.

Applicants should distinguish between official Registry fees and professional fees. Government fees are payable for specified Registry services, while lawyers and accredited trademark agents determine their own professional charges according to the scope and complexity of the services provided.

Applicants should also verify the applicable official fee at the time of filing or payment. The NIPO website currently publishes fee information for trademark searches, applications, certificates, opposition, renewal and other services, but its online materials contain multiple fee entries for some services. Accordingly, the amount displayed or generated by the applicable official payment platform should be confirmed before payment.

For businesses, entrepreneurs, expatriates and foreign investors, obtaining a clear quotation that separates government fees, professional fees and potential additional expenses can make it easier to budget for trademark protection and avoid unexpected costs.

Trademark registration should therefore not be viewed merely as a filing expense. It is an investment in protecting, managing and commercialising one of a business’s most important intellectual property assets.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.