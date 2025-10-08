Women Powering Progress (Video)

self

"Invest in yourself. From a technical point of view, be the best and never stop learning."

Meet Gerdileen, Director at SNG Grant Thornton, whose journey from auditor to Africa-wide strategy leader is a testament to the power of continuous growth, bold leadership, and a passion for governance and innovation. From internal audit to cyber security, she's shaping the future of risk management—one strategic step at a time.

