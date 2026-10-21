Uganda Set To Launch New Copyright Management System

The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs and the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) are in the process of launching a new copyright management system.

Once operational, the system is expected to modernise copyright administration, improve transparency and strengthen protection for creators and rights holders. It aims to create an environment in which creative works are properly protected, and creators are fairly remunerated for their efforts. The system is also intended to enhance transparency in the collection and distribution of royalties, streamline copyright registration procedures, and provide creators with more effective mechanisms for enforcing their rights. In addition, it seeks to address concerns relating to the exploitation of artists and other rights holders within Uganda’s creative industries.

If successfully implemented, the system, which is owned by collective management organisations, could represent an important milestone in the development of Uganda’s intellectual property landscape. By empowering creators, improving royalty administration and modernising copyright services, the initiative has the potential to support innovation, encourage investment in the creative sector and contribute to the continued growth of Uganda’s cultural and creative industries.