8 October 2025

Women Powering Progress (Video)

SNG Grant Thornton is the South African member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd.
"Invest in yourself. From a technical point of view, be the best and never stop learning."
Meet Gerdileen, Director at SNG Grant Thornton, whose journey from auditor to Africa-wide strategy leader is a testament to the power of continuous growth, bold leadership, and a passion for governance and innovation. From internal audit to cyber security, she's shaping the future of risk management—one strategic step at a time.

