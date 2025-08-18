Women Powering Progress (Video)

This August, we honour the incredible women of SNG Grant Thornton who are driving transformation across ESG, digital innovation, tax, forensics, people, and governance through our Women Powering Progress Campaign.
Their journeys reflect the kind of growth we stand for: inclusive, ethical, and future-forward. Through leadership, expertise, and vision, they're shaping a better tomorrow, not just for our firm, but for the industries and communities we serve.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.