Celebrating The UNAM Moot Court Competition Finals

The highly anticipated UNAM Moot Court competition finals took place on Thursday 9 October 2025, at the UNAM Campus, sponsored by ENS in Namibia. The event showcased the talent, dedication and advocacy skills of UNAM law students, with invaluable support from the UNAM Law Students Council and our very own practitioners.

In the lead-up to the finals, from August to September, our Namibian team ran trial advocacy training and mentorship sessions, supported by the Society of Advocates. This guidance helped participants sharpen their courtroom skills and prepare for each stage of the competition.

The preliminary and semi-final rounds were judged by members of the Society of Advocates and ENS practitioners in Namibia, whose expertise played a key role in selecting the finalists.

We warmly congratulate this year's winners:

Best Speaker: Mia Kasanga

3rd Place: Miranda Fate and Naomi Frans

2nd Place: Nelago Johannes and Eugene Were

1st Place: Mia Kasanga and Holliyah Moyyo

Kudos to all participants for outstanding performances!

We remain committed to building advocacy excellence, supporting the next generation of Namibian legal talent, and continuing our collaboration with UNAM and its Law Students Council.

