Introduction

Your brand identity is one of your business’s most valuable assets. Whether it is a distinctive business name, logo, slogan or other brand element, your trademark can help customers and clients identify your products or services and distinguish them from those of competitors.

However, registering a business name with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) does not, by itself, give you trademark rights in that name. Trademark protection is obtained through registration with the Trademark Registry of the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) Nigeria, under the Commercial Law Department of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.1

Registering a trademark in Nigeria involves several stages, including conducting an availability search, selecting the appropriate class of goods or services, filing an application, examination by the Registry, publication, opposition and, where the application successfully completes the process, registration.

This article explains how to register a trademark in Nigeria, the types of marks that may be registered, the filing requirements and some of the key legal considerations for Nigerian businesses, expatriates and foreign investors.

What Can Be Registered as a Trademark in Nigeria?

The Trade Marks Act provides for the registration of marks that are capable of distinguishing the goods or services of one proprietor from those of others. Whether a particular mark is registrable depends on the nature of the mark, its distinctiveness and the applicable statutory requirements.

Examples of marks that may be registered include:

Names: Names of individuals, companies or firms, particularly where they are presented in a distinctive manner.

Names of individuals, companies or firms, particularly where they are presented in a distinctive manner. Signatures: The signature of the applicant or a predecessor in the applicant’s business, subject to the requirements of the law.

The signature of the applicant or a predecessor in the applicant’s business, subject to the requirements of the law. Words: Invented, coined or distinctive words that are capable of distinguishing the applicant’s goods or services.

Invented, coined or distinctive words that are capable of distinguishing the applicant’s goods or services. Devices and Logos: Distinctive symbols, emblems, graphics, diagrams and other visual brand elements.

Distinctive symbols, emblems, graphics, diagrams and other visual brand elements. Labels: Distinctive labels and other graphical representations used in connection with goods.

Distinctive labels and other graphical representations used in connection with goods. Slogans and Catchphrases: Distinctive brand expressions or taglines used to identify or promote goods or services.

Distinctive brand expressions or taglines used to identify or promote goods or services. Colours and Other Visual Features: A trademark may be registered with or without limitation to particular colours, subject to the requirements of the Trade Marks Act and the applicable Regulations.

The fact that a mark falls within one of these categories does not automatically mean that it will be registered. The Registrar may examine the mark for distinctiveness, conflicts with existing registrations or applications, and other statutory grounds for refusal.

The Trade Marks Regulations 1967 also contain provisions concerning registrable trademarks, representation of marks and preliminary advice as to distinctiveness.2

The Nice Classification System

Nigeria uses the Nice Classification system to classify goods and services for trademark registration. The system contains 45 classes: Classes 1–34 cover goods, while Classes 35–45 cover services3. The official IPO Nigeria portal confirms this classification structure.4

Examples include:

Class 3: Cosmetics, toiletries and cleaning preparations.

Cosmetics, toiletries and cleaning preparations. Class 5: Pharmaceutical and medical preparations.

Pharmaceutical and medical preparations. Class 9: Software, electronics and certain digital devices.

Software, electronics and certain digital devices. Class 25: Clothing, footwear and headwear.

Clothing, footwear and headwear. Class 35: Advertising, business management and related services.

Advertising, business management and related services. Class 36: Financial, insurance and real estate services.

Financial, insurance and real estate services. Class 41: Education, training and entertainment services.

Education, training and entertainment services. Class 43: Hotels, restaurants and related hospitality services.

The applicant must identify the goods or services for which protection is sought and select the appropriate class or classes. Where protection is required across different classes, separate applications may be required for each relevant class.

Choosing the correct class and drafting an appropriate specification of goods or services are important because trademark protection is generally limited to the goods or services covered by the registration.

Conduct a Trademark Availability Search

Before filing a trademark application, it is advisable to conduct a trademark availability search at the Trademark Registry.

A search helps identify identical or similar marks that are already registered or are the subject of pending applications. It can therefore help an applicant assess potential conflicts before incurring the costs of filing and proceeding with an application.

