Patents And Designs Registry Temporarily Unavailable In December 2024

On 2 December 2024, the Patents and Designs Registry announced that its filing platform would be temporarily unavailable due to ongoing data updates. During this time, users could not access the platform for services. Once the updates were completed, applicants could request backdating of their applications to reflect priority dates. The Registry apologised for the inconvenience and thanked the public for their patience. The platform is now back in service.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.