Women Powering Progress (Video)

This August, we honour the incredible women of SNG Grant Thornton who are driving transformation across ESG, digital innovation, tax, forensics, people, and governance through our Women Powering Progress Campaign.

SNG Grant Thornton is the South African member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd. We have progressed expeditiously in every aspect since our establishment in 1985. We are an indigenous mid-tier assurance, tax and advisory firm with offices in South Africa and Eswatini.

This August, we honour the incredible women of SNG Grant Thornton who are driving transformation across ESG, digital innovation, tax, forensics, people, and governance through our Women Powering Progress Campaign.

Their journeys reflect the kind of growth we stand for: inclusive, ethical, and future-forward. Through leadership, expertise, and vision, they're shaping a better tomorrow, not just for our firm, but for the industries and communities we serve.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.