A search that does not identify an identical or conflicting mark does not, however, guarantee that the application will be accepted or registered. The Registrar may raise objections on other statutory grounds during examination.

Similarly, even where an application is accepted by the Registry, it may subsequently be opposed by a third party following publication in the Trade Marks Journal.

For this reason, a professional assessment of the proposed mark before filing can be particularly useful where the brand is commercially important or where similar marks already exist.

The Trademark Registration Process in Nigeria

Once the applicant has determined that the mark is suitable for registration, selected the appropriate class or classes and prepared the required information and documents, the application can proceed through the registration process.

Phase 1: Application Submission and Acknowledgment

The trademark application is submitted through the IPO Nigeria platform or through the applicable filing procedure recognised by the Registry.

The applicant provides the relevant details of the proprietor, the representation of the mark and the specification of goods or services for which registration is sought.

Following successful filing, the Registry issues an acknowledgment containing the application details and application number.

The filing date is important. Under section 22(2) of the Trade Marks Act, once the trademark is registered, it is registered as of the date of the application, and that date is treated as the date of registration for the purposes of the Act. Accordingly, the filing date should not be confused with the date on which the registration certificate is eventually issued.

Phase 2: Examination and Acceptance

After filing, the Registrar examines the application to determine whether it satisfies the applicable legal requirements.

The examination may consider issues including the registrability and distinctiveness of the mark, its specification of goods or services and possible conflicts with existing marks.

Depending on the outcome of the examination, the Registrar may accept the application, accept it subject to conditions or limitations, or raise an objection. Where the application is accepted, it proceeds to the publication stage.

Phase 3: Publication and Opposition

Following acceptance, the application is published in the Trade Marks Journal. Publication gives third parties an opportunity to oppose the proposed registration.

Under section 20 of the Trade Marks Act, any person may oppose the registration within two months from the publication of the application. The Trade Marks Regulations 1967 also provide for notice of opposition within two months from the date of advertisement in the Journal.

An opposition may be based on grounds recognised under the applicable law. Where an opposition is filed, the applicant may be required to respond by filing a counter-statement and participating in the opposition proceedings.

Therefore, the expiration of the publication period does not mean that registration is automatic in every case. If there is no opposition and the application has otherwise satisfied the legal requirements, the application may proceed towards registration.

Phase 4: Registration and Issuance of Certificate

Where an accepted application is not opposed within the prescribed period, or where any opposition is decided in favour of the applicant, the Registrar may proceed to register the trademark, subject to the provisions of the Trade Marks Act.

Upon registration, the Registrar issues a certificate of registration in the prescribed form. The registration certificate provides evidence of the registered trademark and the rights conferred by the registration. Registration does not amount to ownership of every possible use of a word, name, logo or expression; rather, the rights conferred relate to the registered mark and the goods or services covered by the registration, subject to the limitations and provisions of the law.

Requirements for Filing a Trademark Application in Nigeria

The precise requirements may depend on the circumstances of the applicant and the nature of the application. Generally, the applicant should be prepared to provide:

Applicant Details: The applicant’s full name, address and relevant nationality or corporate information.

The applicant’s full name, address and relevant nationality or corporate information. Representation of the Mark: A clear representation of the proposed trademark. Where the application concerns a logo or device mark, an appropriate electronic representation should be provided in the format accepted by the Registry.

A clear representation of the proposed trademark. Where the application concerns a logo or device mark, an appropriate electronic representation should be provided in the format accepted by the Registry. Goods or Services: A clear and appropriate specification of the goods or services for which trademark protection is sought.

A clear and appropriate specification of the goods or services for which trademark protection is sought. Classification: The relevant Nice Classification class or classes applicable to the goods or services.

The relevant Nice Classification class or classes applicable to the goods or services. Priority Claim: Where priority is claimed based on an earlier foreign application under an applicable international arrangement, the applicant should provide the supporting documentation required by the Registry.

