Call For Submissions: The 2026 Adeola Oyinlade & Co. National Essay Competition For Law Students [Exciting Prizes]

Busola O. Ogundele’s articles from Adeola Oyinlade & Co are most popular:

Description

The annual Adeola Oyinlade & Co. National Essay Competition is organized and sponsored by Adeola Oyinlade & Co., a leading full-service law firm in Nigeria. The competition is designed to challenge the analytical abilities of law students, encouraging them to discuss complex legal topics within the framework of Nigerian law and propose sustainable legal solutions.

Topic (2026)

Freedom of Speech versus Content Moderation in the Digital Era: Striking the Balance in Nigerian Law.

Rationale: The digital space has significantly expanded opportunities for free expression while simultaneously raising concerns regarding misinformation and harmful content. Do current Nigerian laws strike an appropriate balance between freedom of speech and necessary regulation? Or has content moderation become a tool for censorship and the suppression of dissent? Participants are expected to evaluate these competing interests under the Nigerian legal framework.

Eligibility

The competition is open to 100 – 500 level law students currently enrolled in any Nigerian tertiary institution (Federal, State, or Private).

Note: This competition is specifically for undergraduate law students. Separate competitions for law graduates and students of the Nigerian Law School will be announced later in the year.

Submission Guidelines

Individual Basis: Submissions must be made by individuals. Co-authorship is not permitted. Originality: All essays must be original and entirely written by the applicant. Plagiarism is strictly prohibited. One Entry: Entrants are limited to one submission each. Word Count: Essays must not exceed 1,500 words (excluding footnotes). No Graphics: Submissions must not include pictures or other graphical illustrations. Formatting: Submissions must be in Microsoft Word format. Font: Times New Roman, Size 12.

Times New Roman, Size 12. Spacing: Double-spaced.

Double-spaced. Alignment: Justified. Referencing: All essays must be appropriately referenced using the OSCOLA style. Submission Process: Email your essay to admin@adeolaoyinlade.com. Subject Line: The 2026 Adeola Oyinlade & Co. National Essay Competition for Law Students in All Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria. Updates: Please follow Adeola Oyinlade & Co. on LinkedIn for announcements and competition updates.

Deadline

All essays must be submitted by 12:00 Midnight (WAT) on March 1, 2026. Late submissions will not be considered.

Evaluation Criteria

Essays will be judged based on:

Originality and depth of analysis.

Clarity of expression and relevance to the theme.

Spelling, grammar, and strict conformity to contest rules.

Note: AI-generated content will be disqualified upon detection.

Prizes

Four cash prize categories and five award levels:

Winner: ₦300,000.00 + Internship at Adeola Oyinlade & Co. + Publication on Mondaq and the firm's official website.

₦300,000.00 + Internship at Adeola Oyinlade & Co. + Publication on Mondaq and the firm's official website. First Runner-up: ₦200,000.00 + Internship at Adeola Oyinlade & Co.

₦200,000.00 + Internship at Adeola Oyinlade & Co. Second Runner-up: ₦100,000.00 + Internship at Adeola Oyinlade & Co.

₦100,000.00 + Internship at Adeola Oyinlade & Co. 4th – 10th Entrants: ₦50,000.00 each + Internship at Adeola Oyinlade & Co.

₦50,000.00 each + Internship at Adeola Oyinlade & Co. Certificate of Participation: Awarded to all participants who submit entries conforming to the guidelines.

Merit, Not Popularity

This competition is strictly based on the merit of the submissions. No aspect of the judging process requires voting, post-sharing, or social media "likes."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.