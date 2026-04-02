Why Legal Protection Is The Missing Link In Women’s Economic Empowerment

As conversations around women’s empowerment gain momentum, one critical element is often overlooked and that is legal protection.

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As conversations around women’s empowerment gain momentum, one critical element is often overlooked and that is legal protection.

This pivotal issue took center stage at the Women of Masters 1.0 event, hosted by Masters Energy in commemoration of International Women’s Day 2026. Yvonne Ezekiel, Managing Partner at OAL (Olisa Agbakoba Legal), delivered a compelling presentation titled “Legal Protection for Women in Career, Business, and Entrepreneurship.”

While financial inclusion and access to opportunities remain essential, Yvonne stressed that having access without legal protection is a fragile foundation.

Today, women are:

Building careers

Launching businesses

Driving economic growth

Yet, many remain vulnerable due to:

Limited awareness of their rights

A lack of proper documentation and contracts

Delayed engagement with legal support

A woman may have a job but face unfair dismissal, run a business without enforceable agreements, or earn income yet lack the legal backing to protect it fully. This gap between opportunity and protection continues to expose many women to avoidable risks.

During the session, practical areas where women must prioritise legal protection were highlighted. These include:

Understanding workplace rights (non-discrimination, equal pay, maternity protection)

Registering businesses to gain legal identity and access opportunities

Using written contracts instead of relying solely on trust

Documenting business activities and transactions

Seeking legal advice early, rather than only when problems arise

The event also brought together key stakeholders, including:

Dr. Patience Dappa (GMD/CEO, Masters Energy Group)

Mrs. Ngozi Ogah (Director of Finance, Masters Energy Group)

Students from ST & T Regency Schools

At OAL, we remain committed to advancing conversations and solutions that equip women not just to succeed, but to thrive.

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