Where priority is claimed based on an earlier foreign application under an applicable international arrangement, the applicant should provide the supporting documentation required by the Registry. Agent Authorisation/Power of Attorney: Where an applicant files through an authorised agent, the appropriate authorisation or Power of Attorney should be provided in accordance with the applicable requirements.

The Trade Marks Regulations contain provisions dealing with applications, representation of marks, agents, classification, priority-related matters and other procedural requirements.

Foreign applicants should obtain appropriate advice on the filing and representation requirements applicable to their circumstances.

How Long Does a Trademark Registration Last in Nigeria?

Under section 23 of the Trade Marks Act, the initial registration of a trademark is for a period of seven years. The registration may subsequently be renewed for further periods of fourteen years, subject to the applicable renewal requirements.

The official IPO Nigeria portal similarly confirms that trademark protection is initially valid for seven years and is renewable every 14 years thereafter. Trademark owners should therefore monitor their registration and ensure that renewal requirements are met when due.

Why Trademark Registration Matters

Trademark registration can provide businesses with an important legal mechanism for protecting their brands in Nigeria.

A registered trademark can help a business:

distinguish its goods or services from those of competitors;

establish and protect valuable brand assets;

support enforcement against conflicting or infringing uses, subject to the applicable law;

license or assign trademark rights where commercially appropriate;

build an identifiable intellectual property portfolio; and

protect the commercial value associated with a brand.

It is important to distinguish trademark registration from business-name registration. Registering a company or business name with the Corporate Affairs Commission does not, by itself, confer trademark protection over that name. The official IPO Nigeria portal specifically identifies this as a common misconception among businesses and entrepreneurs.

Trademark Registration for Foreign Investors and Expatriates

Foreign businesses and investors seeking to operate or commercialise their brands in Nigeria should consider trademark protection as part of their intellectual property strategy.

A foreign company may need to consider whether its existing international trademark portfolio adequately protects its brand in Nigeria, particularly where it intends to manufacture, distribute, license, franchise or provide services under the brand in the Nigerian market.

A Nigerian trademark registration protects the registered mark within Nigeria. International registration or protection in another jurisdiction does not, by itself, replace the need to consider protection under Nigerian law.

For foreign applicants, it is advisable to obtain professional advice on the appropriate filing structure, classification, priority claims, representation and any additional requirements applicable to the particular application.

What Happens After Trademark Registration?

Trademark protection should not end with obtaining the registration certificate.

A trademark owner should consider:

monitoring the Trade Marks Journal for potentially conflicting applications;

monitoring the marketplace for unauthorised use of the mark;

maintaining accurate ownership and contact records with the Registry;

recording assignments, licences and other relevant changes where necessary;

renewing the trademark when due; and

taking appropriate legal action where infringement or unauthorised use occurs.

Conclusion

Registering a trademark in Nigeria is an important step in protecting a business’ brand identity and securing statutory rights in relation to the goods or services covered by the registration. The process involves several stages, from conducting an availability search and selecting the appropriate Nice Classification to filing, examination, publication, opposition and registration.

Businesses should also remember that registering a business name with the Corporate Affairs Commission is different from registering a trademark. A CAC registration does not, by itself, confer trademark rights in a business name, logo or slogan.

Careful preparation and engaging experienced trademark Attorneys before filing can help reduce the risk of avoidable objections, classification problems and conflicts with existing marks. This is particularly important where the trademark represents a significant commercial asset or where the applicant is a foreign investor seeking to establish or expand a brand in Nigeria.

For businesses, entrepreneurs, expatriates and foreign investors seeking to register, renew, enforce or otherwise manage trademark rights in Nigeria, professional legal advice can help ensure that their trademark strategy and filings are properly aligned with Nigerian intellectual property law.

Footnotes

1 Trade Marks Act, Cap. T13, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004. The Act contains the principal statutory framework governing trademark registration, opposition, registration dates, certificates, duration and renewal.

2 Trade Marks Regulations 1967. The Regulations provide additional procedural rules concerning applications, classification, representation of marks, agents, searches and opposition proceedings

3 The Nice Agreement Concerning the International Classification of Goods and Services for the Purposes of the Registration of Marks (1957).