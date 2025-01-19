Call For Submissions: The 2025 Adeola Oyinlade & Co National Essay Competition For Law Students In All Tertiary Institutions In Nigeria [Exciting Prizes]

DESCRIPTION

The maiden edition of Adeola Oyinlade & Co National Essay Competition is organised and sponsored by Adeola Oyinlade & Co., a leading full-service law firm in Nigeria. The competition is designed to task law students' ability to analytically discuss a given topic within the ambit of relevant laws, and make sustainable submissions.

TOPIC (2025) AND RATIONALE

Taxation and Development in Nigeria: Bridging the Gap Between Policy and Implementation

Rationale: Nigeria is yet again at the verge of amending the Nigerian tax milieu through some Tax Reform Bills. Are taxes reflective of the development in Nigeria? Is there a loophole in the chain of policy making and implementations? Students are expected to answer these questions.

ELIGIBILITY

This Essay competition is open to 100 – 500 level law students in all tertiary institutions (Federal, State and Private) in Nigeria.

GUIDELINES FOR SUBMISSIONS

Submissions are allowed on an individual basis. Co-authorship of essay is not permitted. All essays must be original and entirely written by the applicant. Plagiarism is not allowed. Original. Entrants are to submit only one entry. Submissions must not exceed 1500 words. And it shall not include any pictures or other graphical illustrations. Footnotes are not part of the word count. Essays must be in English and submitted in Microsoft Word Format. Font: Times New Roman – Size 12, double spaced; Alignment – Justified. All essays must be well referenced using OSCOLA style. Entrants' school and other personal details shall not exist on the manuscript submitted. This is to forestall partiality and promote transparency. Submission: Essays should be submitted electronically via email to admin@adeolaoyinlade.com Announcement & Update: The announcement of Winners will take place on our LinkedIn platform. For further updates, please follow this link: https://www.linkedin.com/company/adeolaoyinlade/ It is not open to law graduates (There are other competitions' schedule for law graduates and students at the Nigerian Law School later in the year).

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION

All essays must be submitted in their complete forms on or before 12 midnight of February 21, 2025. No late submissions will be accepted.

EVALUATION CRITERIA

Essays will be judged on Originality, Clarity of Expression, Depth of Analysis, Relevance to Topic, Spelling and Grammar and Conformity to Contest Rules.

Relevance: Alignment with the theme and focus on the role of taxation in achieving the SDGs in Nigeria.

PRIZES

Three cash prizes and five categories of awards:

Winner: NGN 300,000.00 (+ Internship at Adeola Oyinlade & Co.) and Publication of Essay on Mondaq

First Runner-up: NGN 200,000.00 (+ Internship at Adeola Oyinlade & Co.)

Second Runner-up: N100,000.00 (+ Internship at Adeola Oyinlade & Co.)

4th – 10th Entrants: NGN 50,000.00 each (+ Internship at Adeola Oyinlade & Co.).

Certificate of Participation for all participants whose entry conformed to the essay submission guidelines.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF WINNERS

The announcement of Winners will take place in March, 2025 on our LinkedIn platform. Please follow Adeola Oyinlade & Co on our LinkedIn for further updates: https://www.linkedin.com/company/adeolaoyinlade/

OUR JUDGES

Our judges for this year's competition are lawyers, professionals and Senior Advocate. They include:

Dr. Babatunde Ajibade, SAN, FCIArb- Managing Partner, S. P. A. Ajibade & Co Professor Balarabe A. Haruna, Faculty of Law, Bayero University Kano Associate Professor Akinola Akintayo, University of Lagos Dr. Taiwo Omidoyin, Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association, Ado-Ekiti Branch Ms. Osai Ojigho, Director of Policy, Public Affairs and Campaigns, Christian Aid Ms. Adaeze Akuegbu, Assistant Manager, Deloitte and Touche

MERIT NOT POPULARITY

This essay competition will be based on the merit of the submissions of the students. No aspect shall require voting, post sharing, liking, following, or anything that may depend on sheer popularity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.