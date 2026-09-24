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24 September 2026

SNG Grant Thornton Alumni Network (Video)

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SNG Grant Thornton

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SNG Grant Thornton is the South African member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd. We have progressed expeditiously in every aspect since our establishment in 1985. We are an indigenous mid-tier assurance, tax and advisory firm with offices in South Africa and Eswatini.
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The SNG Grant Thornton Alumni Network is now open for registration.
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SNG Grant Thornton

The SNG Grant Thornton Alumni Network is now open for registration.

This network has been created for former colleagues, directors, partners and leaders who have contributed to the firm’s rich history including those from all legacy firms that have shaped the organisation we are today.

Join the network to reconnect with former colleagues, access insights, attend alumni events and remain part of a professional community built on shared experiences and enduring relationships.

The legacy continues with you.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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