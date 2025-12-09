Adams & Adams Launches Africa's First Dedicated Artificial Intelligence Legal Service

Johannesburg, South Africa Leading law firm Adams & Adams, announces the launch of the SMARTAI IP Portal, a groundbreaking digital platform and advisory service designed to help businesses understand, assess, and address the risks posed by the AI revolution.

"As artificial intelligence transforms industries at an unprecedented pace, businesses face new and complex risks, from intellectual property exposure to governance gaps. The SMARTAI IP Portal is the first of its kind, offering organisations a practical way to measure their AI readiness and take action" says Darren Olivier, Lead Partner in the AI IP advisory team.

How the SMARTAI IP Portal Works:

AI IP Readiness Test & Scorecard: Businesses can complete a unique online assessment to identify their exposure and readiness across key governance areas.

Businesses can complete a unique online assessment to identify their exposure and readiness across key governance areas. Tailored Advisory Services: Six discrete, expert-led services help organisations improve their scores, focusing first on high-risk areas and providing bespoke combinations to suit each business's needs.

Six discrete, expert-led services help organisations improve their scores, focusing first on high-risk areas and providing bespoke combinations to suit each business's needs. Education & Resources: Practical information and educational guides empower teams to make informed decisions and implement best practices.

Practical information and educational guides empower teams to make informed decisions and implement best practices. Bi-Monthly Newsletter: Stay ahead in this fast-changing field with sector-specific insights, regulatory updates, and actionable takeaways delivered every two months.

Why Now? AI adoption is accelerating, but without clear policies and legal oversight, businesses risk losing ownership of their innovations, facing infringement claims, or damaging their reputation. The SMARTAI IP Portal helps organisations proactively manage these risks, ensuring compliance and protecting intellectual property.

Invitation to Engage: Adams & Adams invites businesses to:

Sign up for the newsletter for ongoing insights

Complete the AI IP readiness scorecard to benchmark their governance

Reach out for a no-strings-attached strategy discussion with our experts

"Our mission is to empower African businesses to thrive in the age of AI, with legal frameworks and practical solutions that keep pace with technology," says Olivier. "The SMARTAI IP Portal is a proactive step towards safeguarding innovation and building resilient organisations." according to Lita Miti-Qamata, a Partner in the AI IP advisory group.

Take the first step towards future-proofing your business. Visit www.smartaiip.adams.africa to learn more, assess your AI readiness, and connect with our team.

About Adams & Adams Adams & Adams is Africa's leading intellectual property law firm, committed to innovation, excellence, and supporting clients through the evolving challenges of technology and law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.