SNG Grant Thornton Alumni Network (Video)

The SNG Grant Thornton Alumni Network is now open for registration.
This network has been created for former colleagues, directors, partners and leaders who have contributed to the firm’s rich history including those from all legacy firms that have shaped the organisation we are today.
Join the network to reconnect with former colleagues, access insights, attend alumni events and remain part of a professional community built on shared experiences and enduring relationships.
The legacy continues with you.
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